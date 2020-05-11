Unionists and indeed loyalists already nursing a sense of betrayal

‪The Tories pledged there would be no checks at the Northern Irish border. But the gap between rhetoric and reality is becoming increasingly stark The laying of foundations of new facilities which will be required to process goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain will be yet anothe...

The comments clash with statements from the British Government that there will not be a border down the Irish Sea, something repeated by the Northern Irish Secretary Brandon Lewis both in Parliament and to the Northern Irish media in recent days.Yet the gap between rhetoric and reality is increasingly stark.The laying of the foundations at the new facilities which will be required to process the goods will be yet another blow to the Conservative’s flagging unionist bona fides and is another dent to the Prime Minister’s credibility; a penny for the thoughts of those Northern Irish businesspeople who feature in a clip which has reappeared on social media in which the Prime Minister tells them there would be no need to fill in any customs forms.Whether the Conservatives are particularly fussed about this is a moot point. There was an illustrative moment this week when12 months ago Campbell and his colleagues were darlings of the ERG et al, now their concerns are an afterthought.The debate around whether the DUP wasted its leverage at Westminster from 2017 to 2019 is a valid one.However, it is worth noting that many of those who took on an activist role regarding the economic and social impacts of an Irish land border are now complaining equally hard about the prospect of this arrangement between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.Brexit is of course the root of this vexatious issue, but there have been plenty of people who have shepherdedThat aside, it cannot be doubted that unionists are now twisting in the wind.Amid the fire and brimstone from some quarters that greeted Kearney’s intervention, there was an admission from the Ulster Unionist leaderLess “never, never, never”, more resigned acceptance.However, there appears to be an expectation from sections of unionism that the fight against this must go on.Indeed, Kearney said that the Government “will urgently put in place detailed plans with the Executive”, a point which was picked up by Jim Allister, the leader of Traditional Unionist Voice and a thorny bete noire in the side of establishment unionism.The Executive – which includes both the DUP and UUP - will have some role to play in this new normal. If they are seen to be facilitating this then as Allister points out, it willWith the locus of power having definitively shifted away from Belfast, theThere areet from the perspective of self-preservation, failure to do so will only. Barring a change in fortunes – or indeed an extension – it is likely there will be some explaining to do come January 2021.