US Monsignor being prosecuted for moving priest abusers around

blackpitts
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2009
- Messages
- 941
A Philadelphia Monsignor is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child for moving priest abusers around.
What's the likelihood we'll see this in Ireland?
Philadelphia cardinal orders investigation of 37 priests – CNN Belief Blog - CNN.com Blogs
What's the likelihood we'll see this in Ireland?
Philadelphia cardinal orders investigation of 37 priests – CNN Belief Blog - CNN.com Blogs
Monsignor William Lynn, who served as the secretary for clergy for the under then-Philadelphia Archbishop Anthony Bevilacqua, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the alleged assaults, Williams said.
From 1992 until 2004, Lynn was responsible for investigating reports that priests had sexually abused children, the district attorney's office said.
The grand jury found that Lynn, 60, endangered children, including the alleged victims of those charged last week, by knowingly allowing dangerous priests to continue in the ministry in roles in which they had access to kids.