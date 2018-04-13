Veganism goes exponential

Gurdiev77
VEGANISM looks like its gaining ground.
Environmentally and ecologically desirable.
An end to the indusrtrialised cruelty to our fellow creatures.
The stats are mostly from the UK, as there isn't much available for Ireland, but trends are usually closely aligned.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/katrinafox/2017/12/27/heres-why-you-should-turn-your-business-vegan-in-2018/#31d549cc2144
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2018/feb/02/uk-supermarkets-report-surge-in-sales-of-vegan-food
https://foodrevolution.org/blog/vegan-statistics-global/
Vegan options are rapidly appearing on the menus of most restaurants in London- their financial advisors are watching the trends.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/12/31/veganuary-becomes-latest-new-year-trend/
Veganism: How a maligned movement went mainstream - BBC News
It ain't going away.......
