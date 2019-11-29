McSlaggart
The principle of requiring unionist consent to constitutional change affecting Northern Ireland has been breached for the first time over Brexit, Arlene Foster has said.
Does anyone have evidence to support such an assertion by Arlene?? How does Arlene propose to select the people who are "unionist"?
Arlene Foster warns consent principle ‘breached’ with Brexit deal - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk
