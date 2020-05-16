US and global banks (including Irish) under threat of a wave of insolvencies again from high risk business loans

Poor old Charlie McCreevy and all the lunches he put in in the early noughties up to 2006 worrying about bank regulation across Europe. He must be distraught. He tried so hard he came to the end of his term as EU Commissioner not long after he'd got to the end of the consultation with banks to see how they'd like to be regulated and was so impressed with them all he decided to go around a second time. A sort of regulatory victory lap, if you will.



I don't think Charlie ever appeared on RTE to let everyone know about his sterling efforts back then. No one seems to have asked him. Strange.