UK splits over Johnson’s new ‘stay alert’ message

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Sunday rejected prime minister Boris Johnson’s new “stay alert” coronavirus slogan, marking the first serious fracture in the UK’s united front on how to combat Covid-19. “I don’t know what ‘stay alert’ means,” said Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, referring to the UK prime minister’s new message for the public that replaces the “stay at home” slogan used during the nationwide lockdown.

"Lions led by donkeys"
 


Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Sunday rejected prime minister Boris Johnson's new "stay alert" coronavirus slogan, marking the first serious fracture in the UK's united front on how to combat Covid-19. "I don't know what 'stay alert' means," said Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister, referring to the UK prime minister's new message for the public that replaces the "stay at home" slogan used during the nationwide lockdown.

"Lions led by donkeys"
I know we love to argue here about how well, or otherwise, our guys are doing.

But it seems to me that even on their worst day, our guys are streets ahead of their uk counterparts on their best day.

They seem to have an inherent knack of making a balls up of everything, with spin being the order of the day. Some of the daily press conferences are cringeworthy. Priti Awful and Jenrick (?) particularly bad.

I wonder is it becuse they blithely trotted out any oul shite in the Brexit debate, got away with it and think that game continues?
 
I know we love to argue here about how well, or otherwise, our guys are doing.

But it seems to me that even on their worst day, our guys are streets ahead of their uk counterparts on their best day.

They seem to have an inherent knack of making a balls up of everything, with spin being the order of the day. Some of the daily press conferences are cringeworthy. Priti Awful and Jenrick (?) particularly bad.

I wonder is it becuse they blithely trotted out any oul shite in the Brexit debate, got away with it and think that game continues?
They are totally incompetent at their jobs. Nicola sturgeon was on the TV and she at least appeared to understand what she was doing.
 
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Sunday rejected prime minister Boris Johnson's new "stay alert" coronavirus slogan, marking the first serious fracture in the UK's united front on how to combat Covid-19. "I don't know what 'stay alert' means," said Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister, referring to the UK prime minister's new message for the public that replaces the "stay at home" slogan used during the nationwide lockdown.

"Lions led by donkeys"
Boris Johnson should have held his hand on this one, and co-ordinated with the devolved administrations.

He is now looking like Trump, as odds with the Governors of States, and suddenly the "Federal" UK structure is looking that bit more fragile. The Tories appear like the "English Government" rather than the UK Government. Indeed, England is the only place where the Tory Party is the majority governing party.

The Tories already decided that breaking up the United Kingdom is worth it for Brexit. They are now deciding that the break-up of the United Kingdom is worth it for England's economy, too.
 
Boris Johnson should have held his hand on this one, and co-ordinated with the devolved administrations.

He is now looking like Trump, as odds with the Governors of States, and suddenly the "Federal" UK structure is looking that bit more fragile. The Tories appear like the "English Government" rather than the UK Government. Indeed, England is the only place where the Tory Party is the majority governing party.

The Tories already decided that breaking up the United Kingdom is worth it for Brexit. They are now deciding that the break-up of the United Kingdom is worth it for England's economy, too.
It’s as if the UK is disintegrating in front of our eyes.
 
I have come to conclusion in the last 24hrs that the brits especially the Scots are idiots either that or they are just trying to score political points. I dont get what is so hard to understand about the message and what do they want for people to stay inside forever. We need to find a way to end this lockdown and live with the virus France has started lifting some restrictions today including allowing Hair salons and Fashion outlets to open (it is France) and Spain plans to have the whole thing over by June 10.
Listening to some commentary in the UK and on Irish twitter I think people would be happy for the lock down to go on indefinitely
 
I have come to conclusion in the last 24hrs that the brits especially the Scots are idiots either that or they are just trying to score political points. I dont get what is so hard to understand about the message and what do they want for people to stay inside forever. We need to find a way to end this lockdown and live with the virus France has started lifting some restrictions today including allowing Hair salons and Fashion outlets to open (it is France) and Spain plans to have the whole thing over by June 10.
Listening to some commentary in the UK and on Irish twitter I think people would be happy for the lock down to go on indefinitely
Listening to some commentary in the UK and on Irish twitter I think people would be happy for the lock down to go on indefinitely
You may well be right, but it would appear that Johnson is being pushed hard by Tory businesses
 
I am sure there are people in the UK cabinet like in the Irish one who want to end the lock down earlier but his plan seems more similar to Ireland
 
I am sure there are people in the UK cabinet like in the Irish one who want to end the lock down earlier but his plan seems more similar to Ireland
It isn’t that dissimilar to be fair but its not as well thought through (although that may come later).

And we dont have the obsession with slogans here that they do.
 
It's becoming a bit clearer now...you can travel to meet one parent in a park, but that parent must be Boris Johnson.
 
I have come to conclusion in the last 24hrs that the brits especially the Scots are idiots either that or they are just trying to score political points. I dont get what is so hard to understand about the message and what do they want for people to stay inside forever. We need to find a way to end this lockdown and live with the virus France has started lifting some restrictions today including allowing Hair salons and Fashion outlets to open (it is France) and Spain plans to have the whole thing over by June 10.
Listening to some commentary in the UK and on Irish twitter I think people would be happy for the lock down to go on indefinitely
Listening to some commentary in the UK and on Irish twitter I think people would be happy for the lock down to go on indefinitely
No one wants people to stay inside forever. It has to be reasonably safe to go back to anything near normality. The Brits aren’t near anything like that and the result of Johnsons incompetence will be thousands more deaths.
 
No one wants people to stay inside forever. It has to be reasonably safe to go back to anything near normality. The Brits aren't near anything like that and the result of Johnsons incompetence will be thousands more deaths.
Exactly. They had 2 weeks warning from Italy just like we did but they were too busy with their precious brexit to divert attention in time and when they did finally realise they attempted a smart alec route of least commitment which , I suspect, they thought might leave them free to do brexit alongside as well as make it look like doing nothing was all part of the herd immunity plan all along and of course they loved the idea that the UK was taking a different course(standing alone) to every other country.

Other posters above have pointed out the lack of ability that is apparent in a number of the ministers with important responsibilities and I believe that in the Tory party brexitism has reached such a crescendo of devotion that only true believers are trusted at the highest level which is resulting in a government populated by unprecedented numbers of first rate plonkers-brexit is filtering out too many of those who have a bit of ability-lads like Julian Smith.
 
Exactly. They had 2 weeks warning from Italy just like we did but they were too busy with their precious brexit to divert attention in time and when they did finally realise they attempted a smart alec route of least commitment which , I suspect, they thought might leave them free to do brexit alongside as well as make it look like doing nothing was all part of the herd immunity plan all along and of course they loved the idea that the UK was taking a different course(standing alone) to every other country.

Other posters above have pointed out the lack of ability that is apparent in a number of the ministers with important responsibilities and I believe that in the Tory party brexitism has reached such a crescendo of devotion that only true believers are trusted at the highest level which is resulting in a government populated by unprecedented numbers of first rate plonkers-brexit is filtering out too many of those who have a bit of ability-lads like Julian Smith.
I have been an armchair observer of their politics for many years, and a diverse reader of the histories of the UK and the USA.

While both have had political parties and policies I disagreed with, I always thought that both countries regularly produced political leadership and good governance that matched the best in the world.

That belief has been totally shattered, first by George W Bush and the Republican Party, then again by Trump and the same GOP rebranded. The UK under Blair passed muster, for all his faults, but since 2016 British political leadership and governance has fallen asunder too.

Both Trump and Johnson are both (in their own different ways) heedless and irresponsible vandals who are superb at breaking things, but useless at building anything or putting together something that is fundamentally good. Both are lazy and shiftless, shirk responsibility, always choose the selfish option and never make lasting alliances.

But in the end, both are products of corrupt and ideologically bankrupt parties that have enabled these men to wreak such havoc. It will not end well for either country, and (I fear) not for the rest of us either.
 
Just watched Keir Starmer on the BBC. What a contrast to Boris Johnson.
 
I have been an armchair observer of their politics for many years, and a diverse reader of the histories of the UK and the USA.

While both have had political parties and policies I disagreed with, I always thought that both countries regularly produced political leadership and good governance that matched the best in the world.
really ? did you think that it was good governance when the Miners strike was on and entire communities were divided ?
Or what about the Toxteth ,Broad water farm riots ? The Hunger Strikes ? The Poll tax riots ?
The false intelligence to take the UK illegally to war with Iraq , or the Sinking of the Belgrano

During the above (picked at random from many possible events, all in the past 40- years ) you thought it was "political leadership and good governance that matched the best in the world."


That belief has been totally shattered, first by George W Bush and the Republican Party, then again by Trump and the same GOP rebranded. The UK under Blair passed muster, for all his faults, but since 2016 British political leadership and governance has fallen asunder too.

Both Trump and Johnson are both (in their own different ways) heedless and irresponsible vandals who are superb at breaking things, but useless at building anything or putting together something that is fundamentally good. Both are lazy and shiftless, shirk responsibility, always choose the selfish option and never make lasting alliances.

But in the end, both are products of corrupt and ideologically bankrupt parties that have enabled these men to wreak such havoc. It will not end well for either country, and (I fear) not for the rest of us either.
yea , for all my intense dislike of Boris and Trump , and it is an intense dislike , they have yet to plumb the depths of a stupid illegal unnecessary war that killed millions of civilians and returned Iraq to the Stone Age (never mind the stupidity of the advantage it gave their sworn enemy Iran , who must have found it all hilarious) .Incompetence vs Genocide and war crimes ..hmmm tricky alright :rolleyes:

Seriously , the Irish "centrist , eu loving " commentary on the UK gets more and more ridiculous every day .I get it , you want the UK to fail at everything because its leaving the EU , and you use every opportunity to sneer at it ...but seriously its getting ridiculously tired at this stage.

yep Boris is making a cack hand of handling Covid -19 , but given we havent closed our borders , our exam preparations are a laughing stock , we still have a ridiculously low number of ICU beds , we have been promised 100,000 tests a week for 9 weeks now , our policy in Residential and Nursing homes has bordered on the genocidal and we are unable to form a government to pass legislation in the middle of the biggest crisis the country has ever seen , do you really think we hold the high moral ground?

And why oh why , is the benchmark for EVERYTHING we do , the UK ? Why does it lead the main evening news ? . if we're all so "European" now , why are we still obsessed with the UK ? Europhiles , more than anybody?
 
The imperial power on the neighbouring island exploited the people on this island as a colony for seven and a half centuries.

In 1912 the imperial power on the neighbouring island passed an act giving self rule to the whole island of Ireland with a capital in Dublin and signed it into law.

But instead of implementing its own act it imposed a border across the island.

Result violence for much of the 20th century.

Then in 1989 the post imperial power next door signed a treaty with this former colony - the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement - to draw a line under the centuries of colonial rule.

Through Brexit, however, in 2016 it declared economic war on the people of this island and tore up the GFA.

When the political representatives of this democratic republic raised questions about these issues they are told they were members of the lower orders that they should know their place and 'shut their gobs'.
 
Yep little mention here that France has allowed most businesses to reopen today
and has adopted a similar slogan to the UK
Other countries are emerging from lockdown, including Italy and Greece while some had stricter controls they are lifting and business is getting back on track
 
