Vicky Phelan & Lorraine Walsh a 1-in-538,203 probability of error

A mix-up of the smear test slides of two high-profile CervicalCheck campaigners, Vicky Phelan and Lorraine Walsh, was a "remarkable coincidence", the Oireachtas Health Committee has heard.

The problems arose in the review of the tests of 1,038 women by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG).

It was asked to re-examine 1,659 slides of women who developed cancer after being through the screening process. Click to expand...

Reading the following story how 2 well known Cervical Cancer Scandal campaigners had their test results mislabelled and how it was described as a "remarkable coincidence" had me thinking on the basic maths around reporting the story.Reading the story might have you thinking the possibility of the mix up was 1 in 1038 when it actually calculates as 1 in 508,203.Meaning, it is more likely that it didn't just happen by chance.The numbers are:1-in-1038 choices for (example) Vicky Phelan followed by 1-in-1037 choices for Lorraine Walsh to come out as a pair.As both could have been paired with any of the other 1037 test results or not at all, and it doesn't matter which sequence they were paired 1, 2 or 2, 1, I calulate:1038 x 1037 divide by 2 x 1 = 508,203.Anyone dispute these figures?Conclusions drawn?