UK splits over Johnson’s new ‘stay alert’ message

McSlaggart
Well-known member
- Joined
Dec 29, 2010
- Messages
- 19,156
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Sunday rejected prime minister Boris Johnson’s new “stay alert” coronavirus slogan, marking the first serious fracture in the UK’s united front on how to combat Covid-19. “I don’t know what ‘stay alert’ means,” said Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, referring to the UK prime minister’s new message for the public that replaces the “stay at home” slogan used during the nationwide lockdown.
"Lions led by donkeys"