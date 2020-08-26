McSlaggart
"
15 September, 2020 00:59
Trevor Ringland’s latest instalment of revisionism (September 1) contains this howler “One hundred years ago its (ie NI’s) formation was a compromise that prevented a much more violent civil war from engulfing the island”.
Northern Ireland’s creation was not a compromise but a result of Britain’s capitulation to the threat of loyalist violence. Nationalists do not need to be reminded to treat this place as a shared space, however, organisations like the Orange Order, do.
We have been ‘sharing’ our country with waves of British invaders and when we resisted we were slaughtered while the British ignored the crimes and violence of the planter.
Mr Ringland quotes Edward Carson who stated that the best way to achieve a united, independent Ireland was by persuasion.
Hypocritical words from someone who was simultaneously informing his audiences that “Ulster will fight”. As the chief architect of the division which came to typify northern society, one shouldn’t quote Carson.
Mr Ringland laments how “we all got relationships so wrong”. Do you see what he did there?
Perpetuating the canard that one side is as bad as the other. We didn’t get it wrong, unionism did. For 50 years the north festered under laws so draconian that John Vorster, PM of South Africa 1966-1978, stated that he would swap all the oppressive legislation at his disposal for those extant in Northern
Ireland. This Orange dystopia was not a “comfortable” place for Catholics, nationalists or republicans.
Fifty years of unionist misrule was followed by more than 30 years of bombings, violence and murder – all initiated by the UVF."
Unionists have never been interested in creating a shared space
