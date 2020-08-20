Varadkar milkshaked

Varadkar thought woman 'was Avril Lavigne' as drink attack condemned Varadkar thought woman 'was Avril Lavigne' as drink attack condemned

Well... this is a bit strange. Thought milkshaking individuals was reserved for people who the cupcakes don't like, like Nigel Farage. I can get a laugh out of him being milkshaked, because he's an islamophobic arsehole, but this? I mean I and many others have no time for this attention seeking twit, but this is just a bit sad all round. Love how Varadkar mentions he had a spare suitin the article. What I really want to know is, is what is this girls' politics.ie username? Because she definitely posts here.Sorry if there's a thread already, couldn't find anything on the front page.