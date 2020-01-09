Unions' squabbling over demarcation despite hospital trolley crisis

Jealously controlled demarcation over who did what in UK factories in the 1970s was an important factor that contributed to the collapse of UK manufacturing. Surprisingly, inefficient demarcation still survives in Irish hospitals according to a hospital consultant interviewed on Newstalk Radio by Ciara, a doctor, on her talk show. Tasks that could be done cheaply and effectively by less qualified workers are prevented.An egregious example was the refusal of the nurses' union to allow nurses helpers to work in mental hospitals until a few years ago, contrary to good international practice.
That such utterly selfish trade union practices are allowed in a health care crisis proves the public sector trade unions have too much influence over politicians;governments' powers to get things done are weakened by constant coalitions thanks to extreme proportional representation voting.
It is unlikely that this situation will change or that the power of vested interests will be curbed until there is constitutional change to voting. A simple solution would be to limit the vote to two names which would still provide a variety of political parties compared to one choice in first-past-the-post systems.
 


Patslatt's daily bash the public sector thread - with a dose of anti-democratic manoeuvering thrown in for good measure.
 
