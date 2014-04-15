Ukrainian forces begin assault on pro Russian positions

Ren84
Today has saw Ukraine begin its counter offensive against pro Russian forces and its supporters in Eastern Ukraine. Most branches of the Armed Forces appear to be participating, including elements of the newly established National Guard. The White House has given its support:
Map highlighting cities and towns targeted:
Ukraine crisis: Kiev launches 'anti-terror operation' in eastWe understand the government of Ukraine is working to try to calm the situation in the east and note the measured approach of the Ukrainian security forces thus far, said White House press secretary Jay Carney.
He said the Ukrainians had repeatedly sought to negotiate a peaceful resolution with armed groups occupying the building in eastern cities and made clear that use of force was not its preferred action.
That said the Ukrainian government has a responsibility to provide law and order," Carney said. "These provocations in eastern Ukraine are creating a situation in which the government has to respond.
Asked what advice the CIA director John Brennan, who visited Kiev on Saturday, and other US officials have given security forces in Kiev, Carney replied: We urged the Ukrainian government to move forward, gradually, responsibly, and with all due caution, as it deals with this situation caused by armed militants. [...]
"Let's be clear: the way to ensure that violence does not occur is for these armed paramilitary groups, and these armed so-called pro-Russian separatists, to vacate the buildings and to lay down their arms."
