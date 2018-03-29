UK Parliament to impose same sex marriage on Northern Ireland?

Wascurito

Wascurito

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2017
Messages
7,298
They say that it's an ill wind that blows no-one good and while this story does not mean that the power vacuum up north is not an ill wind, the maxim remains unrefuted.

We all know that the Democratic Unionist Party (despite trumpeting its "Britishness") is probably the political party most divorced from actual British values this side of Islamic State - something that sets them apart from more progressive unionist voices such as those of the UUP. It goes far beyond the same sex marriage issue even if equal recognition for gay couples is the one that most highlights the bizarre dichotomy.

And it's for this reason that the DUPers are probably secretly relieved that this chalice is being taken from them (note my suitably biblical and seasonal metaphor). London imposes a solution, yon Unspeakables will get their wish and by the time Stormont is reconvened (c. 2020), it'll be done and dusted as an issue and the DUPers will claim that they can't go against Her Majesty's Parliament. What's not to like?

The Journal: Northern Ireland same-sex marriage bill passes first stage in House of Lords
 


M

midlander12

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 29, 2008
Messages
6,104
Wascurito said:
They say that it's an ill wind that blows no-one good and while this story does not mean that the power vacuum up north is not an ill wind, the maxim remains unrefuted.

We all know that the Democratic Unionist Party (despite trumpeting its "Britishness") is probably the political party most divorced from actual British values this side of Islamic State - something that sets them apart from more progressive unionist voices such as those of the UUP. It goes far beyond the same sex marriage issue even if equal recognition for gay couples is the one that most highlights the bizarre dichotomy.

And it's for this reason that the DUPers are probably secretly relieved that this chalice is being taken from them (note my suitably biblical and seasonal metaphor). London imposes a solution, yon Unspeakables will get their wish and by the time Stormont is reconvened (c. 2020), it'll be done and dusted as an issue and the DUPers will claim that they can't go against Her Majesty's Parliament. What's not to like?

The Journal: Northern Ireland same-sex marriage bill passes first stage in House of Lords
Click to expand...
Yes, direct rule has its advantages, and let there be no doubt, that's what's in place now. With the concurrence of both SF and the DUP, it appears.
 
Wascurito

Wascurito

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2017
Messages
7,298
F

Fats_Portnoy

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 27, 2018
Messages
697
I believe that change needs to happen........but organically. Give Norn Iron a little bit longer and the assembly will vote it through. Imposing it via Westminster will only leave a sour aftertaste.
 
Wascurito

Wascurito

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2017
Messages
7,298
Fats_Portnoy said:
I believe that change needs to happen........but organically. Give Norn Iron a little bit longer and the assembly will vote it through. Imposing it via Westminster will only leave a sour aftertaste.
Click to expand...
Where is Bloke's Bloke when you need him?
 
NYCKY

NYCKY

Moderator
Joined
Apr 17, 2010
Messages
13,633
Wascurito said:
They say that it's an ill wind that blows no-one good and while this story does not mean that the power vacuum up north is not an ill wind, the maxim remains unrefuted.

We all know that the Democratic Unionist Party (despite trumpeting its "Britishness") is probably the political party most divorced from actual British values this side of Islamic State - something that sets them apart from more progressive unionist voices such as those of the UUP. It goes far beyond the same sex marriage issue even if equal recognition for gay couples is the one that most highlights the bizarre dichotomy.

And it's for this reason that the DUPers are probably secretly relieved that this chalice is being taken from them (note my suitably biblical and seasonal metaphor). London imposes a solution, yon Unspeakables will get their wish and by the time Stormont is reconvened (c. 2020), it'll be done and dusted as an issue and the DUPers will claim that they can't go against Her Majesty's Parliament. What's not to like?

The Journal: Northern Ireland same-sex marriage bill passes first stage in House of Lords
Click to expand...
As far as I recall (and I could be wrong), a majority in the Assembly were in favor of it, but there was some issue in that it required a super majority or that the DUP used some blocking mechanism to stop it
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2009
Messages
25,660
Wascurito said:
They say that it's an ill wind that blows no-one good and while this story does not mean that the power vacuum up north is not an ill wind, the maxim remains unrefuted.

We all know that the Democratic Unionist Party
(despite trumpeting
Click to expand...
its "Britishness") is probably the political party most divorced from actual British values this side of Islamic State - something that sets them apart from more progressive unionist voices such as those of the UUP. It goes far beyond the same sex marriage issue even if equal recognition for gay couples is the one that most highlights the bizarre dichotomy.

And it's for this reason that the DUPers are probably secretly relieved that this chalice is being taken from them (note my suitably biblical and seasonal metaphor). London imposes a solution, yon Unspeakables will get their wish and by the time Stormont is reconvened (c. 2020), it'll be done and dusted as an issue and the DUPers will claim that they can't go against Her Majesty's Parliament. What's not to like?

The Journal: Northern Ireland same-sex marriage bill passes first stage in House of Lords
Click to expand...
It's an ill woodwind that nobody blows good.
 
H

Hunter-Gatherer

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 31, 2014
Messages
1,501
So Arlene will be on the market for men and women ? Either can justifiably chase after her ?
 
Wascurito

Wascurito

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2017
Messages
7,298
NYCKY said:
As far as I recall (and I could be wrong), a majority in the Assembly were in favor of it, but there was some issue in that it required a super majority or that the DUP used some blocking mechanism to stop it
Click to expand...
The DUP used one aspect of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) known as Petition of Concern to block marriage equality. Petitions of Concern became part of the GFA to prevent one community riding roughshod over the other on contentious issues that require cross-community support because they affect one side much more than the other.

The DUP's use of it was completely inappropriate since marriage equality is something that would affect the PUL community as much as the CNR folks. Their absuse of it has called the whole Petition of Concern concept into question.
 
stopdoingstuff

stopdoingstuff

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 26, 2011
Messages
22,505
Wascurito said:
The DUP used one aspect of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) known as Petition of Concern to block marriage equality. Petitions of Concern became part of the GFA to prevent one community riding roughshod over the other on contentious issues that require cross-community support because they affect one side much more than the other.

The DUP's use of it was completely inappropriate since marriage equality is something that would affect the PUL community as much as the CNR folks. Their absuse of it has called the whole Petition of Concern concept into question.
Click to expand...
Ironic though. They stopped gay marriage via the back door.
 
Emily Davison

Emily Davison

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 9, 2013
Messages
31,451
Fats_Portnoy said:
I believe that change needs to happen........but organically. Give Norn Iron a little bit longer and the assembly will vote it through. Imposing it via Westminster will only leave a sour aftertaste.
Click to expand...

Why wait, they can't decide on anything without it being a big battle so this neatly solves this issue. The DUP can just shrug their sholders and say it was Westminister wot done it and issue closed. Hopefully this moves along now pretty quickly. Why should gay people have to wait. They won't have a sour aftertaste and once there's a few marriages in the NI papers the whole place can celebrate like Dublin did. It would be nice to see something similar in Belfast.

Who in Westminister will vote against it is a more important debate.
 
N

NativeWildCat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 18, 2018
Messages
1,198
Let's put gay 'marriage' up to the vote in the North and let's see it defeated properly.
 
Emily Davison

Emily Davison

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 9, 2013
Messages
31,451
NativeWildCat said:
Let's put gay 'marriage' up to the vote in the North and let's see it defeated properly.
Click to expand...
It's highly unlikely to be defeated, not after how successfully it passed in Australia and the Rep of Ireland. And there's no need for a vote. It just needs Westminister, which is how most other countries allowed for equality.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,718
The GFA is not static unlike what some believe. It has clauses allowing for a "review" and indeed there have been reviews that resulted in changes to the institutions, including the St Andrews agreement.

It makes sense for Westminister to deal with this. After all Joffrey and co. wanted direct rule so let them have it.
 
Gin Soaked

Gin Soaked

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2016
Messages
4,120
Emily Davison said:
It's highly unlikely to be defeated, not after how successfully it passed in Australia and the Rep of Ireland. And there's no need for a vote. It just needs Westminister, which is how most other countries allowed for equality.
Click to expand...
I would not be so certain of its passing in NI . Many up there are a good 200 years behind civilised countries.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top