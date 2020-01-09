UK announces Huawei 5G decision today.

Raab is typically all over the place. In the last 20 minutes he's said this is all fine, that if they'd rejected Huawei it could have led to trade retaliation, that they expect "reciprocity" from China and that the decision represents a "Failure of government". YOU'RE THE GOVERNMENT!



The entire thing seems to be motivated by a panic that they have to get 5G really quickly. By adopting what China has. But if there was that much time drive, that implies other countries are using their own tech to get 5G. Which isn't really the case either because there weren't any other real options for the UK to pursue.



So it's panic moves founded on the hope someone will be nice to you in the future. Which is what doomed May.