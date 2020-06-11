UK ports grappling with ‘shambolic’ Brexit black hole of information

WITH six months to go until Britain imposes post-Brexit border checks on European Union goods, UK ports lack sufficient clarity to start building the required infrastructure, have no clear guidance on the required detail of border processes and now have to contend with a government IT system that the head of the government’s own expert customs panel has described as “shambolic and amateurish”.Following several months of near radio silence from government departments sidetracked by the coronavirus pandemic, the UK ports sector is currently being bombarded with communications daily as plans for the UK to leave the EU rapidly ramp up.Two weeks ago news quietly started to emerge that a government-led IT system, the Goods Vehicle Movement Service, was about to be introduced to help goods flow across Britain’s borders and cut queues. That was swiftly followed by an 89-page consultation document circulated by the government to trade groups setting out draft policy on the EU border processes.Since then, port officials report a daily barrage of Brexit activity and communications as government departments race to avoid blockages at the border with the European Union, its biggest trading partner.The draft consultation document, seen by Lloyd’s List, sets out the basic processes that everyone moving goods between Britain and the EU will need to follow from January 1, 2021, a second phase of processes introduced from April 1, 2021 for food and other organic imports and finally the full introduction of controls from July 1, 2021.The document details how operators would have to follow a “prelodgement” model — where trucks carrying goods must file their paperwork electronically before arrival in the UK — or follow the same “Temporary Storage” arrangements as cargo arrivals from the rest of the world.