US Presidential Election 2020 - The Democratic Candidate for President

M

Maranatha

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 20, 2009
Messages
776
So who will be the US Democratic Candidate for President in 2020?

There's no question in my mind that Hillary Clinton will be the candidate, yet again.

The Clinton's control over the DNC is almost complete through their man - DNC chair Tom Perez.
Rep. Keith Ellison was sidelined early on https://au.news.yahoo.com/video/watch/34500247/tom-perez-becomes-the-new-national-chair-of-the-democratic-party/

Perez has been pushing pro-Ellison members out of key positions in the DNC. This is to ensure Hillary Clinton gets the nomination, no questions asked.

Progressives’ Anger Over Key Committee Appointments Roils Democratic Party Meeting
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/tom-perez-ousts-keith-ellison-loyalists_us_59ea6a44e4b0a484d0634a08

The media mantra will be "Only Hillary Clinton can beat Donald Trump" and away it goes again.
 
Last edited:


G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
HRC will not be standing again, imho

Her time as a candidate is done.
 
M

midlander12

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 29, 2008
Messages
6,046
Maranatha said:
So who will be the US Democratic Candidate for President in 2020?

There's no question in my mind that Hillary Clinton will be the candidate, yet again.

The Clinton's control over the DNC is almost complete again through their man - DNC chair Tom Perez.
Rep. Keith Ellison was sidelined early on https://au.news.yahoo.com/video/watch/34500247/tom-perez-becomes-the-new-national-chair-of-the-democratic-party/

Perez has been pushing pro-Ellison members out of key positions in the DNC. This is to ensure Hillary Clinton gets the nomination, no questions asked.

Progressives Anger Over Key Committee Appointments Roils Democratic Party Meeting
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/tom-perez-ousts-keith-ellison-loyalists_us_59ea6a44e4b0a484d0634a08

The media mantra will be "Only Hillary Clinton can beat Donald Trump" and away it goes again.
Click to expand...
I cannot imagine that mantra taking hold, seeing as she was probably the only Democrat he could beat.

Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren, probably the former.
 
pro life panda

pro life panda

Active member
Joined
Mar 17, 2018
Messages
137
Trump is doing a good job why change?
 
M

Maranatha

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 20, 2009
Messages
776
Carlos Danger said:
Given the proposal in the OP, perhaps the gardens forum...the zoological gardens, that is.
Click to expand...
So when HRC takes the nomination will you lobby to have this thread moved back out of the zoological gardens?
 
Surkov

Surkov

Well-known member
Joined
May 31, 2016
Messages
5,069
Maranatha said:
So when HRC takes the nomination will you lobby to have this thread moved back out of the zoological gardens?
Click to expand...
She certainly believes, absolutely and categorically, that she will run again. Anyone who doesn't accept that doesn't know Hillary.

If her health issues are resolved (another fall and injury recently though) then there is a significant chance she will run again.

It's either her or 'Creepy Uncle Joe'.:D
 
wombat

wombat

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2007
Messages
33,563
I think that the next president will be an ex state governor.
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,482
The VP Mike Pence could be running, if Trump steps down. Also Paul Ryan could be in the mix.
Democrats? I cannot see anyone at the moment. Pity Obama can't run again, he would win I am sure!
 
R

razorblade

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 30, 2016
Messages
8,092
Seriously a dementia patient has more sense than Hillary she's ran twice already and got nowhere and the exact same will happen again just give it up why don't you they clearly don't want you.
 
President Bartlet

President Bartlet

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 17, 2006
Messages
9,421
Surkov said:
She certainly believes, absolutely and categorically, that she will run again. Anyone who doesn't accept that doesn't know Hillary.

If her health issues are resolved (another fall and injury recently though) then there is a significant chance she will run again.

It's either her or 'Creepy Uncle Joe'.:D
Click to expand...
Joe Biden would make a fine President and easily defeat creepy perv Dodgy Donnie
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top