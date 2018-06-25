cyberianpan
UKIP goes full blown loony as InfoWars & Count Dankula join, might they run in Westminster elections ?
The UK has single seat, first past the post constituencies for Westminster
UKIP have avoided these races, as they'd split the right wing vote
Now three exceptionally crazy and active trolls have joined UKIP, presumably their supporters will flock with them
Ukip welcomes social media activists linked to alt-right into party
Will they run in Westminster elections ?
Cyp
Will UKIP turn into a troll party ?The arrival of Paul Joseph Watson, Mark Meechan better known to YouTube viewers as Count Dankula and Carl Benjamin, who posts videos as Sargon of Akkad, will alarm some senior Ukip members already concerned at the struggling partys direction under Gerard Batten.
Batten, who took control of the party in February on an initial one-year basis, has defined himself largely though anti-Islam rhetoric. He has also backed Tommy Robinson, the founder of the anti-Islam English Defence League (EDL) street movement, for contempt of court
Will they run in Westminster elections ?
