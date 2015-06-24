UN: Israel May Have Committed War Crimes!

maxflinn

maxflinn

Nov 8, 2014
5,275
UN: Israel May Have Committed War Crimes During 2014 Gaza Massacre!

The UN report into last summer's massacre in Gaza was highly critical of Israel, asking why, when it was obvious that Israel's military policy of using wide kill-radius high explosives was leading to huge civilian death, they kept going in the same way for 5 weeks, killing over 2200 people, of which 551 were children.

They were critical also of Israel's policy of totally destroying entire neighbourhoods, which lead to large loss of innocent civilian life.

Gaza conflict 2014: 'War crimes by both sides' - UN - BBC News

Both Israel and Palestinian militants may have committed war crimes during the 2014 Israel-Gaza conflict, UN investigators have said.
In a long-awaited report, the UN team said there was evidence of "serious violations" by both sides.
Israel dismissed the investigation as "politically motivated and morally flawed", while Hamas said it wrongly equated "the victim and executioner".

Hamas welcomed some aspects of the report:

"The report contains some positive paragraphs condemning the Israeli occupation, but it is equal between the victim and executioner," said senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad.

The report said Israel carried out more than 6,000 air strikes on Gaza, many of which hit residential buildings, damaging or destroying some 18,000 dwellings and much of Gaza's infrastructure.

Hopefully the findings of this report will lead to an ICC investigation which might lead to the conviction of some of the Israeli terrorists leaders.

 
T

Telstar 62

May 28, 2013
26,604
Today the United Nations’ Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Commission of Inquiry issued its report on last summer's war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Here are 6 initial comments from Israel on the report:

1) The entire process that led to this report was politically motivated and morally flawed. The Commission's mandate assumed Israel’s guilt from the outset. Its original chairman, William Shabas, was compelled to resign over a blatant conflict of interest (paid work for the Palestinians), which he concealed from the UN.

2) The UNHRC's bias against Israel is notorious. It has an obsession with the country: in any given year, it passes more resolutions against it than against Syria, Iran and North Korea combined – in fact, more than against all other states combined!

3) The report fails to recognize the profound difference between Israel’s moral behavior during Operation Protective Edge and the terror organizations it confronted.

4) The authors of this report admitted that they lacked much of the relevant information.

5) Israel is a democracy committed to the rule of law, forced to defend itself against Palestinian terrorists who commit a double war crime: They indiscriminately target Israeli civilians while deliberately endangering Palestinian civilians, including children, by using them as human shields.

6) In defending itself against attacks, Israel's military acted according to the highest international standards. It's not just Israeli military and legal experts who have stated this (after comprehensive examination of the war) but also teams of internationally renowned military professionals.
 
Uh oooh

Uh oooh

Sep 25, 2013
8,080
The UN states that Ian Paisley may have been protestant, it also added Israel may have committed war crimes, well no sh1te Sherlock, you don't say
 
maxflinn

maxflinn

Nov 8, 2014
5,275
Another pic of Israeli terrorism that's *not supposed to target civilians.

* petunia

deb74edfed006e31845b0499eee530d8.jpg
 
maxflinn

maxflinn

Nov 8, 2014
5,275
Another 'pinpoint' strike :)

la-1115-pin02.jpg
 
maxflinn

maxflinn

Nov 8, 2014
5,275
Telstar 62 said:
Today the United Nations’ Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Commission of Inquiry issued its report on last summer's war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Here are 6 initial comments from Israel on the report:

1) The entire process that led to this report was politically motivated and morally flawed. The Commission's mandate assumed Israel’s guilt from the outset. Its original chairman, William Shabas, was compelled to resign over a blatant conflict of interest (paid work for the Palestinians), which he concealed from the UN.
Anyone with two eyes connected to a brain can see what Israel done, and know what they are guilty of.

State terrorism designed to subdue resistance to the 50 year occupation which enables the colonisation of Palestine!

2) The UNHRC's bias against Israel is notorious. It has an obsession with the country: in any given year, it passes more resolutions against it than against Syria, Iran and North Korea combined – in fact, more than against all other states combined!
That's because Israel has been breaking international and humanitarian law for 48 years, thats forty eight, or 576 months, or 2,496 weeks, or 17,520 days!

During this time they've illegally demolished thousands of Palestinian homes in the land that they illegally occupy, so they can illegally put illegal homes for illegal settlers there instead, now 650,000 of them are living in illegal cities, strategically placed, illegally to break up the land so as to make any future Palestinian State an impossibility.

When Israel stops this, the UN won't need to pass any more resolutions.

Get it?

3) The report fails to recognize the profound difference between Israel’s moral behavior during Operation Protective Edge and the terror organizations it confronted.
There is nothing moral about Israel's state terrorism, mass-murder of women and children, mass destruction of civilian homes, land theft, illegal settlement building, illegal occupation, illegal Gaza siege, and all the laws broken in the process.

This is similar to how ISIS behaves, are they moral?

The resistance Israel confronts is Israel made, because of the actions stated above.

Stop the illegal colonisation, end the illegal occupation, and end the confrontations.

Also, any terrorism in the equation is Israel's, just as Iraq terrorised Kuwait, and ISIS terrorise the Levant.

Hamas is not a terrorist organisation.

4) The authors of this report admitted that they lacked much of the relevant information.
Oh no doubt they did, as they weren't allowed into Gaza to get it.

Hamas had no problem with them going in, in fact they wanted them to go in and see first hand the total devastation, but Israel stopped them going in, illegally, of course.

I wonder why??

5) Israel is a democracy committed to the rule of law, forced to defend itself against Palestinian terrorists who commit a double war crime: They indiscriminately target Israeli civilians while deliberately endangering Palestinian civilians, including children, by using them as human shields.
Israel is a rogue state, committed to the rule of terror!

It is not forced to carry out this terrorism, but the policy of colonisation it refuses to leave behind won't work without it.

Israel indiscriminately targeted civilians and civilian architecture in Gaza last year, by using hugely destructive weapons such as tank shells, Hellfire missiles and 2000LB JDAM bombs, all with a massive kill radius, in one of the worlds most densely populated areas!

Palestinians live there, in this heavily populated area, and could not escape the indiscriminate bombing, so many died.

Human shields is a sick term that Israel cooked up to try to excuse it's blatant, indiscriminate slaughter of civilians. It is not something that actually happens.

6) In defending itself against attacks, Israel's military acted according to the highest international standards. It's not just Israeli military and legal experts who have stated this (after comprehensive examination of the war) but also teams of internationally renowned military professionals.
Israel was simply defending the occupation it needs to maintain the colonisation of Palestine. With little risk to its citizens, most of whom agree with keeping the occupation and the colonisation going. They don't want to pay a price for this, though.

Palestinians in Gaza were defending their lives, and their dignity!
 
maxflinn

maxflinn

Nov 8, 2014
5,275
This is 'the most moral army in the world' dropping white phosphorus, one of the worlds ugliest chemical weapons, on the civilian population of Gaza, including women and children, back in 2009!

382027_469394709765994_1209860033_n.jpg

This is a child who was unlucky enough to be underneath. Of course the Israelis will say that Hamas put him there as a 'human shield'.


palestinian-child-burned-to-death-by-israels-white-phosphorous.jpg
 
G

googolplex

Mar 9, 2013
666
maxflinn

maxflinn

Nov 8, 2014
5,275
T

Telstar 62

May 28, 2013
26,604
maxflinn said:
And isn't that so sad to see. But in order for human beings to be able to deal with evil things done to others in their name, their victims must be dehumanised.

A psychotic Austrian once done this on an industrial scale, and now it is being done in Israel, sadly.
:lol:
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Nov 29, 2009
25,638
maxflinn said:
And isn't that so sad to see. But in order for human beings to be able to deal with evil things done to others in their name, their victims must be dehumanised.

A psychotic Austrian once done this on an industrial scale, and now it is being done in Israel, sadly.
What's sad about it ? Those children had been living in bunkers under Hezbollah rocket fire before they came out and signed the shells " to Nasrallah with love" I admire their pluck.
 
maxflinn

maxflinn

Nov 8, 2014
5,275
former wesleyan said:
What's sad about it ? Those children had been living in bunkers under Hezbollah rocket fire before they came out and signed the shells " to Nasrallah with love" I admire their pluck.
I wasn't aware of the context, or that the missiles were destined for the Lebanon. Anyway there's no doubt that Palestinians are dehumanised in Israeli society, and this dehumanisation comes from the top and starts in schools which 'teach' lies and ommit truths.

Yes, no doubt that many Palestinians hate Israelis too, but they've got 'real' reasons for doing so, and the truth can't be hidden.
 
T

Trainwreck

Sep 6, 2012
26,416
maxflinn said:
The UN report into last summer's massacre in Gaza was highly critical of Israel
Gaza conflict 2014: 'War crimes by both sides' - UN - BBC News

How did this:

Both Israel and Palestinian militants may have committed war crimes during the 2014 Israel-Gaza conflict, UN investigators have said.
Morph into this:

UN: Israel May Have Committed War Crimes!
?



Off topic, I loved this bit:

The head of the inquiry, William Schabas, quit part-way through amid Israeli allegations of bias, acknowledging he had previously done work for the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO).
The "Human Rights Council" actually appointed someone affiliated with the PLO to head the inquiry.
 
B

Bottler Washer

Jun 25, 2015
38
This is the same UN involved in sex trafficking and genocidal 'vaccine' campaigns right?
And no UN outrage for the ongoing misogyny or barbarism in the Islamic world I note.

I'll take a pass on anything they may have to say so...
 
