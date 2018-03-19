US Presidential Election 2020 - The Democratic Candidate for President

So who will be the US Democratic Candidate for President in 2020?
There's no question in my mind that Hillary Clinton will be the candidate, yet again.
The Clinton's control over the DNC is almost complete through their man - DNC chair Tom Perez.
Rep. Keith Ellison was sidelined early on https://au.news.yahoo.com/video/watch/34500247/tom-perez-becomes-the-new-national-chair-of-the-democratic-party/
Perez has been pushing pro-Ellison members out of key positions in the DNC. This is to ensure Hillary Clinton gets the nomination, no questions asked.
Progressives’ Anger Over Key Committee Appointments Roils Democratic Party Meeting
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/tom-perez-ousts-keith-ellison-loyalists_us_59ea6a44e4b0a484d0634a08
The media mantra will be "Only Hillary Clinton can beat Donald Trump" and away it goes again.
