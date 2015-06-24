maxflinn
Well-known member
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2014
- Messages
- 5,275
UN: Israel May Have Committed War Crimes During 2014 Gaza Massacre!
The UN report into last summer's massacre in Gaza was highly critical of Israel, asking why, when it was obvious that Israel's military policy of using wide kill-radius high explosives was leading to huge civilian death, they kept going in the same way for 5 weeks, killing over 2200 people, of which 551 were children.
They were critical also of Israel's policy of totally destroying entire neighbourhoods, which lead to large loss of innocent civilian life.
Gaza conflict 2014: 'War crimes by both sides' - UN - BBC News
Both Israel and Palestinian militants may have committed war crimes during the 2014 Israel-Gaza conflict, UN investigators have said.
In a long-awaited report, the UN team said there was evidence of "serious violations" by both sides.
Israel dismissed the investigation as "politically motivated and morally flawed", while Hamas said it wrongly equated "the victim and executioner".
Hamas welcomed some aspects of the report:
"The report contains some positive paragraphs condemning the Israeli occupation, but it is equal between the victim and executioner," said senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad.
The report said Israel carried out more than 6,000 air strikes on Gaza, many of which hit residential buildings, damaging or destroying some 18,000 dwellings and much of Gaza's infrastructure.
Hopefully the findings of this report will lead to an ICC investigation which might lead to the conviction of some of the Israeli terrorists leaders.
The UN report into last summer's massacre in Gaza was highly critical of Israel, asking why, when it was obvious that Israel's military policy of using wide kill-radius high explosives was leading to huge civilian death, they kept going in the same way for 5 weeks, killing over 2200 people, of which 551 were children.
They were critical also of Israel's policy of totally destroying entire neighbourhoods, which lead to large loss of innocent civilian life.
Gaza conflict 2014: 'War crimes by both sides' - UN - BBC News
Both Israel and Palestinian militants may have committed war crimes during the 2014 Israel-Gaza conflict, UN investigators have said.
In a long-awaited report, the UN team said there was evidence of "serious violations" by both sides.
Israel dismissed the investigation as "politically motivated and morally flawed", while Hamas said it wrongly equated "the victim and executioner".
Hamas welcomed some aspects of the report:
"The report contains some positive paragraphs condemning the Israeli occupation, but it is equal between the victim and executioner," said senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad.
The report said Israel carried out more than 6,000 air strikes on Gaza, many of which hit residential buildings, damaging or destroying some 18,000 dwellings and much of Gaza's infrastructure.
Hopefully the findings of this report will lead to an ICC investigation which might lead to the conviction of some of the Israeli terrorists leaders.
Last edited: