UK Child Abuse on an Industrial Scale

The 'UK' hold probably the most heinous record of sex crimes known to humanity. The OP only scratches the surface. Such though is always covered up and censored.Here's a few more examples of 'UK' sex abuse which is on a scale that I can't even imagine happening before, even the Catholic Church...Troops Out Movement - Campaigns - Oliver's Army - Chapter 11:In April 1977 the official Army magazine, Soldier, showed on its front cover a picture of a paratrooper in full combat kit being kissed by a bikini-clad model. The Dublin review Hibernia, that same month, carried a report about a soldier from the Queens Regiment who was charged with assaulting a Derry youth :The DPP (NI) dropped the charge when he heard the squaddie would, when he finished his tour of duty, be starting a five year jail stretch, courtesy of the Old Bailey, for raping and assaulting a fifteen-year-old girl in England. Derry City Council marked the news of the dropping of the assault charge by passing a resolution deploring the presence on the streets of soldiers remanded on bail for serious offences . [34]Two months later, the leniency shown in that case was matched by the Appeal Court in London. In June 1977 it revoked the jail sentence of a Guardsman who had viciously raped an 18-year-old woman. During his two and a half years in the army the Guardsman had spent six months in Northern Ireland and was said by one of his officers to have an excellent record. Earlier, in January of the same year, private Roger Surch of the Kings Regiment had admitted raping a woman while on patrol in Strabane the previous summer. He was given a two-year suspended sentence and allowed to return to his regiment, along with two other privates who admitted indecently assaulting the same woman and who received 9-month suspended sentences.A group of former British soldiers gave graphic descriptions of the time they spent serving in Northern Ireland ... They spoke of theft and stress, intimidation and fear and of the high numbers of Northern Ireland veterans now serving time in prison for crimes ranging from petty theft to armed robbery, rape and murder ...David Roche did three tours of duty in Northern Ireland with the First Battalion of the Duke of Wellington Regiment between 1977 and 1982. He served in the Creggan, Belfast and Crossmaglen and never questioned his role there until after he had left the army. I never had any problem at all while I was there, he said. We all just thought they were terrorists, they needed shooting. When the hunger strikers died we were dancing and rejoicing. It was one less mouth to feed - I'm sorry, but that is what we said. One less terrorist being kept by the taxpayers money.His attitude has changed dramatically since the time he spent doing house raids in the early hours. We used to nick stuff all the time, I got me dad a silver cigarette case when I was in Derry, he said.[52]Troops Out Movement - Campaigns - Oliver's Army - Chapter 10Immediately the RUC and the authorities launched a smear campaign against Irwin, trying to undermine his statements and claiming that the doctor was foul-tempered, sour and bitter and that he was a drunk. When this did not work, and Dr Irwin was seen to hold his ground, the authorities leaked to the press that Irwin had domestic problems because his wife had been raped a while ago (the rape was said to have been carried out by a British soldier on undercover work, who was spirited out of Northern Ireland to avoid facing charges). Dr Irwin became distressed when confronted with reporters questions about the rape: The Irwins had kept this traumatic event to themselves, but now had to suffer the indignity of it becoming front page news, and seeing the words MY RAPE NIGHTMARE splashed across the front of the Daily Mail a couple of days later. [68]