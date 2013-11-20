Venezuelan death spiral accelerates

Kevin Parlon
Dec 4, 2008
- 12,353
- Deiscirt
The country, already the most difficult to do business in in all of South America now faces further decline. The mad Socialistas of Caracas, having won on a margin of 0.6% are now doubling down on their deranged attempts to institute a command economy. Parliment has just voted to allow union heavy, former bus driver and now President Nicolás Maduro to rule by decree.
Populist moves like setting prices that business must sell at and sending in troops to confiscate businesses from their owners (sorry: bourgeois parasites) and then selling the plasmas to their supporters at knock down prices means that what was a mad and dangerous place to start a business is now looking truly hopeless. He has declared all out war on the economy sorry, the "barbaric, capitalist parasites".
Machado, a lawmaker and one of Maduros toughest adversaries, said during Tuesdays hearing "You have ruined, persecuted and expropriated. Everything you touch you ruin. Everything you touch you asphyxiate and corrupt. This has generated unemployment, shortages, pain and misery in Venezuela."
Are the Venezuelans mad? Will the policies of el presidente destroy what little is left of their economy (a truly astounding feat given their oil reserves) or usher in a new utopia of socialist paradise?
Venezuela business leader says Maduro forcing "failed" economic model - swissinfo.ch
Venezuelan president Maduro given power to rule by decree - The Washington Post
