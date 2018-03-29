UK Parliament to impose same sex marriage on Northern Ireland?

They say that it's an ill wind that blows no-one good and while this story does not mean that the power vacuum up north is not an ill wind, the maxim remains unrefuted.We all know that the Democratic Unionist Party (despite trumpeting its "Britishness") is probably the political party most divorced from actual British values this side of Islamic State - something that sets them apart from more progressive unionist voices such as those of the UUP. It goes far beyond the same sex marriage issue even if equal recognition for gay couples is the one that most highlights the bizarre dichotomy.And it's for this reason that the DUPers are probably secretly relieved that this chalice is being taken from them (note my suitably biblicalseasonal metaphor). London imposes a solution, yon Unspeakables will get their wish and by the time Stormont is reconvened (c. 2020), it'll be done and dusted as an issue and the DUPers will claim that they can't go against Her Majesty's Parliament. What's not to like?