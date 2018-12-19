US pulling out of Syria

The US is preparing to withdraw all its troops from Syria, US media are quoting defence officials as saying.

CBS said it was told the White House had ordered the Pentagon to "begin planning for an immediate withdrawal".


President Donald Trump tweeted that the Islamic State (IS) group - also known as ISIS - had been defeated in Syria, his "only reason for being there".


Some 2,000 troops have helped rid much of north-eastern Syria of IS, but pockets of fighters remain.
Syria conflict: US 'planning immediate withdrawal of troops' - BBC News

Excellent news.
These wars are a complete clusterfúck in terms of loss of life, money and diplomacy.
Well done President Trump.

Now, will he withdraw troops from any other place ?
 


Trump ☮
 
It just means that they've accepted an Assad/Iran/Putin win.
 
Trump, the puppet, doing what he's told by his handler, Putin. Even that little swish Lindsey Graham is aghast, and he sold out to Trump two years ago.
 
Clanrickard said:
A bad move. Will allow the Turks to attack the Kurds who did the heavy lifting. A total sellout. It was only two thousand troops no big deal.
Exactly. US presence is the one thing preventing Turkey from further invasions of Kurdish-held territory.

Erdogan can be added to the list of autocrats Trump has bent the knee to.
 
Oh dear.

Dan Popescu
‏ @PopescuCo
9m9 minutes ago

Trump leaving Syria is a major victory especially for Assad but also Erdogan, Iran and Putin and a big defeat especially for US but also Saudi Arabia and Israel.
Clanrickard said:
A bad move. Will allow the Turks to attack the Kurds who did the heavy lifting. A total sellout. It was only two thousand troops no big deal.
He wants those few thousand troops to build his wall, and no not joking, just mins before he tweeted tehe withdrawal he said American troops would now build the wall.

Agree on poor Kurds, they never catch a break and always seem to get abandoned (and then slaughtered) after keeping their end of the bargain.
It must sicken these poor sods to get stiffed like this when countries like Saudi, whose people despise America, get the red carpet treatment
 
Jack Walsh said:
He wants those few thousand troops to build his wall, and no not joking, just mins before he tweeted tehe withdrawal he said American troops would now build the wall.

Agree on poor Kurds, they never catch a break and always seem to get abandoned (and then slaughtered) after keeping their end of the bargain.
It must sicken these poor sods to get stiffed like this when countries like Saudi, whose people despise America, get the red carpet treatment
No Jacko he doesn't need to withdraw troops from Syria to redeploy to the Rio Grande


''The United States has approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops, with another 865,000 in reserve, one of the largest fighting forces of any country. The United States also has a global presence unlike any other nation, with about 200,000 active troops deployed in more than 170 countries''


The troops in Syria are nearly all Special Forces - highly trained Combat veterans


The guys who will build the Wall [if ever] will be the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)

- they are the professionals when it comes to building military structures - or demolishing them....:cool2:
 
Catalpast said:
No Jacko he doesn't need to withdraw troops from Syria to redeploy to the Rio Grande


''The United States has approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops, with another 865,000 in reserve, one of the largest fighting forces of any country. The United States also has a global presence unlike any other nation, with about 200,000 active troops deployed in more than 170 countries''


The troops in Syria are nearly all Special Forces - highly trained Combat veterans


The guys who will build the Wall [if ever] will be the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)

- they are the professionals when it comes to building military structures - or demolishing them....:cool2:
Some of the highest trained and expensive personnel on the planet, working as navvies.
Simply hilarious

Not going to happen
Even his reaming GOP Senate lickspittles will not allow that level of idiocy
 
Jack Walsh said:
Some of the highest trained and expensive personnel on the planet, working as navvies.
Simply hilarious

Not going to happen
Even his reaming GOP Senate lickspittles will not allow that level of idiocy
You clearly don't have a background in the Military!

A corps of Engineers are essential in modern conventional warfare

- protecting your Country from Invasion by building a Wall is one of them...
 
For those disapproving of a withdrawal, what would/should they achieve by staying?

For those approving of a withdrawal, you don't see any risk of ceding ground the unholy alliance of Turkey, Russia and Iran?

An observation: When it comes to the dysfunctional societies of the middle east, western involvement is a case of damned-if-you-do-and-damned-if-you-don't.
 
Pulling out because his proxies, ISIS, have lost.

And of course ditching the Kurds.
 
Jack Walsh said:
Some of the highest trained and expensive personnel on the planet, working as navvies.
Simply hilarious

Not going to happen
Even his reaming GOP Senate lickspittles will not allow that level of idiocy
No, your assertion that troops were being withdrawn to build a wall is so astonishingly stupid it looks like trolling.
 
Levellers said:
Pulling out because his proxies, ISIS, have lost.

And of course ditching the Kurds.
What goes on in the head of people that they are so effortlessly capable of fully inverting reality?
 
