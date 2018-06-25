  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
UKIP goes full blown loony as InfoWars & Count Dankula join, might they run in Westminster elections ?

UKIP goes full blown loony as InfoWars & Count Dankula join, might they run in Westminster elections ?

The UK has single seat, first past the post constituencies for Westminster

UKIP have avoided these races, as they'd split the right wing vote

Now three exceptionally crazy and active trolls have joined UKIP, presumably their supporters will flock with them

Ukip welcomes social media activists linked to alt-right into party
The arrival of Paul Joseph Watson, Mark Meechan  better known to YouTube viewers as Count Dankula  and Carl Benjamin, who posts videos as Sargon of Akkad, will alarm some senior Ukip members already concerned at the struggling partys direction under Gerard Batten.

Batten, who took control of the party in February on an initial one-year basis, has defined himself largely though anti-Islam rhetoric. He has also backed Tommy Robinson, the founder of the anti-Islam English Defence League (EDL) street movement, for contempt of court
Will UKIP turn into a troll party ?

Will they run in Westminster elections ?

Cyp
 

UKIP joined these races, because they took votes off Labour not the Tories. And the Tories were very happy with that, until it all went hideously wrong.

Corbyn brought those votes back, believe it or not. https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jun/13/jeremy-corbyn-brought-ukip-voters-back-labour
 
It's a leftist takeover of UKIP. Let's hope they listen to the demands of the workingclass . They did with Brexit so who knows.
 
NativeWildCat said:
It's a leftist takeover of UKIP. Let's hope they listen to the demands of the workingclass . They did with Brexit so who knows.
They are right wing, of the insincere alt-right trolling milieu

They distort the truth, spread conspiracy theories, & pretend they were joking if ever caught out

They seem quite a likely type to run candidates

Cyp
 
The end of EU funding will be the end of UKIP. Their MEPs will go home and that will be that.

They couldnt win council seats, much less a constituency seat.
 
Unless there is a 2nd Brexit Referendum UKIP will remain a complete laughing stock. Farage is glad to have quit after the Referendum two years ago having achieved his lifetime ambition.
 
cyberianpan said:
They are right wing, of the insincere alt-right trolling milieu

They distort the truth, spread conspiracy theories, & pretend they were joking if ever caught out

They seem quite a likely type to run candidates

Cyp
An actual communist is right wing? A bit weird that.
 
devoutcapitalist said:
Unless there is a 2nd Brexit Referendum UKIP will remain a complete laughing stock. Farage is glad to have quit after the Referendum two years ago having achieved his lifetime ambition.
Bolton for all his personal flaws had a clear idea for the party's future as a sane, right wing alternative to the Tories. But Battan's decided to jack knife the party to the right. The idea of a hard core law and order party lining up to support recidivist criminals and extreme voices just because they happen to dislike muslims has seen them lose representatives.

It's the end really. Even the obvious stance of staking out a really clear Brexit scenario they were promoting has been sidelined. It's all muslim, every day.

I look at the UKIP supporting BB (lamentably departed) and his multifaceted view of brexit and the UK: There's nothing here in this party for him. Or anyone really. There's just no target demo for who they want to vote for them. Most of those inclined to vote for them now will be in prison.

There's no more money, there's no public support, there's no sane representatives left.

They may stumble along as the political wing of the EDL for a while, but their opportunity to be a proper political party is over.
 
cyberianpan said:
The UK has single seat, first past the post constituencies for Westminster

UKIP have avoided these races, as they'd split the right wing vote

Now three exceptionally crazy and active trolls have joined UKIP, presumably their supporters will flock with them

Ukip welcomes social media activists linked to alt-right into party


Will UKIP turn into a troll party ?

Will they run in Westminster elections ?

Cyp
Sargon has a huge following, is able to draw large crowds and has been linked with the Intellectual Dark Web, I don't think his online presence could be transferred into winning a seat in parliament but it would be silly to underestimate the influence he could have on UKIPT.
 
benroe said:
Sargon has a huge following, is able to draw large crowds and has been linked with the Intellectual Dark Web, I don't think his online presence could be transferred into winning a seat in parliament but it would be silly to underestimate the influence he could have on UKIPT.
Indeed. Look at his outreach on youtube compared to Sinn Fein who have had a 100 year start as a brand. One has around 1m subs while the other has about 10000. You can't underestimate that kind of reach.
 
NativeWildCat said:
Indeed. Look at his outreach on youtube compared to Sinn Fein who have had a 100 year start as a brand. One has around 1m subs while the other has about 10000. You can't underestimate that kind of reach.
Absolutely. Of course SF did manage to get 500k votes in the last U.K. and Irish elections, currently sit second in the polls in both NI and the Republic and have multiple elected representatives to the dail, Westminster and stormont. One could argue that’s a better measure of their electoral viability.

On the other hand: Doc McStuffins has 8 million followers on YouTube through her disneyUK channel. God help us all if she ever turns to politics.
 
Sync said:
Absolutely. Of course SF did manage to get 500k votes in the last U.K. and Irish elections, currently sit second in the polls in both NI and the Republic and have multiple elected representatives to the dail, Westminster and stormont. One could argue that’s a better measure of their electoral viability.

On the other hand: Doc McStuffins has 8 million followers on YouTube through her disneyUK channel. God help us all if she ever turns to politics.
Its not really fair to compare Doc Mcstuffin , a cartoon character with a funny name and millions of impressionable youtube followers , with Sargon of Akkad
 
Sync said:
Absolutely. Of course SF did manage to get 500k votes in the last U.K. and Irish elections, currently sit second in the polls in both NI and the Republic and have multiple elected representatives to the dail, Westminster and stormont. One could argue that’s a better measure of their electoral viability.

On the other hand: Doc McStuffins has 8 million followers on YouTube through her disneyUK channel. God help us all if she ever turns to politics.
It will be interesting to see if online politicos can influence elections, Its obvious that a broad international fan base could not transfer into enough votes to win a local election but they could influence plebiscites that are broader based, like referendums or mayoral elections.
 
benroe said:
Sargon has a huge following, is able to draw large crowds and has been linked with the Intellectual Dark Web, I don't think his online presence could be transferred into winning a seat in parliament but it would be silly to underestimate the influence he could have on UKIPT.
Concur, they will effect a takeover of UKIP

Whilst likely not popular enough to win seats, they'd act as spoiler against the Tories

Cyp
 
NativeWildCat said:
Indeed. Look at his outreach on youtube compared to Sinn Fein who have had a 100 year start as a brand. One has around 1m subs while the other has about 10000. You can't underestimate that kind of reach.
Yes you can. The internet is not real.
 
