Venezuelan death spiral accelerates

Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2008
Messages
12,353
Twitter
Deiscirt
The country, already the most difficult to do business in in all of South America now faces further decline. The mad Socialistas of Caracas, having won on a margin of 0.6% are now doubling down on their deranged attempts to institute a command economy. Parliment has just voted to allow union heavy, former bus driver and now President Nicolás Maduro to rule by decree.




Populist moves like setting prices that business must sell at and sending in troops to confiscate businesses from their owners (sorry: bourgeois parasites) and then selling the plasmas to their supporters at knock down prices means that what was a mad and dangerous place to start a business is now looking truly hopeless. He has declared all out war on the economy sorry, the "barbaric, capitalist parasites".

Machado, a lawmaker and one of Maduros toughest adversaries, said during Tuesdays hearing "You have ruined, persecuted and expropriated. Everything you touch you ruin. Everything you touch you asphyxiate and corrupt. This has generated unemployment, shortages, pain and misery in Venezuela."

Are the Venezuelans mad? Will the policies of el presidente destroy what little is left of their economy (a truly astounding feat given their oil reserves) or usher in a new utopia of socialist paradise?

Venezuela business leader says Maduro forcing "failed" economic model - swissinfo.ch

Venezuelan president Maduro given power to rule by decree - The Washington Post
 


Burnout

Burnout

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 7, 2009
Messages
7,153
Twitter
I have a life.
...a great little country to do business...



Uploaded with finagaelfckd.us
 
Last edited:
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
30,514
When you detach yourself for the obvious idiocy of the policies, what they're doing isn't too different to what all govts do prior to an election, just at an amped up level. The local elections were about to take place and the govt basically gave everyone a new tv. If you're poor you're going to vote for that govt
 
Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2008
Messages
12,353
Twitter
Deiscirt
Levellers said:
A totally unbiased view then?
Click to expand...
Perhaps you have an opinion, or would like to point out any factual inaccuracies I may have inadvertently included in the OP? Or perhaps you don't like the facts themselves?
 
firefly123

firefly123

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
29,011
Free telly? He's got my vote!!
 
Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2008
Messages
12,353
Twitter
Deiscirt
They're like lunatics railing in outrage at the sun for rising despite their decree that it should not. They've tried to make inflation illegal. They've tried to fix prices, which have resulted in the prices people actually pay increasing by a factor of 9. This would be funny if it wasn't resulting in food shortages and real prolonged suffering. When you consider the size of the country's oil reserves (bigger oil reserves than Saudi Arabia) it is a staggering outcome.

I am wondering if any dyed-in-the-wool revolutionary socialists would care to help us understand which part of socialist economic theory they're getting wrong in Venezeuala that's causing this, which should, of any country already be a socialist paradise.
 
Raketemensch

Raketemensch

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 11, 2009
Messages
3,075
Kevin Parlon said:
They're like lunatics railing in outrage at the sun for rising despite their decree that it should not. They've tried to make inflation illegal. They've tried to fix prices, which have resulted in the prices people actually pay increasing by a factor of 9. This would be funny if it wasn't resulting in food shortages and real prolonged suffering. When you consider the size of the country's oil reserves (bigger oil reserves than Saudi Arabia) it is a staggering outcome.

I am wondering if any dyed-in-the-wool revolutionary socialists would care to help us understand which part of socialist economic theory they're getting wrong in Venezeuala that's causing this, which should, of any country already be a socialist paradise.
Click to expand...
Before Chavez, everyone except the super elite in Venezuela were dirt poor and illiterate and we never heard a peep from the likes of you or Fox News about how big their oil reserves were. Hmm, I wonder why that was?
 
J

JHB78

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 28, 2013
Messages
5,614
Raketemensch said:
Before Chavez, everyone except the super elite in Venezuela were dirt poor and illiterate and we never heard a peep from the likes of you or Fox News about how big their oil reserves were. Hmm, I wonder why that was?
Click to expand...
Left wingers were always critical of previous regimes for their obvious economic and social failures, but never hear a bad word from them about Chavez.
 
L

Levellers

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 30, 2011
Messages
14,508
A documentary on the American coup against the elected leaders of Venezuela. As filmed by an Irish camera crew. This is what the OP is hoping for again.


[video=youtube;Id--ZFtjR5c]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Id--ZFtjR5c[/video]
 
Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2008
Messages
12,353
Twitter
Deiscirt
Raketemensch said:
Before Chavez, everyone except the super elite in Venezuela were dirt poor and illiterate and we never heard a peep from the likes of you or Fox News about how big their oil reserves were. Hmm, I wonder why that was?
Click to expand...
Well, Chávez has the poor less poor by destroying the economy. Not long term thinking. Good for the poor short term. The comparison to be made is not between the country in the 80s and 90's and today, but where the country could be if lunatic communists weren't turning the economy to ashes. I am not au fait with socialist economic theory. Which part are they getting so wrong? Or are things actually proceeding according to plan?
 
B

Balaclava

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 21, 2013
Messages
597
Levellers said:
A documentary on the American coup against the elected leaders of Venezuela. As filmed by an Irish camera crew. This is what the OP is hoping for again.


[video=youtube;Id--ZFtjR5c]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Id--ZFtjR5c[/video]
Click to expand...
Undoubtedly the Americans did support a coup against Chavez - it fits the pattern of U.S. backed coups in Latin America over many decades.
But that does not address the points the OP has made about the dire economic situation in Venezuela.
Maduro is implementing radical Marxist economic policies to create Chavez's vision of socialist paradise in the country.
Nobody can deny that the Venezuelan economy is disappearing down the plughole.
 
Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2008
Messages
12,353
Twitter
Deiscirt
Levellers said:
A documentary on the American coup against the elected leaders of Venezuela. As filmed by an Irish camera crew. This is what the OP is hoping for again.
Click to expand...
No, my hopes we're rather more modest : Some comment on why socialist economic policy, despite unspendable mountain ranges of potential money from natural resources has resulted in shortages and an economic wasteland?
 
C

CookieMonster

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 19, 2005
Messages
33,861
JHB78 said:
Left wingers were always critical of previous regimes for their obvious economic and social failures, but never hear a bad word from them about Chavez.
Click to expand...
Well you know, he was a revolutionary. He saved the little people from the tyranny of western imperialism or something... and built them shack.... sorry houses, and all if you were lucky (scared) enough not to oppose him. Otherwise you went missing... but that wasn't anything to do with Chavez.

*cough*
 
C

CookieMonster

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 19, 2005
Messages
33,861
Levellers said:
A documentary on the American coup against the elected leaders of Venezuela. As filmed by an Irish camera crew. This is what the OP is hoping for again.


[video=youtube;Id--ZFtjR5c]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Id--ZFtjR5c[/video]
Click to expand...
Typical evoking of the "great satan" diversionary tactics, entirely unrelated the points raised by the OP.
 
J

JHB78

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 28, 2013
Messages
5,614
How he managed to get the majority to vote to give him special powers was just as worrying, if not more

Maduro gets power to rule by decree | World news | theguardian.com

The legislative process leading up to Tuesday's vote was marred by controversy after an opposition congresswoman was stripped of her immunity from prosecution over corruption charges, allowing for her substitution by a pro-government lawmaker who gave Maduro the crucial 99th vote needed to prevail.
Click to expand...
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
34,235
Kevin Parlon said:
No, my hopes we're rather more modest : Some comment on why socialist economic policy, despite unspendable mountain ranges of potential money from natural resources has resulted in shortages and an economic wasteland?
Click to expand...
Eh.........it doesn't work. At least the litany of failed states that tried Socialunacy would seem to point it that direction. People will say different but if you try something umpteen times and it doesn't work then maybe.................it doesn't work. But maybe I am ld fashioned that way.
 
W

Wolfboy

Member
Joined
Oct 18, 2013
Messages
67
Kevin Parlon said:
They're like lunatics railing in outrage at the sun for rising despite their decree that it should not. They've tried to make inflation illegal. They've tried to fix prices, which have resulted in the prices people actually pay increasing by a factor of 9. This would be funny if it wasn't resulting in food shortages and real prolonged suffering. When you consider the size of the country's oil reserves (bigger oil reserves than Saudi Arabia) it is a staggering outcome.

I am wondering if any dyed-in-the-wool revolutionary socialists would care to help us understand which part of socialist economic theory they're getting wrong in Venezeuala that's causing this, which should, of any country already be a socialist paradise.
Click to expand...
Sounds like the USA could be needed to lend them some help.
 
linny55

linny55

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 14, 2011
Messages
4,431
Clanrickard said:
Eh.........it doesn't work. At least the litany of failed states that tried Socialunacy would seem to point it that direction. People will say different but if you try something umpteen times and it doesn't work then maybe.................it doesn't work. But maybe I am ld fashioned that way.
Click to expand...
The question then is has Boom/Bust capitalism worked when the vast majority of people end up paying for the "Lunacy" of the few.
 
