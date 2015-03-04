UK Child Abuse on an Industrial Scale

- Joined
BBC News - UK children suffered sex abuse on 'industrial scale'
Words of UK Prime Minister David Cameron......
Having listened to the people on here claiming again and again that it really was down to Catholic Church and that aside from Catholic church it was relatively minor this comes as not a surprise.
Again seeing the claims that the state was a better protector of people than anybody else was a mantra pushed forward by same individuals.
Time and again UK Councils, Police Forces and Governments overlooked what was happening or pretending it didn't exist.
UK has already abolished Rotherham council and appointed commisioners for the systematic action in refusing to acknowledge there was even a problem. A South Yorkshire police officer mysteriously killed by a car was up to his neck in it.
Rotherham, Manchester, Birmingham, Oxford, Rochdale, Islington, Haringay, Bristol, Carmartenshire and the list goes on and on of councils who completely and utterly refused to even acknowledge a problem existed not just once but again and again.
Margaret Hodge MP pretty much ignored child abuse issues when Leader of Islington Council, cutting budgets and pretending it didn't exist. Course in due time she became UK's Minister for Children.
Timeline: Margaret Hodge row | Society | The Guardian
We know the history of Labour MP's Harman, Hewitt and Dromey supporting PIE.
Then again the media is delighted to focus on others, completely and utterly ignoring the Jimmy Saville / Rolf Harris / Jonathan King and many other celebs who were aided and abetted by media organisations in covering up child abuse.
Having had a search of all the councils listed they came back with one common fact................... ALL were historically or currently are run by UK Labour Party.
UK Labour grandees with their "Nanny" state agenda, somehow think they are the better arbitrator of peoples rights than the individual, is that really a surprise that political dogma was used as a means of allowing child abuse on an industrial scale and covering it up.
