Vastly overpaid and overpensioned public sector and politicians to get a 2% pay increase on the back of a broken private sector

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar did nothing to curb the huge 45% premium pay of the public sector average above the private sector pay average not to mention public sector jobs for life and tax free retirement lump sums. Yet he now feels embarrassed about the pending 2% pay increase for the public sector because of the timing, with the private sector broken by the pandemic. It's extremely unlikely the new government will roll back or postpone this 2% since the pay of the TDs and ministers is linked to that of top civil servants. Pay of politicians should be linked to the pay of private sector business professionals who build customer networks among the public, estate agents and financial service brokers for example.

A reform of that link is needed to bring discipline to public sector pay and pension negotiations. This link has led Ireland to the top in the EU in the highest public sector pay relativities, competing with nearly bankrupt Italy and Greece for the top spot.

Irish voters need to start voting for a political party that curbs public sector pay and totally unfunded pensions that will tip the country into bankruptcy. Such a political party doesn't exist because disillusioned Irish voters are looking for an alternative to establishment political parties in the hard left parties, Sinn fein and People before Profit who want massively to increase the public sector and private sector taxes.