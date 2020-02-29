USIT nosedives to become 1st Irish Travel Agency to become a victim of CV19 - will it be the last?

Looks like the shock of a world wide pandemic has claimed its 1st victim here in the Travel Agency World:Beloved of generations of students for its cheap offers to travel around on shoestring budgets [incl your s truly] it has now nosedived into liquidation...Its an industry that relies on high turnovers and razor sharp margins to stay airborne so maybe this is not too surprising + many people just book direct online and leave them out these days.I know some others are struggling too - wont mention names - but this will surely be a game of Survival of the Fittest when the dust has finally settled...