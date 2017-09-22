Varadkar spends an additional €160k on media spin

P

PO'Neill

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 1, 2011
Messages
12,189
Website
www.facebook.com
Just to show how Varadkar is more about putting out fake news and information, he's spending €160k on media spin when already he has three communications sections in his department, his press office, an information service, and the strategic communications unit. Of course solving pressing issues such as homelessness, hospital waiting lists etc are of secondary importance to him. Doesn't it show the shallowness of his personality and FG policy's ?

"Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s department is to spend at least €160,000 assessing the image of the Government and to survey how it is communicating with the public. It comes amid recent opposition criticism that the Taoiseach is more about spin than substance."

Taoiseach to spend on reports assessing Government’s public image
 


Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,294
The man does seem a bit needy.

This is FG electioneering on tax payers money, FG looking for a rolling tracker on best rime for them to call next election.
 
P

PO'Neill

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 1, 2011
Messages
12,189
Website
www.facebook.com
And this is more of the shyte to expect from the scumbag, gobbing off to IBEC that a “better life” is not something that is handed down to people. "It’s not something that can be handed down by someone else." The same fella who supported handing down to the banksters for €64 Billion, handed down govt licenses and contracts to his crony's, give as facilitates tax cheating to chancers and spoofers etc. Of course the Fianna Gaelers love him for that kind of Thatcherite waffle, but as I stated before, they may like think he's Mr Slick but it will bite them back on voting day.

http://www.thejournal.ie/leo-varadkar-pensions-3610018-Sep2017/
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,294
PO'Neill said:
And this is more of the shyte to expect from the scumbag, gobbing off to IBEC that a “better life” is not something that is handed down to people. "It’s not something that can be handed down by someone else." The same fella who handed out the banksters for €64 Billion, handed down govt licenses and contracts to his crony's, give as facilitates tax cheating to chancers and spoofers etc. Of course the Fianna Gaelers love him for that kind of Thatcherite waffle, but as I stated before, they may like think he's Mr Slick but it will bite them back on voting day.

Leo Varadkar: 'The State can
Click to expand...
I think most people see success in a political career as being re-elected, but increasingly we're seeing a different model - nest feathering.

O'Bama now getting $400k for a 30 "speech" to the self-same fellows he bailed out while in office, Cowen on the board of Topaz, etc.

Varadkar can do a lot of favours over the next 12 months - his government have already recreated a Phoenix like property bubble from the ashes of the Celtic Tiger, Apple are €13bn+ richer than they would be if they paid tax, etc., etc. He only needs to squeeze one more election out to have another go at being Mr. Big.

I think a new breed of politicians are looking for a quick career in politics then a slow and luxurious round of deferred appreciation from all their beneficiaries.
 
S

SamsonS

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 22, 2009
Messages
4,862
PO'Neill said:
And this is more of the shyte to expect from the scumbag, gobbing off to IBEC that a “better life” is not something that is handed down to people. "It’s not something that can be handed down by someone else." The same fella who supported handing down to the banksters for €64 Billion, handed down govt licenses and contracts to his crony's, give as facilitates tax cheating to chancers and spoofers etc. Of course the Fianna Gaelers love him for that kind of Thatcherite waffle, but as I stated before, they may like think he's Mr Slick but it will bite them back on voting day.

Leo Varadkar: 'The State can
Click to expand...
Interesting link P. if you read it. And you read it that he's with IBEC and telling them that

"He also repeated a previous pledge from the government to ban zero-hour contracts.

An auto-enrolment pension system sees a portion of a worker’s pay automatically directed into a pension fund."

Is that Thatcherite?
 
RasherHash

RasherHash

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
26,339
SamsonS said:
Interesting link P. if you read it. And you read it that he's with IBEC and telling them that

"He also repeated a previous pledge from the government to ban zero-hour contracts.

An auto-enrolment pension system sees a portion of a worker’s pay automatically directed into a pension fund."

Is that Thatcherite?
Click to expand...
Double taxation surely?

Don't we already pay prsi for that purpose, how many times do the blueshirts want us to pay for stuff?
 
P

PO'Neill

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 1, 2011
Messages
12,189
Website
www.facebook.com
Disillusioned democrat said:
I think most people see success in a political career as being re-elected, but increasingly we're seeing a different model - nest feathering.

O'Bama now getting $400k for a 30 "speech" to the self-same fellows he bailed out while in office, Cowen on the board of Topaz, etc.

Varadkar can do a lot of favours over the next 12 months - his government have already recreated a Phoenix like property bubble from the ashes of the Celtic Tiger, Apple are €13bn+ richer than they would be if they paid tax, etc., etc. He only needs to squeeze one more election out to have another go at being Mr. Big.

I think a new breed of politicians are looking for a quick career in politics then a slow and luxurious round of deferred appreciation from all their beneficiaries.
Click to expand...
"I think most people see success in a political career as being re-elected, but increasingly we're seeing a different model - nest feathering." The only ones with any well meaning are the Lefty's in SF, Indos4Change, PBP/Solidarity. While FG/FF/LP have been corrupt and sponging off the country for 6 or 7 decades.


SamsonS said:
Interesting link P. if you read it. And you read it that he's with IBEC and telling them that

"He also repeated a previous pledge from the government to ban zero-hour contracts.

An auto-enrolment pension system sees a portion of a worker’s pay automatically directed into a pension fund."

Is that Thatcherite?
Click to expand...
Leo Thatcher is the same fella who believes in handing out govt licenses and contracts to his crony's, facilitates tax cheating to chancers and spoofers, even having the state pay to fight the case for €13Bn tax thief's Apple etc. Couldn't be more Thatcherite.

 
E

enuffisenuff

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 27, 2011
Messages
3,573
I'd say he provides his own makeup though
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2009
Messages
25,679
PO'Neill said:
Just to show how Varadkar is more about putting out fake news and information, he's spending €160k on media spin when already he has three communications sections in his department, his press office, an information service, and the strategic communications unit. Of course solving pressing issues such as homelessness, hospital waiting lists etc are of secondary importance to him. Doesn't it show the shallowness of his personality and FG policy's ?

"Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s department is to spend at least €160,000 assessing the image of the Government and to survey how it is communicating with the public. It comes amid recent opposition criticism that the Taoiseach is more about spin than substance."

Taoiseach to spend on reports assessing Government’s public image
Click to expand...
This news is at least a week old. Were your chips wrapped in it ?
 
K

Kitty O'Shea

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 3, 2010
Messages
1,544
What I want to know is why this is being paid by the public purse. Surely it should be funded from the party's funds.

Didn't Leo say he wanted an election held in the Spring.
 
O

Odyessus

Well-known member
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
12,890
PO'Neill said:
Just to show how Varadkar is more about putting out fake news and information, he's spending €160k on media spin when already he has three communications sections in his department, his press office, an information service, and the strategic communications unit. Of course solving pressing issues such as homelessness, hospital waiting lists etc are of secondary importance to him. Doesn't it show the shallowness of his personality and FG policy's ?

"Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s department is to spend at least €160,000 assessing the image of the Government and to survey how it is communicating with the public. It comes amid recent opposition criticism that the Taoiseach is more about spin than substance."

Taoiseach to spend on reports assessing Government’s public image
Click to expand...

"Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s department is to spend at least €160,000 assessing the image of the Government and to survey how it is communicating with the public. It comes amid recent opposition criticism that the Taoiseach is more about spin than substance."
Click to expand...
Hilarious. Leo criticised for being more concerned with spin than substance, and in response orders more spin! :p
 
E

ednw1

Active member
Joined
Nov 9, 2012
Messages
119
PO'Neill said:
"I think most people see success in a political career as being re-elected, but increasingly we're seeing a different model - nest feathering." The only ones with any well meaning are the Lefty's in SF, Indos4Change, PBP/Solidarity. While FG/FF/LP have been corrupt and sponging off the country for 6 or 7 decades.



Leo Thatcher is the same fella who believes in handing out govt licenses and contracts to his crony's, facilitates tax cheating to chancers and spoofers, even having the state pay to fight the case for 13Bn tax thief's Apple etc. Couldn't be more Thatcherite.

Click to expand...
Honestly he's scum like thatcher - i lived in the north of england whilst thatcher did her best to destroy it,
 
galteeman

galteeman

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 6, 2010
Messages
3,233
My my the whingers are in full flight.
 
Hewson

Hewson

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
8,437
Kitty O'Shea said:
What I want to know is why this is being paid by the public purse. Surely it should be funded from the party's funds?

Didn't Leo say he wanted an election held in the Spring.
Click to expand...
Absolutely right. The public, in case Leo hasn't realised it yet, is made up of a majority who don't support his Party. Yet he expects them to help fund the Fine Gael message / propaganda effort through state funds.

There are enough wealthy FG supporters and donors to help pay for any research Varadkar wants to do that will have no material benefit for anybody other than himself.

He's shaping up to be another useless primadonna.
 
sic transit

sic transit

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 30, 2008
Messages
25,413
Hewson said:
Absolutely right. The public, in case Leo hasn't realised it yet, is made up of a majority who don't support his Party. Yet he expects them to help fund the Fine Gael message / propaganda effort through state funds.

There are enough wealthy FG supporters and donors to help pay for any research Varadkar wants to do that will have no material benefit for anybody other than himself.

He's shaping up to be another useless primadonna.
Click to expand...
While it is unquestionably about FG as they are the government, it looks like a much broader brush on how Government works and is perceived. It also looks to be about the day to day stuff, not the Ministerial speeches. No bad outcome if future government administrations do that work a whole lot better, based on this "review".
 
P

PO'Neill

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 1, 2011
Messages
12,189
Website
www.facebook.com
artfoley56 said:
no, they were otherwise occupied on his shoulders :D
Click to expand...
Says the fella who wishes he had another shoulder so he could have a chip on that one too !!!
 
P

PO'Neill

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 1, 2011
Messages
12,189
Website
www.facebook.com
Disillusioned democrat said:
It's still true, right?



Self-obsessed Taoiseach using tax payers money to find the right time and best lies to get himself re-elected??? News like that never gets old.
Click to expand...
Exactly, like Ahern and then we were told in 2011 "Never again" sort of stuff. There's no end to the vanity of these fu*kers while families spend years in hotels, people sleep on the streets etc.

Ahern defends €480 weekly make-up bill
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ahern-defends-480-weekly-make-up-bill-1.784055
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top