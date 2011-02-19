US Monsignor being prosecuted for moving priest abusers around

blackpitts

A Philadelphia Monsignor is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child for moving priest abusers around.

What's the likelihood we'll see this in Ireland?

Philadelphia cardinal orders investigation of 37 priests – CNN Belief Blog - CNN.com Blogs

Monsignor William Lynn, who served as the secretary for clergy for the under then-Philadelphia Archbishop Anthony Bevilacqua, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the alleged assaults, Williams said.

From 1992 until 2004, Lynn was responsible for investigating reports that priests had sexually abused children, the district attorney's office said.

The grand jury found that Lynn, 60, endangered children, including the alleged victims of those charged last week, by knowingly allowing dangerous priests to continue in the ministry in roles in which they had access to kids.
Schomberg

blackpitts said:
What's the likelihood we'll see this in Ireland?
None.

Look at their reaction to both the papal nuncio and the priests. Timid, good little servants of rome to their core...
 
Spirit Of Newgrange

paedophile ring = the popes ring
 
Old Mr Grouser

blackpitts said:
A Philadelphia Monsignor is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child for moving priest abusers around.

What's the likelihood we'll see this in Ireland?
Philadelphia cardinal orders investigation of 37 priests – CNN Belief Blog - CNN.com Blogs
Philadelphia cardinal orders investigation of 37 priests – CNN Belief Blog - CNN.com Blogs
CNN Senior Vatican Analyst John Allen said the charges against the former church official appeared to be unprecedented and could have national implications.

"This is apparently the first time that a Catholic leader has been charged criminally for the cover-up as opposed to the abuse itself," he said. "It sends a shot across the bow for bishops and other diocesan officials in other parts of the country, who have to wonder now if they've got criminal exposure, too."
A lot of diocesan officials will be worried, and worldwide.

" ... Behold, you have sinned against the Lord, and be sure your sin will find you out ... "Numbers 32:23

How's this for HUBRIS?

 
eoghanacht

D

dun the veil

It as nothing to do with democracy, it has to do with the monkeys going to church ( this include the political fatsos) that do not want to see it, do not want to talk about it and won't say a word, this to save the priest. If the sheeple were really worry about this the churches would be empty, instead they send their children to church and religious school.
Bertie said that we should remember all the goodness that the church did for Ireland when all started, this alone tell you that nothing will be done. Oh lord. Amen!
 
eoghanacht

dun the veil said:
It as nothing to do with democracy, it has to do with the monkeys going to church ( this include the political fatsos) that do not want to see it, do not want to talk about it and won't say a word, this to save the priest. If the sheeple were really worry about this the churches would be empty, instead they send their children to church and religious school.
Bertie said that we should remember all the goodness that the church did for Ireland when all started, this alone tell you that nothing will be done. Oh lord. Amen!
Not this sheeple!!

I have opted out of a Catholic education for my child and am dismayed that my siblings are preparing their own kids for Confirmation and Communion this year.
 
Schomberg

eoghanacht said:
Not this sheeple!!

I have opted out of a Catholic education for my child and am dismayed that my siblings are preparing their own kids for Confirmation and Communion this year.
A lot of people in Ireland are still "culturally" Catholic. It'll take another couple of generations for that to die out..
 
D

dun the veil

that's what I said schomberg, here is the definition:
Sheeple (a portmanteau of "sheep" and "people") is a term of disparagement, in which people are likened to sheep.

It is often used to denote persons who voluntarily acquiesce to a perceived authority or suggestion without sufficient research to understand fully the ramifications involved in that decision, and thus undermine their own human individuality or in other cases give up certain rights. The implication of sheeple is that as a collective, people believe or do whatever they are told, especially if told so by a perceived authority figure believed to be trustworthy, without critically thinking about it or doing adequate research to be sure that it is an accurate representation of the real world around them. The term is generally used in a political, social, and sometimes in a spiritual sense
 
eoghanacht

Schomberg said:
A lot of people in Ireland are still "culturally" Catholic. It'll take another couple of generations for that to die out..
Yep. When i tackled either sister on the subject the standard answer is that they didn't want their kids to feel left out whilst all their friends got their 'day in the sun' so to speak.

Thats what the CC is reliant on, kids wanting their day out!

Ah well.
 
D

dun the veil

eoghanacht said:
Not this sheeple!!

I have opted out of a Catholic education for my child and am dismayed that my siblings are preparing their own kids for Confirmation and Communion this year.
well done.
Shocking to me indeed that there are still so many going with the flow, even if its all smelly and dirty, just to be like the others. lemmings.
 
Schomberg

eoghanacht said:
Yep. When i tackled either sister on the subject the standard answer is that they didn't want their kids to feel left out whilst all their friends got their 'day in the sun' so to speak.

Thats what the CC is reliant on, kids wanting their day out!

Ah well.
And the other one "Sure, me mam wouldn't understand...". I can understand it somewhat (without supporting it), people of our generation (late 20s/early 30s) were brought up with the Catholic identity central and crucial to their identity as Irish people. That's pretty powerful. I dare say, that even if I wasn't a Christian, it'd be the same for me (from another angel of course).

More state, non denominational schools if the answer mate
 
eoghanacht

Schomberg said:
And the other one "Sure, me mam wouldn't understand...". I can understand it somewhat (without supporting it), people of our generation (late 20s/early 30s) were brought up with the Catholic identity central and crucial to their identity as Irish people. That's pretty powerful. I dare say, that even if I wasn't a Christian, it'd be the same for me (from another angel of course).

More state, non denominational schools if the answer mate
We are moving that way. Thanfully. The latest school to be built in Newbridge and now the largest is non denominational. Only my son is settled in a good school already i would move him. Religious indoctrination should be left up to parents imo.

Funnily enough we are attending a parents day at our sons school where there'll be a prayer lead by the Archdeacon Swan. I thought won't Schomberg be jealous :lol:
 
Schomberg

eoghanacht said:
We are moving that way. Thanfully. The latest school to be built in Newbridge and now the largest is non denominational. Only my son is settled in a good school already i would move him. Religious indoctrination should be left up to parents imo.

Funnily enough we are attending a parents day at our sons school where there'll be a prayer lead by the Archdeacon Swan. I thought won't Schomberg be jealous :lol:
I'm more in awe of the idea of YOU being lead in prayer! petunia
 
eoghanacht

Schomberg said:
I'm more in awe of the idea of YOU being lead in prayer! petunia
:)

I'll do the same as i did during Mass namely mumble at a level not quiet audible to the human ear.
 
J

JohnBrownsBody

Schomberg said:
A lot of people in Ireland are still "culturally" Catholic. It'll take another couple of generations for that to die out..
What does that mean? Roman Catholicism in Ireland is essentially dead.

Conservative "Roman Catholics" have nothing but contempt for their Bishops and instead of following them they follow "seers" generally like the ex-Church of Ireland "stigmatic" con-artist on Achill Island, in effect they are much more similar to the Monatists in the early Church than Roman Catholics of Mc Quaid's time( Montanism - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia ). Liberal "Roman Catholics" have a take it or leave attitude to their Bishops and dont believe that differently to an Anglican in England (if not in Ireland).
 
