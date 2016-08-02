'Unionist Supremacy' in the North of Ireland.

Mickeymac

The missing element in the peace process is truth and reconciliation.

It is undeniable that Sinn Fein have been making just about all of the effort in this regard. Can anyone say with any degree of modicum that the leadership of unionism have made even the remotest effort to reconcile with the rest of this island?

Unionism remains totally and absolutely intransigent to the idea of Irish unity or the fact that northern Ireland remains and always will be a part of Ireland.

Do they think that by insulting us, denying us an Irish language act or obstructing any moves to embrace that connection we will suddenly give up on our desire for Ireland to be a 32 county independent and sovereign nation?

Read on..........

'Unionist Supremacy' by Jessica McGrann - Jude Collins



A very interesting piece here by Jessica McGrann and has all the ingredients of a real debate amongst the contributors to this forum.
 


Ozyedia

I wanted to stop reading at "degree of modicum". A modicum is a degree. I should've stopped. The rest of the article was equally as muddled.

Unionism and unionists will try any and all means to stop a United Ireland. As long as they do it legally they're well within their rights to be as 'intransigent' as they wish.

Are you and Jessica suggesting republicanism and republicans have become somehow less 'intransigent' towards the idea of NI remaining part of the UK? Because they haven't.

It's a marketplace of ideas and if Jessica wants an Irish language act, she should grow up and realise she cannot count on a political bloc who generally dislike or despise the Irish language to help her deliver it. I suggest she run for office or canvas support for her political party of choice.

Bleetering that the unionists won't deliver nationalist objectives is silly.
 
Levellers

Political unionism - a valid position - cannot separate itself from sectarian hatred. Literal Biblical beliefs don't help either. Like the House of Bourbon they have learned nothing and forgotten nothing.
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Novos

Ozyedia said:
I wanted to stop reading at "degree of modicum". A modicum is a degree. I should've stopped. The rest of the article was equally as muddled.

Unionism and unionists will try any and all means to stop a United Ireland. As long as they do it legally they're well within their rights to be as 'intransigent' as they wish.

Are you and Jessica suggesting republicanism and republicans have become somehow less 'intransigent' towards the idea of NI remaining part of the UK? Because they haven't.

It's a marketplace of ideas and if Jessica wants an Irish language act, she should grow up and realise she cannot count on a political bloc who generally dislike or despise the Irish language to help her deliver it. I suggest she run for office or canvas support for her political party of choice.

Bleetering that the unionists won't deliver nationalist objectives is silly.
Good post, someone will be along to call you names shortly.
 
Cruimh

Cruimh

PSF Outreach: Department for Regional Development discriminated against candidate - BBC News

Deciding Mr Lennon was discriminated against, the tribunal believe Mr Murphy - minister at the time - also broke the code of practice for appointments.
In March 2011, Mr Murphy appointed a Catholic as chairman, Sean Hogan, ahead of four others shortlisted after interview, all of them Protestants.
According to the tribunal, Mr Hogan was selected because "he was not from a Protestant background and because he was known to the minister and his (then Sinn Fein) ministerial colleagues", Michelle Gildernew and Caitriona Ruane, who were consulted about the appointment.
The tribunal also said that during Mr Murphy's time as DRD minister - between 2007-2011, there was "a material bias against the appointment of candidates from a Protestant background".
Click to expand...
 
Novos

Mickeymac said:
The missing element in the peace process is truth and reconciliation.



'Unionist Supremacy' by Jessica McGrann - Jude Collins



A very interesting piece here by Jessica McGrann and has all the ingredients of a real debate amongst the contributors to this forum.
It's almost as if Jessica had suddenly reached the conclusion that unionists don't want a United Ireland.
Must have been a bit of shock for her based on that article.
 
Se0samh

Se0samh

Glenshane4

Ozyedia said:
Unionism and unionists will try any and all means to stop a United Ireland. As long as they do it legally they're well within their rights to be as 'intransigent' as they wish.
Unfortunately it goes much further than that. Most Northern Ireland Protestants will do anything to stop us Catholics getting fair play. They spend most of their waking hours plotting ways and means to hurt us.
 
G

Glenshane4

Levellers said:
Political unionism - a valid position - cannot separate itself from sectarian hatred.
That just about sums it. In every country in the world where Presbyterians are in power, there is/was an oppressed minority or as, in Rhodesia and South Africa, an oppressed majority.
 
M

Mickeymac

Glenshane4 said:
That just about sums it. In every country in the world where Presbyterians are in power, there is/was an oppressed minority or as, in Rhodesia and South Africa, an oppressed majority.
Political unionism can only delay change, they can not stop it sir.
 
G

Glenshane4

Mickeymac said:
Political unionism can only delay change, they can not stop it sir.
Political Unionism could save the union with Great Britain if it could rid itself of its anti-Catholic malice. BUT if pigs had wings, they might fly. Anti-Catholic bigotry seems to be a core element of Ulster Unionism even though that is absent from Welsh Unionism and is only a minority ingredient of Scottish Unionism.
 
M

Mickeymac

Glenshane4 said:
Political Unionism could save the union with Great Britain if it could rid itself of its anti-Catholic malice. BUT if pigs had wings, they might fly. Anti-Catholic bigotry seems to be a core element of Ulster Unionism even though that is absent from Welsh Unionism and is only a minority ingredient of Scottish Unionism.
Unfortunately for the North of Ireland unionists, they have left that about 100 years too late, even if they stopped their sectarianism and anti-Catholicism today.
 
N

Novos

Mickeymac said:
Political unionism can only delay change, they can not stop it sir.
But the problem is we have been hearing that for about 40 years and there is no sign of a United Ireland.
But any day now......... eh?
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

I have made my feelings towards unionism quite clear.

I have put forward my opinion that it is nothing more than a sectarian division in Ireland that can be measured on a sliding scale of bigotry.

I detest such division in my country which I blame totally on unionism,

'Unionism - What's in a Name?' by Jessica McGrann - Jude Collins

Mope...
 
