Unionist consent to constitutional change

The principle of requiring unionist consent to constitutional change affecting Northern Ireland has been breached for the first time over Brexit, Arlene Foster has said.

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Arlene Foster warns consent principle ‘breached’ with Brexit deal - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk

The principle of requiring unionist consent to constitutional change affecting Northern Ireland has been breached for the first time over Brexit, Arlene Foster has said.
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Does anyone have evidence to support such an assertion by Arlene?? How does Arlene propose to select the people who are "unionist"?
 


There is no such thing as a Unionist veto on constitutional change. The NI agreement says that NI joins a UI if a majority vote for it cin a referendum. A simple majority. The DUP are confusing the petition of concern procedure for Assembly legislation with constitutional change. It was never the case that a majority of both sides was required to get rid of the border, or on the trading arrangements within the UK.

Another thing. If a double majority had been required to set up the NI state it wouldnt have been created in 1920.
 
The past is a foreign country. Those seeking a successful United Ireland must address current realities not rely on ancient political schemes that adressed the realities at that time. Of course, a failed state is much easier to achieve,
 
What other than the Good friday agreement would you like?
 
Ancient stuff like obe mbe order of the garter Sirs Dames Dukes Prince princess you live in Disneyland Elvis.
 
McSlaggart said:
The principle of requiring unionist consent to constitutional change affecting Northern Ireland has been breached for the first time over Brexit, Arlene Foster has said.

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Arlene Foster warns consent principle ‘breached’ with Brexit deal - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk

The principle of requiring unionist consent to constitutional change affecting Northern Ireland has been breached for the first time over Brexit, Arlene Foster has said.
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Does anyone have evidence to support such an assertion by Arlene?? How does Arlene propose to select the people who are "unionist"?
Political unionism has been an abject failure, they have even defied the majority of people in the six counties who wish to remain in the European Union....says it all really folks.
 
Northern Ireland is certainly that.
 
They have made the cardinal error of alienating the Conservative Party by playing hardball on Brexit. A Newsnight poll some months ago found around 57% of Tories would led NI go if it was the only way to get Brexit.
 
Consent from the unionists would be better to have, though. I hope we can agree that we would prefer to have such consent.
 
Looks like the DUP have finally found their voice in lecturing the Tories. Problem is it is far too late. Or perhaps because it is too late.
 
You can definitely see a situation now that would have been unthinkable about 20 years ago and that is that the Tory Party itself moves to distance itself from unionism.

The best possible way to do that would also be a distancing of Westminster from Stormont. We might actually see the Conservative and Unionist Party re-invent itself as just the Conservative Party. There would be few downsides to it even among Tory grassroots I suspect now. The Tory grassroots won't have enjoyed the Tory government being propped up by fringe lunatics eternally on its guard against evolution...
 
The people of "Nortern Irelnad" have agreed the criteria that we are using to decided our future. Unless somone can come up with a working alternave then we will need to stick with what has been agreed.
 
Which is perfectly reasonable, and if that was the road Foster was going, what role she and the DUP can do to facilitate the smooth result of the obvious demographic shifts, then it would be one to support.

Instead its a party that was against the GFA agreement and spent years propping up the Tories as they negotiated Brexit complaining about how they think the GFA is being breached and that they don’t like the brexit deal.

Quick: look away from the terrible strategic decisions the DUP have made that have resulted in the reality of a NI only backstop, gay marriage and abortion!
 
