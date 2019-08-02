United Ireland is granted mainstream legitimacy

It is a remarkable thing politically that the Conservative and Unionist Party should be the ones who place a suspect device under the Union itself.



At no point does it appear that much thought has been given to a regulatory impact assessment to shake out the implications of Brexit in this respect. If an RIA had been attempted it is likely the strain on the Union would have surfaced around Northern Ireland, Scotland, and even Wales.



The Whistful Thinking mob have taken over the Tory party and I see very little indication of strategy behind it other than a weariness of thinking and a desire to let that ever-present backseat driver in Conservatism take the wheel. Only problem is that Nostalgia can't drive.