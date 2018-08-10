Usa announces a 6th wing to the military...space force.

https://www.independent.ie/world-ne...reparation-for-next-battlefield-37202658.html
The White House has announced ambitious plans to create the US Space Force as a sixth, separate military warfighting service by 2020.
The proposal taps into the American publics long fascination with space but with a military focus, and faces daunting hurdles.
What does the future hold.
Will we need permission to launch a satellite.
As technology moves on ,targets and weapon's can be launched from outside the earths atmosphere.
Is it a free for all or will each country own a little bit.
Mr Pence described space as a domain that was once peaceful and uncontested but has now become crowded and adversarial.
Does that mean we will see a few satellite's being knocked out of orbit.
The White House has announced ambitious plans to create the US Space Force as a sixth, separate military warfighting service by 2020.
The proposal taps into the American publics long fascination with space but with a military focus, and faces daunting hurdles.
What does the future hold.
Will we need permission to launch a satellite.
As technology moves on ,targets and weapon's can be launched from outside the earths atmosphere.
Is it a free for all or will each country own a little bit.
Mr Pence described space as a domain that was once peaceful and uncontested but has now become crowded and adversarial.
Does that mean we will see a few satellite's being knocked out of orbit.