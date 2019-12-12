UK Election Day 2019 Count and Results

Seems pretty clear to me that the undecideds are breaking for Labour, but will it be enough to deny Tories a working majority?



Skys Beth Rigby was saying last night that Labour sources in the North of England are nervous, and say that while there is movement towards them it isnt on the scale of 2017. Much of the movement to Labour seems to be in London.



The early counts will be weighted in Labours favour as traditionally staunch Labour constituencies like Houghton and Sunderland South (majority approx 12000) and Doncaster come in first. But watch for swings. Sunderland voted heavily for Leave. UKIP did very well in Sunderland Central in 2015 when they won 16%. If the Brexit party does as well in the north of England, it could tip the balance in some constituencies like Derby North and Workington. Indeed the YouGov poll showed Tony Blairs former constituency of Sedgefield going blue, though the lead is just 1%. The poll also showed John Redwood losing his seat Wokingham, but it's close. If he holds on it will be a good sign for Tories particularly in the Remain stronghold of London. Dominic Raab is also endangered as is IDS in Chingford where polls show it dead even. Darlington seems likely to go blue for the first time in 27 years.