Vicky Phelan & Lorraine Walsh a 1-in-538,203 probability of error

Reading the following story how 2 well known Cervical Cancer Scandal campaigners had their test results mislabelled and how it was described as a "remarkable coincidence" had me thinking on the basic maths around reporting the story.

A mix-up of the smear test slides of two high-profile CervicalCheck campaigners, Vicky Phelan and Lorraine Walsh, was a "remarkable coincidence", the Oireachtas Health Committee has heard.
The problems arose in the review of the tests of 1,038 women by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG).
It was asked to re-examine 1,659 slides of women who developed cancer after being through the screening process.
Reading the story might have you thinking the possibility of the mix up was 1 in 1038 when it actually calculates as 1 in 508,203.
Meaning, it is more likely that it didn't just happen by chance.

The numbers are:
1-in-1038 choices for (example) Vicky Phelan followed by 1-in-1037 choices for Lorraine Walsh to come out as a pair.
As both could have been paired with any of the other 1037 test results or not at all, and it doesn't matter which sequence they were paired 1, 2 or 2, 1, I calulate:

1038 x 1037 divide by 2 x 1 = 508,203.

Anyone dispute these figures?

If there were only two of them. You need to divide by the number of tests.
 
That's very concerning and serious.....as is the evidence of Lorraine Walsh who said she was “dismissed, ignored, bullied and threatened” by the Department of Health while working as a patient advocate on the CervicalCheck steering committee.
Ms Walsh described her treatment on the committee, which was set up to effect improvements in the State’s cervical cancer screening committee, as “horrendous”.
 
Odds are much lower if they were asked to take a specially detailed look at a few cases but then managed to mislabel them.
 
The sample size was 1038 anoymous people.

And the Chief Medical Officer confirmed that slide identities were not known.

Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan said the mislabelling "is surprising, but my understanding is the identity of any individuals were not known"
I believe that my calculations are correct.

If you had 1038 named balls in a pot, and you needed to pick out a specific pair and mislable them - just the chances of picking the pair with the names you want is 1-in-538,203.

That's just the fact of the matter. It is a highly unlikely event but just so happened to this pair of individuals.
Based on the odds of other random events shown below, one has to conclude the mislabelling was probably done deliberately.


odds-of-dying-plane-crash.png
 
Its not what happened. You can't attach significance to a result after the event and recalculate the odds.
 
So you win the lottery. Guess what, it's the same odds when you win (after the event) as before you won.
It would be useful if you just crunched the numbers laying out the sample size, your method etc.

In a maths test, you would get 0 out of 12 marks with your response to such a question above. Maybe maths wasn't your stong point.
 
Probability is simply a counting exercise, the difficult part is defining the question. In 1000 samples, how many were mislabelled? if the only 2 were those of people of prominence, I'd agree that conspiracy is more likely than **** up but if there was a 1% incidence, I'd say you're into using conditional probability/Bayes theorem to calculate the odds of the particular samples being mislabelled.
 
No surprises. Anyone questioning those at the top of the Irish Health Service is likely to have threats made against them. These people arent accountable to anyone and never have been. Where failings occur they use the unlimited resources of the taxpayer to avoid any personal responsibility.

Victims of medical negligence are instructed by HSE manage to bring legal proceedings, once this happens HSE management refuse to answer any questions. We have huge costs of negligence yet investigations ends with the civil courts. There is zero follow up by the HSE and despite negligence costs soaring the rate of complaints by the HSE against medical staff remains hugely below international norms.
 
