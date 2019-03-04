US Israel-Palestine policy

roc_ said: Because of course the Palestine conflict is significantly a religious war, a universal 'Jihad' on Palestine (and accompanying 'Hijra', especially so in the earliest stages of this conflict), that by Muslim design masquerades as a nationalist "Palestinian" one towards the strategic aim of appealing to Western sensibilities (at least from the pan-Islamic perspective which is the authoritative perspective in this conflict), and to very cynically make the refugees weigh as much as possible on the conscience of the western world. Click to expand...

I know to some people I come across some of the time as a completely head extremist Catholic fundamentalist however I am essentially a very Liberal Christian just not a Libtarded one, and part of my Liberal Christianity which is very dear to my part is the promotion of mutual understanding, respect and co-operation between the Believers of all three Abrahamic Faiths. You talk about Sharia however a fact that you run away in your desire to "Other" Muslims in order to ease your conscience over the horrors going on now in Palestine which are taking place with your support the fact is that the Sharia which comes in a lot of shapes and sizes is essentially a more humane and universalistic form of Halakhah. Zionism is playing an extremely dangerous game by pushing the whole "Clash of Civilizations" thing on multiple levels. The conflict is not in essence Religious- the indigenous Palestinians were Buddhists the situation would be the same basically, only probably worse because contrary to the understanding of trashy uneducated Western Goyim Buddhists very often tend to be significantly more violent than Muslims. People tend to react badly to Settler Colonialism.There is of course a Religious dimension to conflict but I am convinced that Religion can offer a key to creating not only a just and lasting peace both a mutually beneficial one. Again I refer you to brilliant and important work Rabbi Menachem Froman who by the way was a founding member of Gush Emunim- so if a founding member of the Gush can come to see the Palestinians as fully human than so can you. Did you know that in the past Jews used to be members of Sufi orders? You should look into historic Judaeo-Sufism (yes Jews in the past were members of Sufi orders and Sufism along with Shia Islam was immensely influential in the development of Rabbinic Judaism)- I think it's literature would be extremely helpful for you in curbing the excesses of your "Ashkenazi (or should I say Yiddish?) discussion style". There is a brilliant Judaeo-Sufi order some of who's members are also members of Hamas and the illegal Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel (the legal Southern branch are a bunch of cucks).The thing is that Religion does not just play a role on the Palestinian side but also increasingly it plays a role on the Zionist side as well and not just in the Jewish Home Party, Jewish Power and New Right (who by the way your Caroline Glick is a member of). The last government had Rabbi Yehuda Glick who is a fanatical Jewish Religious supremacist who sees his life's work in having the Dome of the Rock demolished served as an important Minster but more than that as a Likud MK. Very many Religious Zionists are extremely opposed to giving up the West Bank on Religious grounds. A significant majority of Religious Zionists consider the "Arabs" Amalek and you more than anyone else on here should understand exactly what that entails.Also no Muslim outside of total head the ball Salafi Jihadists and Hizb ut-Tahrir types who are fringe elements even dreams of re-conquering Spain. Rabbi David Bar-Hayim who is a very influential over the entire Chardal who are the fastest growing sector of Orthodox Judaism in Palestine and possibly globally does though state openly that a Jew who murders a Goy for whatever reason should suffer no legal consequences what so ever in Eretz Israel and he backs this up using Halakhahic sources- and do not even try to suggest that he is not respected through the at least non-Hassidic world (he is not fond of Hassidism- and his reasons are quite interesting for not being, I would be happy to discuss this subject with you if you so desire).You should no also that Jews living in Eretz Israel at the time of the Proto-Islamic conquest welcomed the Arab conquerors as liberators and over time the vast majority of them converted to Islam which after all is extremely similar to Judaism. The Arabs did not ethnically cleanse Palestine of Jews at all. Historically also it was the Bedouin who were called Arabs in Eretz Israel and the Palestinians historically called themselves the Arabic for Am Ha'aretz.Also intellectually speaking Jews because of Zionism have cut off noses to spite their faces so to speak by shutting themselves off from the Islamic world which they used to be very much engaged with. This is especially true in "Israel".One cannot truly speak of Judaeo-Christian civilization without showing yourself a total moron however you can speak about Judaeo-Islamic civilization.