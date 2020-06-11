US-China - "China doing everything it can to be 'sole superpower'"

farnaby
May 15, 2006
2,000
Stark warnings from the FBI about the "malign" activities of China in its fight for global dominance.
In other words it's an even more complex and ever-changing situation than existed in the old Cold War and the winner will be the country with sophisticated leadership that can intricately manage multi-level relationships and thousands of initiatives cohesively from high diplomacy to espionage skulduggery. You'd have backed the US to be that leader in the 90s, but now....
There's a lot of political and media reference to the 'new Cold War'. However, the Washington Post argues against comparison with the old Cold War vs the Soviet Union. Massive US-China economic integration vs virtually none with USSR. No geographically distinct blocs a la Iron Curtain. No "with us or against us" alliances - countries are determining how they work with the US and China on an issue-by-issue basis. No proxy wars - yet.Americans were victims of massive property and intellectual theft from China
...
Of the nearly 5,000 active FBI counterintelligence cases currently underway across the country, almost half are all related to China
...
China is pressuring academics, journalists, as well as American media and sporting giants into suppressing criticism of the country
