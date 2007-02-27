Vandals damage Republican graves - Belfast

JCSkinner said: padraig said:



It is the fourth attack on the plot in the last six years. The graves of nearly 40 people have been desecrated by vandals in an overnight attack on the Republican plot at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast.Paint was thrown over the gravestones, including those of hunger striker Kieran Doherty and three IRA members killed by the SAS in Gibraltar.The main memorial at the site in the cemetery off the Falls Road, was covered in yellow paint.It is the fourth attack on the plot in the last six years. BBC News Click to expand... Disturbing and unwelcome as this development is, I still find it fascinating how the Shinners on this site can get so animated about gravestones, yet find it impossible to formulate opinions on the housing rate hikes, the water charges, the MI5 centre in Northern Ireland and all the other issues affecting LIVING people in the six counties. Disturbing and unwelcome as this development is, I still find it fascinating how the Shinners on this site can get so animated about gravestones, yet find it impossible to formulate opinions on the housing rate hikes, the water charges, the MI5 centre in Northern Ireland and all the other issues affecting LIVING people in the six counties. Click to expand...

Would you want them to be involved Click to expand...

Would Padraig want them to be involved (I believe him to be anti-PSNI) Click to expand...

In fairness there is no animation by the provos here and he in fact is quoting from the bbc.So i suppose by the logic you have stated durkan shouldnt refer to collusion,bloody sunday, and victims rights etc because they are not living?Hoping for the stoops demise is slightly unnerving considering their consitutional nationalist opponents but we will soon see if the sdlp traitors return to the stoops from the last vote.No.Regardless of what padraig wants he is pledged to seek the ruc/psni help as his party have no reason not to.