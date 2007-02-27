Vandals damage Republican graves - Belfast

padraig
The graves of nearly 40 people have been desecrated by vandals in an overnight attack on the Republican plot at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast.
Paint was thrown over the gravestones, including those of hunger striker Kieran Doherty and three IRA members killed by the SAS in Gibraltar.
The main memorial at the site in the cemetery off the Falls Road, was covered in yellow paint.
It is the fourth attack on the plot in the last six years.BBC News
