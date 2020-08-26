Unionists have never been interested in creating a shared space Trevor Ringland’s latest instalment of revisionism (September 1) contains this howler “One hundred years ago its (ie NI’s) formation was a compromise that prevented a much more violent civil war from engulfing the island”

15 September, 2020 00:59
We have been 'sharing' our country with waves of British invaders and when we resisted we were slaughtered while the British ignored the crimes and violence of the planter.As the chief architect of the division which came to typify northern society, one shouldn't quote Carson.Mr Ringland laments howThis Orange dystopia was not a "comfortable" place for Catholics, nationalists or republicans.