The call for a united Ireland, then, is no longer the sole domain of Sinn Féin. It is still a distant reality – unionists still outnumber nationalists in the north. But, when that case is made by Varadkar and Coveney, moderates who don’t come from a republican tradition are more likely to listen. The prospect of a united Ireland is granted mainstream legitimacy.
As Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil reclaim the republican mantle from the fringes of Irish politics, parties across the UK concerned for the survival of the Union should be wary. The concern is no longer a banner reading “England get out of Ireland”. It’s that nationalism is finding a credible face.
It is time Unionists forget about Boris and worry more about local jobs and the Farming industry.
The DUP should ask Boris "Where's The Beef?"
Support for a united Ireland is surging – and for the first time, it’s backed by moderates
In March this year at a St Patrick’s Day parade, Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Sinn Féin in the Republic of Ireland, marched behind a banner that read “England get out of Ireland”. The stunt garnered widespread criticism. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s deputy, Simon Coveney, didn’t mince his words when...
www.newstatesman.com
