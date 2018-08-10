Usa announces a 6th wing to the military...space force.

https://www.independent.ie/world-ne...reparation-for-next-battlefield-37202658.html

The White House has announced ambitious plans to create the US Space Force as a sixth, separate military warfighting service by 2020.

The proposal taps into the American publics long fascination with space but with a military focus, and faces daunting hurdles.

What does the future hold.

Will we need permission to launch a satellite.

As technology moves on ,targets and weapon's can be launched from outside the earths atmosphere.

Is it a free for all or will each country own a little bit.

Mr Pence described space as a domain that was once peaceful and uncontested but has now become crowded and adversarial.

Does that mean we will see a few satellite's being knocked out of orbit.
 


The US is based on perpetual war and the production of weapons. Putting weapons in space would be a big boost to the arms manufacturers but, unlike its constant Earthly wars, there is no enemy to consume the stocks.

Space weapons could be used to extract a tax on satellites and world communcations and that may be where they are going with this scheme.

The last great empire ruled the waves; Trump's empire aspires to rule the cosmos.
 
The US is based on perpetual war and the production of weapons. Putting weapons in space would be a big boost to the arms manufacturers but, unlike its constant Earthly wars, there is no enemy to consume the stocks.

Space weapons could be used to extract a tax on satellites and world communcations and that may be where they are going with this scheme.

The last great empire ruled the waves; Trump's empire aspires to rule the cosmos.
As in - 'nice satellite you have there, shame if something happened to it'?
 
That sums it up. Satellite technology is the present and the future. However the Russians and China have made advances in space and have a foreword plan.

Space weapons could be used to extract a tax on satellites and world communcations and that may be where they are going with this scheme.

The last great empire ruled the waves; Trump's empire aspires to rule the cosmos.
That sums it up. Satellite technology is the present and the future. However the Russians and China have made advances in space and have a foreword plan .
 
[video=youtube;7-t2n_jk1QM]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-t2n_jk1QM[/video]
 
Some very juicy contracts to build stuff...?

So obvious and wasteful. Maybe make the US less of a kip for the working poor?
 
The Space Force is a total waste of money - yet another useless lunatic idea from the great orange moron lunatic.
 
I'm sure the rest of the U.S. military are happy with this funding diversion.

May the Farce be with you

 
Is a merge possible?

Far better OP here but there's more meat for discussion (7 pages) in the zoo'd thread.
 
It is just the US trying to provide cover for the eventual escape attempt. The USS Mayflower will bring god, cheetos and a serious tranquilliser addiction to Proxima Centauri.

There'll probably be an attachment on the back for fracking the sh1t out of the atmosphere on the way out and an attachment on the front for fracking their way to the surface of the new colony.

'We come in pizza'.
 
[video=youtube;FCARADb9asE]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCARADb9asE[/video]
 
Time to start cashing in.... anyone want to help design and market a zero-gravity McDonalds cup holder?
 
If there is a Col Wilma Derrling leading the way sign me up.
 
Time to start cashing in.... anyone want to help design and market a zero-gravity McDonalds cup holder?
A bottle with a lid and a piece of twine?

Where do I collect my prize?
 
A Space Force is the needed when you believe in a doctrine like full spectrum domination.

They've probably wanted this for a long time but lacked the technological ability to achieve it.

Doesn't bode well for the future, really, when the first instincts of those in charge is - how can we use advances in technology to control people or territory, and keep the other guys from doing likewise.

There's no great utopian vision, just Dr Strangelove in Space.
 
