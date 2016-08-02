'Unionist Supremacy' in the North of Ireland.

The missing element in the peace process is truth and reconciliation.It is undeniable that Sinn Fein have been making just about all of the effort in this regard. Can anyone say with any degree of modicum that the leadership of unionism have made even the remotest effort to reconcile with the rest of this island?Unionism remains totally and absolutely intransigent to the idea of Irish unity or the fact that northern Ireland remains and always will be a part of Ireland.Do they think that by insulting us, denying us an Irish language act or obstructing any moves to embrace that connection we will suddenly give up on our desire for Ireland to be a 32 county independent and sovereign nation?Read on..........A very interesting piece here by Jessica McGrann and has all the ingredients of a real debate amongst the contributors to this forum.