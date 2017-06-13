Varadkar watch - track his successes and failures as Taoiseach for easy reference

So by tomorrow evening a relative new comer to politics will be Taoiseach.No one knows really how he'll perform - will lack of experience be his downfall, or will the fact that he has relatively less baggage than 90% of other politicians give him the freedom to succeed where others have failed.I'd like to see this thread endure throughout his time as Taoiseach so there's a comprehensive audit of his successes and failures throughout his time in office.In the meantime I wish him the best of luck as our Taoiseach.