Un-named former Conservative Minister arrested. The Dance of the Closet-Skeletons?

Have to be very careful here and I note that all media outlets are being very careful not to drop names but the news is also full of reports of a Tory MP and former Conservative Minister, otherwise referred to as a 'senior tory', arrested at home yesterday on foot of a number of allegations of rape and coercive control over a researcher. It is a historic abuse allegation.



I wonder, staying away from too much discussion of this particular case, whether a chill wind is blowing through the parliamentary ranks where past indiscretions, as they used to be called in politics, come back to haunt.



There does seem to be a wave of such cases. The Tories alone have had three or four MPs arrested in the last few years on various charges. There were high profile cases from other jurisdictions.



Can I just stress this thread is not about edging up to identifying who the MP and former Minister is. That will arrive in fairly short order I'd suggest. So please avoid speculating, as it can only bring trouble one way or another.