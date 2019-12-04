US assassinates Iranian general in Iraq

Iran general Qassem Suleimani killed in Baghdad drone strike ordered by Trump Supreme leader vows ‘severe revenge’ after US president orders Baghdad airport strike as part of ‘decisive defensive action’



Suleimani, who ran Iranian military operations in

"General Suleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," a Pentagon statement said. "This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world." The White House said Donald Trump ordered an air strike that killed powerful Iranian general Qassem Suleimani in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday, in a dramatic escalation of an already bloody struggle between Washington and Tehran for influence across the region.Suleimani, who ran Iranian military operations in Iraq and Syria, was targeted while being driven from Baghdad airport by local allies from the Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU). The deputy head of the PMU, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes, a close Suleimani associate, was also killed in the attack.

A really significant action by the US.Suleimani headed up a large part of the Revolutionary Guard and had a large degree of autonomy on Iran's engagements in Syria and Iraq. Part of that responsibility involved keeping a lid on Daesh, Al Qaeda et al. His importance can't really be understated, every time people talk about Iranian external actions in Lebanon, assisting of Assad, action in Iraq: It's him you're talking about. His recent impact on the region has only been exceeded by Bush Jr.It's essentially a declaration of war (As the US would interpret the Iranian assassination of Milley for instance), and it'll be interesting to see how Khamenei reacts. Iran's been smart enough not to engage in a ground war with the US, if they respond it will likely be funding and fermenting upsurges of violence against the US and their allies in the region.The flip side though is that there are moderates in Iran who want to see sanctions lifted. With one of the most powerful people in the country gone, they may have an opportunity to push that agenda.