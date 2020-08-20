  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Varadkar milkshaked

Granballoon

Sep 12, 2020
www.irishexaminer.com

Well... this is a bit strange. Thought milkshaking individuals was reserved for people who the cupcakes don't like, like Nigel Farage. I can get a laugh out of him being milkshaked, because he's an islamophobic arsehole, but this? I mean I and many others have no time for this attention seeking twit, but this is just a bit sad all round. Love how Varadkar mentions he had a spare suit ready to go in the article. What I really want to know is, is what is this girls' politics.ie username? Because she definitely posts here.

Sorry if there's a thread already, couldn't find anything on the front page.
 

Uganda

Aug 17, 2013
Given that YOU joined here a mere 6 days ago, you are remarkably well informed on who posts here.
 
Granballoon

Sep 12, 2020
She seems to type. People like her make a very quick impression, as she perfectly illustrated in that video. Bet she frequents r/ireland too, if that makes you feel better.

Uh, got anything to say regarding the topic of the post? Then maybe don't post... just an idea.
 
