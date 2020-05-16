US and global banks (including Irish) under threat of a wave of insolvencies again from high risk business loans

See The Looming Bank Collapse The author is a professor of law who worked on CDOs and CLOs in the 1990s. CDOs are tradeable packages of home mortgages,many of poor quality, that suffered widespread losses in the housing price crash a decade ago,causing a wave of US bank insolvencies in the financial crash. CLOs are similar packages of loans to corporations that despite generally poor credit ratings have been booming in a low interest rate environment. One major US bank,Wells Fargo, owns about $38 billion of them. The combination of CDOs and high risk commercial mortgages for shopping centres and offices could lead to defaults in the pandemic that will soon cause another wave of bank insolvencies.
European banks are considereed to be in worse shape than US banks. Let's hope that Irish banks haven't been taking on the the same types of loan risks as US banks.
 


Very unlikely to be doing anything different, Pat, to be honest. Surprising really, seeing as stress tests and what with the litany of reforms in governance over the banks-. Oh.

Oh yeah. It doesn't matter either what you call them CDOs, CLOs, they are still instruments by way of which the banks are regularly once again blowing through their liquidity regulations as they always will do.
 
Poor old Charlie McCreevy and all the lunches he put in in the early noughties up to 2006 worrying about bank regulation across Europe. He must be distraught. He tried so hard he came to the end of his term as EU Commissioner not long after he'd got to the end of the consultation with banks to see how they'd like to be regulated and was so impressed with them all he decided to go around a second time. A sort of regulatory victory lap, if you will.

I don't think Charlie ever appeared on RTE to let everyone know about his sterling efforts back then. No one seems to have asked him. Strange.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
Poor old Charlie McCreevy and all the lunches he put in in the early noughties up to 2006 worrying about bank regulation across Europe. He must be distraught. He tried so hard he came to the end of his term as EU Commissioner not long after he'd got to the end of the consultation with banks to see how they'd like to be regulated and was so impressed with them all he decided to go around a second time. A sort of regulatory victory lap, if you will.

I don't think Charlie ever appeared on RTE to let everyone know about his sterling efforts back then. No one seems to have asked him. Strange.
He was aware of the risks of speculation on buy to lets, suspending the deductability of their interest on mortgages.
 
GabhaDubh

GabhaDubh

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2009
Messages
2,853
Talked with a friend, he is in management of a 20,000 employee Company. 3 weeks after the isolation order they had 18,000 working from home. They are discussing bringing back only 3,000 employees to various offices and let the others work from home, they are not having any computer issues. The result, divestment of Commercial properties. This may become a global phenomenon.
 
GabhaDubh

GabhaDubh

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2009
Messages
2,853
Ardillaun said:
This is one of Lumpy’s favourite themes for quite the while now. Interesting times.
Let’s look at another International business, Signet jewelry with 3200 stores plan on closing 400 this year, so far 80 in the U.K. and 150 in the U.S. Covid is giving business the ability to not alone cancel leases but also to renegotiate them. The fallout to the Commercial markets could be significant. Meanwhile, in the U.S. residential renting market, States instituted a moratorium on evictions during Covid, a lot of individual investors have been without income for 3 months meanwhile mortgage, taxes, insurance and utilities have accrued.
 
