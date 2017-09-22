Varadkar spends an additional €160k on media spin

I think most people see success in a political career as being re-elected, but increasingly we're seeing a different model - nest feathering.



O'Bama now getting $400k for a 30 "speech" to the self-same fellows he bailed out while in office, Cowen on the board of Topaz, etc.



Varadkar can do a lot of favours over the next 12 months - his government have already recreated a Phoenix like property bubble from the ashes of the Celtic Tiger, Apple are €13bn+ richer than they would be if they paid tax, etc., etc. He only needs to squeeze one more election out to have another go at being Mr. Big.



I think a new breed of politicians are looking for a quick career in politics then a slow and luxurious round of deferred appreciation from all their beneficiaries.