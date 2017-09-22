Varadkar spends an additional €160k on media spin

PO'Neill
Well-known member
- Joined
- Aug 1, 2011
- Messages
- 12,189
- Website
- www.facebook.com
Just to show how Varadkar is more about putting out fake news and information, he's spending €160k on media spin when already he has three communications sections in his department, his press office, an information service, and the strategic communications unit. Of course solving pressing issues such as homelessness, hospital waiting lists etc are of secondary importance to him. Doesn't it show the shallowness of his personality and FG policy's ?
"Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s department is to spend at least €160,000 assessing the image of the Government and to survey how it is communicating with the public. It comes amid recent opposition criticism that the Taoiseach is more about spin than substance."
Taoiseach to spend on reports assessing Government’s public image
"Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s department is to spend at least €160,000 assessing the image of the Government and to survey how it is communicating with the public. It comes amid recent opposition criticism that the Taoiseach is more about spin than substance."
Taoiseach to spend on reports assessing Government’s public image