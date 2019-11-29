Unionist consent to constitutional change

EnglishObserver said: The past is a foreign country. Those seeking a successful United Ireland must address current realities not rely on ancient political schemes that adressed the realities at that time. Of course, a failed state is much easier to achieve, Click to expand...

Which is perfectly reasonable, and if that was the road Foster was going, what role she and the DUP can do to facilitate the smooth result of the obvious demographic shifts, then it would be one to support.Instead its a party that was against the GFA agreement and spent years propping up the Tories as they negotiated Brexit complaining about how they think the GFA is being breached and that they don’t like the brexit deal.Quick: look away from the terrible strategic decisions the DUP have made that have resulted in the reality of a NI only backstop, gay marriage and abortion!