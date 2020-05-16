US and global banks (including Irish) under threat of a wave of insolvencies again from high risk business loans

See The Looming Bank Collapse The author is a professor of law who worked on CDOs and CLOs in the 1990s. CDOs are tradeable packages of home mortgages,many of poor quality, that suffered widespread losses in the housing price crash a decade ago,causing a wave of US bank insolvencies in the financial crash. CLOs are similar packages of loans to corporations that despite generally poor credit ratings have been booming in a low interest rate environment. One major US bank,Wells Fargo, owns about $38 billion of them. The combination of CDOs and high risk commercial mortgages for shopping centres and offices could lead to defaults in the pandemic that will soon cause another wave of bank insolvencies.
European banks are considereed to be in worse shape than US banks. Let's hope that Irish banks haven't been taking on the the same types of loan risks as US banks.
