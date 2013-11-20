Venezuelan death spiral accelerates

They're like lunatics railing in outrage at the sun for rising despite their decree that it should not. They've tried to make inflation illegal. They've tried to fix prices, which have resulted in the prices people actually pay increasing by a factor of 9. This would be funny if it wasn't resulting in food shortages and real prolonged suffering. When you consider the size of the country's oil reserves ( bigger oil reserves than Saudi Arabia ) it is a staggering outcome.



I am wondering if any dyed-in-the-wool revolutionary socialists would care to help us understand which part of socialist economic theory they're getting wrong in Venezeuala that's causing this, which should, of any country already be a socialist paradise.