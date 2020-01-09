UK announces Huawei 5G decision today.

JacquesHughes
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2013
- Messages
- 1,290
There's been great pressure from the US ( propagandists, votes, threats re consequences), echoed by strident voices within the Tory party
Can the UK really make a decision that the US disapproves of; in this new world of post-brexit 'independence'?
Huawei 5G verdict is decision 'with few good options'
The government is due to decide later whether to ban Huawei from the UK's 5G networks.
www.bbc.co.uk
Can the UK really make a decision that the US disapproves of; in this new world of post-brexit 'independence'?