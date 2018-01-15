Uncomfortable with the Censorship of Trump's comments on RTÉ and other media.

This week, Trump was in for a backlash following comments that he called Haiti and other African countries "shítholes". (Even this site requires a fada over the i to ensure that it doesn't get censored.

RTÉ have an article this morning discussing the comments where the word gets censored to "sh..hole". And this is Ireland where we aren't as upset about "bad words" as our neighbours across the ocean.
Trump in racism denial over immigration comments
https://www.rte.ie/news/world/2018/0115/933331-trump-racism-denial/

All week, CNN in the states have been referring to it as "S-Hole".

I find the censorship very uncomfortable because they were the words spoken by the President. People in positions of influence should not be censored for fear of offence because it is important the true message of what they say is made clear to everyone.

Surely the message behind calling Africa a "shíthole" is more offensive than the word itself?

I'm very surprised the Irish media is self censoring the words of a US president.
 


Now, it seems that the word "allegedly" is showing up in the news media.

As in Trump "allegedly" used the word "sh1thole".

Which is a superficial way of saying, we have no evidence whatsoever that Trump used the term.
 
They have evidence. It's just disputed.
 
Deadlock said:
They turn paroxysms however to avoid giving offence, apologising for any offence caused, but stressing it is a quote.
It would take a special kind of potato to be more upset with a word than the context of this.
 
Analyzer said:
Now, it seems that the word "allegedly" is showing up in the news media.

As in Trump "allegedly" used the word "sh1thole".

Which is a superficial way of saying, we have no evidence whatsoever that Trump used the term.
Bollocks. The word "alleged" was added after the liar lied about it. He said he hadn't said it. There are several witnesses available to testify that he was lying. In fact, the media is bending over backwards to accommodate the liar's propensity to lie.
 
Considering Podge and Rodge - are they still on RTE? - I'm surprised the Notional Broadcaster censored the word, "shıthole".
 
We are talking about a two bit, parochial, incestuous, amateurish outfit like RTE.

Don't expect world class broadcasting and you should be able to manage it.

It's a bit like buying yellow pack fish fingers and expecting sushi.
 
Analyzer said:
Now, it seems that the word "allegedly" is showing up in the news media.

As in Trump "allegedly" used the word "sh1thole".

Which is a superficial way of saying, we have no evidence whatsoever that Trump used the term.
They say "allegedly" because Trump contests that he said it. It would be irresponsible not to.
 
*EPIC SUCCESS* said:
We are talking about a two bit, parochial, incestuous, amateurish outfit like RTE.

Don't expect world class broadcasting and you should be able to manage it.

It's a bit like buying yellow pack fish fingers and expecting sushi.
Well, it might be repeated, reprocessed junk, but it costs a fortune to maintain.
 
Fance 24 and Euronews also had no problem saying sh¡thole or even having it written on screen. I suppose the Irish have a to fragile sensibility for it.
 
Alphonse said:
Fance 24 and Euronews also had no problem saying sh¡thole or even having it written on screen. I suppose the Irish have a to fragile sensibility for it.
That's the thing. We don't.

When it comes to foul-mouthedness we're right up there with the Aussies.
 
Analyzer said:
Well, it might be repeated, reprocessed junk, but it costs a fortune to maintain.
Absolutely.

The quality of the output is quite poor, the presenters are not in any way engaging and their desperate need to try to emulate an outfit like the BBC is quite depressing.

They moan about budgets yet splash out on sub par journalists and operations that cost far more than they should.
 
ruserious said:
This week, Trump was in for a backlash following comments that he called Haiti and other African countries "shítholes". (Even this site requires a fada over the i to ensure that it doesn't get censored.

RTÉ have an article this morning discussing the comments where the word gets censored to "sh..hole". And this is Ireland where we aren't as upset about "bad words" as our neighbours across the ocean.
Trump in racism denial over immigration comments
https://www.rte.ie/news/world/2018/0115/933331-trump-racism-denial/

All week, CNN in the states have been referring to it as "S-Hole".

I find the censorship very uncomfortable because they were the words spoken by the President. People in positions of influence should not be censored for fear of offence because it is important the true message of what they say is made clear to everyone.

Surely the message behind calling Africa a "shíthole" is more offensive than the word itself?

I'm very surprised the Irish media is self censoring the words of a US president.
"Hole" should be censored as well.
 
The great irony is Haiti is a shíthole due in no small part to US interference, Aristide was told he had a choice death imprisonment.

His crime? Having the balls to stand up to American business interests by trying to raise the minimum wage.


But look over there Putin.
 
eoghanacht said:
The great irony is Haiti is a shíthole due in no small part to US interference, Aristide was told he had a choice death imprisonment.

His crime? Having the balls to stand up to American business interests by trying to raise the minimum wage.


But look over there Putin.
Actually, I would add the interference is not just US based.

Bonaparte was brutal in his treatment of Haiti before it's independence. He would have been more brutal were it not for the British Navy preventing him.

And then there is that businessman resident in Malta. You know - the one who likes to don the green jersey.

If Haiti want him on any charges, I suggest that we immediately extradite him.

But the Irish establishment will NOT allow that to happen. They will not allow him be sent to a sh1thole prison.
 
It will never be proved if he said it or not or the context in which he said it if he did. RTE probably realizes that one Nativity crib in the White House at Christmas weight more favourably with the Irish Catholic than unproven remarks.
 
