Varadkar says it will be 'difficult to secure a good trade deal for Ireland' after Brexit

M

Myler

Active member
Joined
May 30, 2019
Messages
168
www.thejournal.ie

Varadkar says it will be 'difficult to secure a good trade deal for Ireland' after Brexit

Varadkar said that his government’s top priority in the new year will be guiding Ireland through the UK’s exit
www.thejournal.ie www.thejournal.ie

Leo says "This is existential for our economy".

If this is true, why don't we leave along with the UK? Why stay in the EU if, as Leo says, what matters is our relationship with the UK?

Or if its nonsense, if what Leo needs to say is Agriculture is much less important than its made out to be, can we stop all this existential nonsense and talk about stuff that really matters?
 


seanof

seanof

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 31, 2017
Messages
1,491
Varadkar has lost the run of himself. He's liable to say anything now. It's all meaningless drivel.
 
raetsel

raetsel

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
9,284
Myler said:
www.thejournal.ie

Varadkar says it will be 'difficult to secure a good trade deal for Ireland' after Brexit

Varadkar said that his government’s top priority in the new year will be guiding Ireland through the UK’s exit
www.thejournal.ie www.thejournal.ie

Leo says "This is existential for our economy".

If this is true, why don't we leave along with the UK? Why stay in the EU if, as Leo says, what matters is our relationship with the UK?
Click to expand...
Ireland's relationship with the UK matters, but its relationship with the EU matters a lot more. I thought this was elementary stuff.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top