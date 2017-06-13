Varadkar watch - track his successes and failures as Taoiseach for easy reference

Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Mar 16, 2010
16,029
So by tomorrow evening a relative new comer to politics will be Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar clear to become Taoiseach | Irish Examiner

No one knows really how he'll perform - will lack of experience be his downfall, or will the fact that he has relatively less baggage than 90% of other politicians give him the freedom to succeed where others have failed.

I'd like to see this thread endure throughout his time as Taoiseach so there's a comprehensive audit of his successes and failures throughout his time in office.

In the meantime I wish him the best of luck as our Taoiseach.
 
H

hammer

Jul 6, 2009
58,180
Budget 2018 should be a good indicator.

In the meantime his choices for Cabinet is his first test.
 
F

Franzoni

Mar 3, 2010
16,327
David Cameron part deux....

His big mouth will get us into trouble when we least need it.....

Kenny had one of Charlies team in his corner and he barely survived on occasion.....
 
B

Betson

Feb 7, 2013
17,454
hammer said:
Budget 2018 should be a good indicator.

In the meantime his choices for Cabinet is his first test.
If he keeps Fitzgerald in Justice he should resign straight away , but I suspect he is not that dim and will move her to somewhere where her incompetence does not matter , but will be probably still keep her as Tanaiste.
 
P

PBP voter

Sep 18, 2015
9,459
hammer said:
Budget 2018 should be a good indicator.

In the meantime his choices for Cabinet is his first test.
A good indicator of our German overlords.
 
H

hammer

Jul 6, 2009
58,180
Franzoni said:
David Cameron part deux....

His big mouth will get us into trouble when we least need it.....

Kenny had one of Charlies team in his corner and he barely survived on occasion.....
Jaysus we should have elected you. You seem to have all the answers :)
 
F

Franzoni

Mar 3, 2010
16,327
hammer said:
Jaysus we should have elected you. You seem to have all the answers :)
You could do worse....

At least i'm not a bitter twisted c u next Tuesday....:D
 
TheWolf

TheWolf

Jan 14, 2017
7,549
It'll all depend on what his masters in FFail let him do.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Mar 16, 2010
16,029
In 2011 Kenny had an opportunity to "fix" Ireland but chose to keep things very much "as you were" but needed to dig deeper into honest peoples' pockets to bury the mistakes of his predecessors.

Unfortunately Varadkar doesn't have the same opportunity because ultimately FF are breathing down his neck setting him up to fail, his own party didn't elect him and after 6 years of buggery the citizens are wary of FG.

Not a great place to start.
 
R

Roll_On

May 27, 2010
17,544
Surely success/failure is quite subjective? some people are quite happy with current housing policy for example, it keeps their asset value artificially high by restricting supply.

It all depends on what Varadkar's objectives are, people often assume that they share their personal objectives with their politicians, mostly the opposite is the case. I'd suspect that Varadkar is opposed to affordable housing on principle. He's probably also opposed to the existence of a public health provider.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Mar 16, 2010
16,029
Roll_On said:
Surely success/failure is quite subjective? some people are quite happy with current housing policy for example, it keeps their asset value artificially high by restricting supply.

It all depends on what Varadkar's objectives are, people often assume that they share their personal objectives with their politicians, mostly the opposite is the case. I'd suspect that Varadkar is opposed to affordable housing on principle. He's probably also opposed to the existence of a public health provider.
Hopefully a long term thread will allow even the most subjective observer an objective insight into Varadkar's performance - warts and all - the problem we've had in the past is that the passing of time clouds perspectives. This technology should give us a better way to objectively assess the past once we start with the end in mind.
 
U

Uganda

Aug 17, 2013
9,626
Disillusioned democrat said:
Hopefully a long term thread will allow even the most subjective observer an objective insight into Varadkar's performance - warts and all - the problem we've had in the past is that the passing of time clouds perspectives. This technology should give us a better way to objectively assess the past once we start with the end in mind.
Dont worry. By the time the Falls Road whinging generating machine delivers all its whines and moans for posting by the resident shinners here, Varadker will be the worst Toaiseach in history by close of business tomorrow.
 
TheWolf

TheWolf

Jan 14, 2017
7,549
Uganda said:
Dont worry. By the time the Falls Road whinging generating machine delivers all its whines and moans for posting by the resident shinners here, Varadker will be the worst Toaiseach in history by close of business tomorrow.
That's some obsession, boy.
Talk to Joe, the whineline opens at 1.45 afaik.
 
nwofg1

nwofg1

May 22, 2013
943
Disillusioned democrat said:
So by tomorrow evening a relative new comer to politics will be Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar clear to become Taoiseach | Irish Examiner

No one knows really how he'll perform - will lack of experience be his downfall, or will the fact that he has relatively less baggage than 90% of other politicians give him the freedom to succeed where others have failed.

I'd like to see this thread endure throughout his time as Taoiseach so there's a comprehensive audit of his successes and failures throughout his time in office.

In the meantime I wish him the best of luck as our Taoiseach.
You sir are a fool, this clown will be a total flop, just like May in uk the media loved him but just wait till people turn on him, he isnt liked by majority of or members, he is cold, rude, arrogant and no Garret
 
