Ukrainian forces begin assault on pro Russian positions

Today has saw Ukraine begin its counter offensive against pro Russian forces and its supporters in Eastern Ukraine. Most branches of the Armed Forces appear to be participating, including elements of the newly established National Guard. The White House has given its support:

We understand the government of Ukraine is working to try to calm the situation in the east and note the measured approach of the Ukrainian security forces thus far, said White House press secretary Jay Carney.

He said the Ukrainians had repeatedly sought to negotiate a peaceful resolution with armed groups occupying the building in eastern cities and made clear that use of force was not its preferred action.

That said the Ukrainian government has a responsibility to provide law and order," Carney said. "These provocations in eastern Ukraine are creating a situation in which the government has to respond.

Asked what advice the CIA director John Brennan, who visited Kiev on Saturday, and other US officials have given security forces in Kiev, Carney replied: We urged the Ukrainian government to move forward, gradually, responsibly, and with all due caution, as it deals with this situation caused by armed militants. [...]

"Let's be clear: the way to ensure that violence does not occur is for these armed paramilitary groups, and these armed so-called pro-Russian separatists, to vacate the buildings and to lay down their arms."
Ukraine crisis: Kiev launches 'anti-terror operation' in east

Map highlighting cities and towns targeted:

 


correr said:
so when are you heading over to fight?
He's torn between going to fight the 'reds' in Ukraine, and going to Syria to help his head hacking, 'snack bar', buddies. :lol:
 
Yeah, bout time for a new thread, the old one had become silly,

Let's try and not have so much insults and handbagging on this one,

Major escalation today, its gonna be a very interesting easter weekend,
 
Ribeye said:
Yeah, bout time for a new thread, the old one had become silly,

Let's try and not have so much insults and handbagging on this one,

Major escalation today, its gonna be a very interesting easter weekend,
It'll be interesting to see the Russian response, which will likely be military in nature.
 
Ren84 said:
It'll be interesting to see the Russian response, which will likely be military in nature.
It is quite amazing how fast this is moving,
 
Am I the only one Stringvest has removed from the main thread today?

Putin will let this play out, IMO.
 
Ribeye said:
It is quite amazing how fast this is moving,
Not sure how reliable but Bloomberg is reporting, based on Ukrainian government sources, that the Russian 45th Airborne Division is in Slovyansk. Guess who is 50 KM from that city and preparing for an assault?

 
Ren84 said:
Today has saw Ukraine begin its counter offensive against pro Russian forces and its supporters in Eastern Ukraine. Most branches of the Armed Forces appear to be participating, including elements of the newly established National Guard. The White House has given its support:



Ukraine crisis: Kiev launches 'anti-terror operation' in east

Map highlighting cities and towns targeted:

Of all the maps doing the rounds, this one pretty much says it all.

IMO ethnic Russians will create facts on the ground in the dark orange areas. They may make a play for some of the districts in the dark yellow area. Possibly trading areas close to Kharkiv and/or a land bridge to the Crimea in exchange for a formal withdrawal of interest in other regions including Odessa (a vital land bridge to the Black Sea for Ukraine).

Does Ukraine want to make an issue of these eastern areas, or cut them loose in exchange for a more homogeneous, coherent Ukraine free of Russian interference?
 
Sufferin fckn cats,

C4 news running a report on the potential negative impact of sanctions on the City of London, the London property market, and the fckn premiership soccer teams,

As the world sits on the brink of war,

A new low for those bunch of morons,
 
Followed up by a pile of very low quality propaganda,
 
McDave said:
Of all the maps doing the rounds, this one pretty much says it all.

IMO ethnic Russians will create facts on the ground in the dark orange areas. They may make a play for some of the districts in the dark yellow area. Possibly trading areas close to Kharkiv and/or a land bridge to the Crimea in exchange for a formal withdrawal of interest in other regions including Odessa (a vital land bridge to the Black Sea for Ukraine).

Does Ukraine want to make an issue of these eastern areas, or cut them loose in exchange for a more homogeneous, coherent Ukraine free of Russian interference?
Have the Sea of Azov entirely inside Russia? That would make sense.
 
Gilmore's threats would have more credibility if it was Micheál making them. Gilmore is a joke.

Micheál should offer his services as a mediator between the Ukraine and the Soviet Union.
 
What it comes down to is this- If Putin sends the tanks into the relevant area, will there be a military response from NATO? Everything else is posturing.
 
Ribeye said:
Sufferin fckn cats,

C4 news running a report on the potential negative impact of sanctions on the City of London, the London property market, and the fckn premiership soccer teams,

As the world sits on the brink of war,

A new low for those bunch of morons,
Ukraine at the very least is already in a technical state of war with Russia, with elements of the Russian military occupying parts of eastern Ukraine and all of the Ukrainian region of Crimea. Meanwhile on Saturday last a Russian fighter played chicken with a US Naval Destroyer in the Black Sea. "Brink"? We're already at war soldier.
 
odlum said:
Gilmore's threats would have more credibility if it was Micheál making them. Gilmore is a joke.

Micheál should offer his services as a mediator between the Ukraine and the Soviet Union.
Russian Federation. "Ukraine and the Russian Federation...".
 
