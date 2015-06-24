UN: Israel May Have Committed War Crimes!

Telstar 62 said: Today the United Nations’ Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Commission of Inquiry issued its report on last summer's war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Here are 6 initial comments from Israel on the report:



1) The entire process that led to this report was politically motivated and morally flawed. The Commission's mandate assumed Israel's guilt from the outset. Its original chairman, William Shabas, was compelled to resign over a blatant conflict of interest (paid work for the Palestinians), which he concealed from the UN.

2) The UNHRC's bias against Israel is notorious. It has an obsession with the country: in any given year, it passes more resolutions against it than against Syria, Iran and North Korea combined – in fact, more than against all other states combined!

3) The report fails to recognize the profound difference between Israel's moral behavior during Operation Protective Edge and the terror organizations it confronted.

4) The authors of this report admitted that they lacked much of the relevant information.

5) Israel is a democracy committed to the rule of law, forced to defend itself against Palestinian terrorists who commit a double war crime: They indiscriminately target Israeli civilians while deliberately endangering Palestinian civilians, including children, by using them as human shields.

6) In defending itself against attacks, Israel's military acted according to the highest international standards. It's not just Israeli military and legal experts who have stated this (after comprehensive examination of the war) but also teams of internationally renowned military professionals.

Anyone with two eyes connected to a brain can see what Israel done, and know what they are guilty of.State terrorism designed to subdue resistance to the 50 year occupation which enables the colonisation of Palestine!That's because Israel has been breaking international and humanitarian law for 48 years, thats forty eight, or 576 months, or 2,496 weeks, or 17,520 days!During this time they've illegally demolished thousands of Palestinian homes in the land that they illegally occupy, so they can illegally put illegal homes for illegal settlers there instead, now 650,000 of them are living in illegal cities, strategically placed, illegally to break up the land so as to make any future Palestinian State an impossibility.When Israel stops this, the UN won't need to pass any more resolutions.Get it?There is nothing moral about Israel's state terrorism, mass-murder of women and children, mass destruction of civilian homes, land theft, illegal settlement building, illegal occupation, illegal Gaza siege, and all the laws broken in the process.This is similar to how ISIS behaves, are they moral?The resistance Israel confronts is Israel made, because of the actions stated above.Stop the illegal colonisation, end the illegal occupation, and end the confrontations.Also, any terrorism in the equation is Israel's, just as Iraq terrorised Kuwait, and ISIS terrorise the Levant.Hamas is not a terrorist organisation.Oh no doubt they did, as they weren't allowed into Gaza to get it.Hamas had no problem with them going in, in fact they wanted them to go in and see first hand the total devastation, but Israel stopped them going in, illegally, of course.I wonder why??Israel is a rogue state, committed to the rule of terror!It is not forced to carry out this terrorism, but the policy of colonisation it refuses to leave behind won't work without it.Israel indiscriminately targeted civilians and civilian architecture in Gaza last year, by using hugely destructive weapons such as tank shells, Hellfire missiles and 2000LB JDAM bombs, all with a massive kill radius, in one of the worlds most densely populated areas!Palestinians live there, in this heavily populated area, and could not escape the indiscriminate bombing, so many died.Human shields is a sick term that Israel cooked up to try to excuse it's blatant, indiscriminate slaughter of civilians. It is not something that actually happens.Israel was simply defending the occupation it needs to maintain the colonisation of Palestine. With little risk to its citizens, most of whom agree with keeping the occupation and the colonisation going. They don't want to pay a price for this, though.Palestinians in Gaza were defending their lives, and their dignity!