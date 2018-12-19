US pulling out of Syria

The US is preparing to withdraw all its troops from Syria, US media are quoting defence officials as saying.



CBS said it was told the White House had ordered the Pentagon to "begin planning for an immediate withdrawal".





President Donald Trump tweeted that the Islamic State (IS) group - also known as ISIS - had been defeated in Syria, his "only reason for being there".





Some 2,000 troops have helped rid much of north-eastern Syria of IS, but pockets of fighters remain.

Excellent news.

These wars are a complete clusterfúck in terms of loss of life, money and diplomacy.

Well done President Trump.

Now, will he withdraw troops from any other place ?