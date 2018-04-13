Veganism goes exponential

Gurdiev77

Gurdiev77

Apr 25, 2016
2,615
VEGANISM looks like its gaining ground.

Environmentally and ecologically desirable.
An end to the indusrtrialised cruelty to our fellow creatures.

The stats are mostly from the UK, as there isn't much available for Ireland, but trends are usually closely aligned.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/katrinafox/2017/12/27/heres-why-you-should-turn-your-business-vegan-in-2018/#31d549cc2144

https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2018/feb/02/uk-supermarkets-report-surge-in-sales-of-vegan-food

https://foodrevolution.org/blog/vegan-statistics-global/


Vegan options are rapidly appearing on the menus of most restaurants in London- their financial advisors are watching the trends.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/12/31/veganuary-becomes-latest-new-year-trend/

Veganism: How a maligned movement went mainstream - BBC News

It ain't going away.......
 


silverharp

silverharp

Jan 21, 2015
16,889
exponential lol
 
silverharp

silverharp

Jan 21, 2015
16,889
take a look .....watch what the kids are doing.
less than 1% of the UK claim to be vegan , it will always be a small hobby minority <5%
 
T

Trainwreck

Sep 6, 2012
26,416
Like all radical extremist and ultimately tyrannical philosophies, those trying to push "veganism" try to make their movement seem much larger and more popular than it really is.


If you want to eat crap, fine. Just STFU and get on with it

You can't force me or anyone else.


But, be warned, you will still face the full force of the law for child abuse if you push that shít on vulnerable and dependent children:


An Italian baby raised on a vegan diet is hospitalized for severe malnutrition

French vegans face trial after death of baby fed only on breast milk

Parents convicted over baby killed by 'alternative' diet

Vegan Nursing Mom's Baby Dies From Malnutrition

Vegan toddler admitted to ICU for malnutrition, parents could face neglect charges

Parents lose custody of malnourished toddler fed vegan diet
 
Gurdiev77

Gurdiev77

Apr 25, 2016
2,615
The test is the market.

If you eat out in London today, you will find Vegan options on the menus of virtually all the big restauants.
Pret a manger ( fancy fast food ) are now rolling out 'Veggie Prets' , solely vegetarian and vegan outlets.

The markets doesnt bother catering to tiny 'niches', but it recognises real trends.
 
Gurdiev77

Gurdiev77

Apr 25, 2016
2,615
ruserious

ruserious

Jan 3, 2011
29,247
I'm partial to replacing meat with falafels a couple of times a week. That's as close as I will get.
 
farnaby

farnaby

May 15, 2006
1,935
Annoying as the stereotypical vegan is, less meat consumption is the consumer-citizen's quickest way to reduce environmental impact. And it's healthy.

https://www.economist.com/blogs/economist-explains/2016/04/economist-explains-12

A widespread switch to vegetarianism could curb emissions by nearly two thirds and veganism by 70%. More careful diets would also offer more direct health benefits. Gobbling too much red meat, particularly the processed sort, can increase the risk of heart disease and certain cancers. The study found that more than 5m deaths could be averted over the next three decades or so if meat were consumed modestly around the world. Over 7m could be saved if veggie-eating caught on more widely; 8m would benefit from popular veganism.
I'm trying to cut down, particularly on beef. But put me in a Brazilian churrascaria restaurant and it's game over. Lord make me good, but not yet.

 
Gurdiev77

Gurdiev77

Apr 25, 2016
2,615
The health benefits are of secondary importance to the massive impact Veganism will have environmentally.

Industrial animal breeding and processing is a hidden horror that many of us are complete denial of.
 
Vega1447

Vega1447

Oct 18, 2007
5,685
*Cough*

Maybe not exponential but at least 1447 I'd say.
 
T

Trainwreck

Sep 6, 2012
26,416
Yeah, the world is literally falling apart because of farming.


If you want to make "veganism" more popular, you really need to work harder at not being complete fascist loons.
 
C

Craigmore..

Sep 16, 2013
5,396
These are isolated cases of a few nutjobs that you can't collate with veganism.
 
shoneen

shoneen

Apr 1, 2011
1,804
[video=youtube;z0O_VYcsIk8]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0O_VYcsIk8[/video]
 
