UK announces Huawei 5G decision today.

JacquesHughes

JacquesHughes

Feb 16, 2013
There's been great pressure from the US ( propagandists, votes, threats re consequences), echoed by strident voices within the Tory party
Huawei 5G verdict is decision 'with few good options'

The government is due to decide later whether to ban Huawei from the UK's 5G networks.
Can the UK really make a decision that the US disapproves of; in this new world of post-brexit 'independence'?
 


artfoley56

artfoley56

Mar 24, 2011
clearly bojo has decided that china is a more important market than the US or the EU. its gonna cause a lot of pain for the poor brits
 
B

Barroso

Oct 1, 2011
Can the UK really make a decision that the US disapproves of; in this new world of post-brexit 'independence'?
I love this quote from your link:
the UK intelligence community believes it has a much better understanding than anyone else
This is the sort of thinking that got GB to Brexit, IMO.
 
P

pippakin

Feb 22, 2010
I cant see much difference between American and Chinese intelligence agencies neither would support the UK or any other country unless it suited their own medium to long term interests Of the two arguably either the Chinese are almost un-involved in high tech espionage or and much more likely they are far better at it than the Americans

The UK is a small island why would anyone think it worth wasting money and resources to keep track or interfere with what the UK is doing.
 
rainmaker

rainmaker

Mar 26, 2012
Leading member of NATO, UN permanent member of the security council, member of the Five Eyes and two of the most effective intelligence agencies in the world.
 
P

pippakin

Feb 22, 2010
Yes, yes but all of those titles are based on old achievements The UK is not the powerhouse it was nor does it want to be and that's the important key many British and foreign politicians cant understand. The British might support a war for Brexit but anyone thinking they'd support any other cause is badly wrong in their thinking. Why would China or America want to know what 60 million Brits are talking about? The CIA is known for its spying stupidity the Chinese are not
 
L

Levellers

Apr 30, 2011
Mike Pompaoe (sic) has told the UK if they want to maintain their sovereignty they must tow the US line! :cool:
 
P

pippakin

Feb 22, 2010
Yes, yes and only think the EU have been saying much the same thing to the UK for the last four years and have been ignored and regarded with contempt. Pompeo is an Israeli serf he will not outlive the presidency of Trump
 
S

Supra

Aug 31, 2015
There is more to it than listening to 60 millions Brits. Manipulation and blackmail are even better.
 
parentheses

parentheses

Aug 26, 2011
There may be a war between Iran and America within the next year.

If it happens, Britain will come under huge pressure to take part.
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Apr 25, 2008
They won't. They may be asked but they won't take part unless the Iranians do something stupid.
 
rainmaker

rainmaker

Mar 26, 2012
No they are not. Being a leading member of NATO, having two of the best intelligence agencies in the world and being a leading member of the Five Eyes are nothing to do with the past.
They are not interested in the average Brit. You really are clueless & should quit before you dig yourself deeper.
 
rainmaker

rainmaker

Mar 26, 2012
That isn't what he said, and our government has rejected the threats anyway - as todays decision shows.
 
rainmaker

rainmaker

Mar 26, 2012
Personally I think it's an appalling & stupid decision.

Ironic given that Corbyn was supposed to be the one we couldn't trust on national security.
 
Sync

Sync

Aug 27, 2009
Raab is typically all over the place. In the last 20 minutes he's said this is all fine, that if they'd rejected Huawei it could have led to trade retaliation, that they expect "reciprocity" from China and that the decision represents a "Failure of government". YOU'RE THE GOVERNMENT!

The entire thing seems to be motivated by a panic that they have to get 5G really quickly. By adopting what China has. But if there was that much time drive, that implies other countries are using their own tech to get 5G. Which isn't really the case either because there weren't any other real options for the UK to pursue.

So it's panic moves founded on the hope someone will be nice to you in the future. Which is what doomed May.
 
mangaire2

mangaire2

Feb 10, 2011
yeah - the Brexiteers got to realise that the good ol days of the Empire are not coming back,
as a result of their …………….….. ahem …………...... 'Independence'.
they need to realise that -

IT'S AMERICA FRST.
 
rainmaker

rainmaker

Mar 26, 2012
I am not indulging this stupidity. No one voted for brexit for the purpose of regaining an empire that was gone long, long before they were born.

Brexit was won (misguidedly in my opinion btw) in the north of England, particularly the north east and in working class areas - not many colonel blimp types to be found there.

Any further discussion of brexit can be taken to the dedicated forum.
 
Surkov

Surkov

May 31, 2016
Just to point out the pronunciation of 'Huawei'. It is pronounced W(h)a-way. Watch this video:


Huawei is in a lot of headlines and it's pretty disappointing to see newscaster after newscaster, commentator after commentator, politician after politician etc etc ALL pronouncing it incorrectly.
 
