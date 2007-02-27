Vandals damage Republican graves - Belfast

The graves of nearly 40 people have been desecrated by vandals in an overnight attack on the Republican plot at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast.

Paint was thrown over the gravestones, including those of hunger striker Kieran Doherty and three IRA members killed by the SAS in Gibraltar.

The main memorial at the site in the cemetery off the Falls Road, was covered in yellow paint.

It is the fourth attack on the plot in the last six years.BBC News
 


Disturbing and unwelcome as this development is, I still find it fascinating how the Shinners on this site can get so animated about gravestones, yet find it impossible to formulate opinions on the housing rate hikes, the water charges, the MI5 centre in Northern Ireland and all the other issues affecting LIVING people in the six counties.
 
Why do you care? Honestly.
This goes beyond politics. I know we don't see eye to eye on much, but I'd like to think we both have some common decency and humanity.

Desecration of graves upsets me. I have lost family and friends myself. I don't know what I'd do if I found their graves vandalised.
 
Would you want them to be involved :?:

Would Padraig want them to be involved (I believe him to be anti-PSNI) :?:

Wouldn't it be ironic if they had to stand guard over the grave of one who murdered one of their colleagues.
 
In fairness there is no animation by the provos here and he in fact is quoting from the bbc.

So i suppose by the logic you have stated durkan shouldnt refer to collusion,bloody sunday, and victims rights etc because they are not living?
Hoping for the stoops demise is slightly unnerving considering their consitutional nationalist opponents but we will soon see if the sdlp traitors return to the stoops from the last vote.

No.

Regardless of what padraig wants he is pledged to seek the ruc/psni help as his party have no reason not to.
 
JCSkinner, whats wrong, is it because none of us have commented on the thread about the SDLP manifesto, where you give a brief outline of policies, with no link given to the actual document itself, I don't comment on soundbites.
 
No, it's because none of you saw fit to state a PSF policy on the rates hike, the water charges issue or the MI5 office issue, all of which have arisen in the past week on the site.
Instead, we've had the usual inter-republican bitching about the latest split, never-ending national question tedium and threads like this one.
When any of you fancy actually addressing genuine issues in the North, do please let me know.
 
I believe that the desecration of graves is a common occurrence in Northern Ireland with regular attacks on graves in Church of Ireland and Catholic Church Cemeteries as well as these attacks at the Republican plot in Miltown Cemetery.
 
Shows the Loyalist brain trust is alive and well. Fúcking animals...... :x
 
Doesn't the Warrenpoint memorial get destroyed on a regular basis? Does that make republicans "Fúcking animals" as well?

Anyway, whataboutery aside, regardless of what people did while alive, everyone's grave should be respected. Everyone's some mother's son, etc
 
Not really, no. Not that I would condone vandalising any memorials in any way, but I think a grave is a different ball game. It's someone's final resting place, and they should be left in peace, regardless of their activities in life.
 
Yes a families grave should be respected, ofcourse we'll probobly hear more "but what about what republicans done..." the usual automatic response to anything that shows loyalists/unionists in a bad light, and unionists wont comment nor care what happened, In a perfect world people would simply condemn this and not make excuses for it.
 
I wonder was the yellow paint an illplaced protest at the yellow streak running down the backs of the Sticky Misleadership? If so, it was a dreadfully wrong act. These volunteers gave everything they had to Ireland. The fact that their leadership, after 1983, were not worthy of them is no bad reflection on them.
 
Oh for****sake, would you ever not be trying to hijack this thread to have a pop at Adams? I've the height of respect for you as a poster, Cael, put your use of every available oppurtunity to have a go at PSF is getting out of hand.
 
Anyone else want to have a random pop at Sinn Fein in a thread about loyalist vandalism? may as well get it out of ur system now so people can actually discuss a topic for once.
 
