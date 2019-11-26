Varadkar says it will be 'difficult to secure a good trade deal for Ireland' after Brexit Varadkar said that his government’s top priority in the new year will be guiding Ireland through the UK’s exit

Leo says "This is existential for our economy".If this is true, why don't we leave along with the UK? Why stay in the EU if, as Leo says, what matters is our relationship with the UK?Or if its nonsense, if what Leo needs to say is Agriculture is much less important than its made out to be, can we stop all this existential nonsense and talk about stuff that really matters?