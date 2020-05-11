UK splits over Johnson’s new ‘stay alert’ message

owedtojoy said: I have been an armchair observer of their politics for many years, and a diverse reader of the histories of the UK and the USA.



While both have had political parties and policies I disagreed with, I always thought that both countries regularly produced political leadership and good governance that matched the best in the world. Click to expand...

owedtojoy said: That belief has been totally shattered, first by George W Bush and the Republican Party, then again by Trump and the same GOP rebranded. The UK under Blair passed muster, for all his faults, but since 2016 British political leadership and governance has fallen asunder too.



Both Trump and Johnson are both (in their own different ways) heedless and irresponsible vandals who are superb at breaking things, but useless at building anything or putting together something that is fundamentally good. Both are lazy and shiftless, shirk responsibility, always choose the selfish option and never make lasting alliances.



But in the end, both are products of corrupt and ideologically bankrupt parties that have enabled these men to wreak such havoc. It will not end well for either country, and (I fear) not for the rest of us either. Click to expand...

really ? did you think that it was good governance when the Miners strike was on and entire communities were divided ?Or what about the Toxteth ,Broad water farm riots ? The Hunger Strikes ? The Poll tax riots ?The false intelligence to take the UK illegally to war with Iraq , or the Sinking of the BelgranoDuring the above (picked at random from many possible events, all in the past 40- years ) you thought it was "yea , for all my intense dislike of Boris and Trump , and it is an intense dislike , they have yet to plumb the depths of a stupid illegal unnecessary war that killed millions of civilians and returned Iraq to the Stone Age (never mind the stupidity of the advantage it gave their sworn enemy Iran , who must have found it all hilarious) .Incompetence vs Genocide and war crimes ..hmmm tricky alrightSeriously , the Irish "centrist , eu loving " commentary on the UK gets more and more ridiculous every day .I get it , you want the UK to fail at everything because its leaving the EU , and you use every opportunity to sneer at it ...but seriously its getting ridiculously tired at this stage.yep Boris is making a cack hand of handling Covid -19 , but given we havent closed our borders , our exam preparations are a laughing stock , we still have a ridiculously low number of ICU beds , we have been promised 100,000 tests a week for 9 weeks now , our policy in Residential and Nursing homes has bordered on the genocidal and we are unable to form a government to pass legislation in the middle of the biggest crisis the country has ever seen , do you really think we hold the high moral ground?And why oh why , is the benchmark for EVERYTHING we do , the UK ? Why does it lead the main evening news ? . if we're all so "European" now , why are we still obsessed with the UK ? Europhiles , more than anybody?