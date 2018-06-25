UKIP goes full blown loony as InfoWars & Count Dankula join, might they run in Westminster elections ?

devoutcapitalist said: Unless there is a 2nd Brexit Referendum UKIP will remain a complete laughing stock. Farage is glad to have quit after the Referendum two years ago having achieved his lifetime ambition. Click to expand...

Bolton for all his personal flaws had a clear idea for the party's future as a sane, right wing alternative to the Tories. But Battan's decided to jack knife the party to the right. The idea of a hard core law and order party lining up to support recidivist criminals and extreme voices just because they happen to dislike muslims has seen them lose representatives.It's the end really. Even the obvious stance of staking out a really clear Brexit scenario they were promoting has been sidelined. It's all muslim, every day.I look at the UKIP supporting BB (lamentably departed) and his multifaceted view of brexit and the UK: There's nothing here in this party for him. Or anyone really. There's just no target demo for who they want to vote for them. Most of those inclined to vote for them now will be in prison.There's no more money, there's no public support, there's no sane representatives left.They may stumble along as the political wing of the EDL for a while, but their opportunity to be a proper political party is over.