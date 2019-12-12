UK Election Day 2019 Count and Results

Sync
Voting day in the UK!
The final polls are in with the last poll of polls giving the Tories just under a 10% lead and a prediction of 58 seat majority.
Survation delivered the last poll with an 11 point lead for the Tories. They were most accurate last time, giving a 1 point lead to May on the eve of the vote.
Folks will vote until 10 pm, and an overall result won’t really be clear until dawn (unless it’s a blowout for the Tories).
It’s an epic battle between an unpopular Tory leader against an historically unpopular Labour leader with former PMs and MPs telling voters not to opt for their own parties.
SNP will dominate in Scotland, Lib Dem’s are trying to minimise their exposure after a promising opening collapsed after a poor campaign. The BP just collapsed.
