Ukrainian forces begin assault on pro Russian positions

We understand the government of Ukraine is working to try to calm the situation in the east and note the measured approach of the Ukrainian security forces thus far, said White House press secretary Jay Carney.



He said the Ukrainians had repeatedly sought to negotiate a peaceful resolution with armed groups occupying the building in eastern cities and made clear that use of force was not its preferred action.



That said the Ukrainian government has a responsibility to provide law and order," Carney said. "These provocations in eastern Ukraine are creating a situation in which the government has to respond.



Asked what advice the CIA director John Brennan, who visited Kiev on Saturday, and other US officials have given security forces in Kiev, Carney replied: We urged the Ukrainian government to move forward, gradually, responsibly, and with all due caution, as it deals with this situation caused by armed militants. [...]



"Let's be clear: the way to ensure that violence does not occur is for these armed paramilitary groups, and these armed so-called pro-Russian separatists, to vacate the buildings and to lay down their arms."