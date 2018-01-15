Uncomfortable with the Censorship of Trump's comments on RTÉ and other media.

This week, Trump was in for a backlash following comments that he called Haiti and other African countries "shítholes". (Even this site requires a fada over the i to ensure that it doesn't get censored.RTÉ have an article this morning discussing the comments where the word gets censored to "sh..hole". And this is Ireland where we aren't as upset about "bad words" as our neighbours across the ocean.Trump in racism denial over immigration commentsAll week, CNN in the states have been referring to it as "S-Hole".I find the censorship very uncomfortable because they were the words spoken by the President. People in positions of influence should not be censored for fear of offence because it is important the true message of what they say is made clear to everyone.Surely the message behind calling Africa a "shíthole" is more offensive than the word itself?I'm very surprised the Irish media is self censoring the words of a US president.