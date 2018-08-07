Viewpoint Diversity in Irish universities

AyaanMyHero
Well-known member
- Joined
- Sep 25, 2017
- Messages
- 984
I think it is safe to say that many US universities have a problem that is concentrated in non-scientific faculties and the university management. It is the problem of a dominant ideology based around social justice and victim-hood where in the worst cases, the proponents of the ideology have lost any tolerance for any other competing/conflicting viewpoints existing on the campuses. There following videos explain why this is a problem.
https://youtu.be/kaQ-ZF9S3uk
https://youtu.be/uogEbb0WOJE
https://youtu.be/3H20jwYq8WI
This is why you see no-platforming happening in universities. No-platforming is the most externally visible sign that this problem exists. Anyone who might say something or even be perceived to say something negative against a victimized category runs the risk of being no-platformed. Another clear sign is when independently minded academics get their P45 handed to them.
In the US, this guy Jonathan Haidt has started an organisation to restore viewpoint diversity to US universities. He even compiles a ranking of US universities where the elite universities are unfortunately at the bottom of the pile in terms of viewpoint diversity. This should start helping in the coming years.
In the UK, you have a different approach being taken to tackle the no-platforming symptom of the problem: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/education/2018/05/03/universities-no-platform-controversial-speakers-will-face-government/
Why is this important ? Well we pay a lot of money for education and it is essential for our future success as a society. If our 3rd level institutions are educating our young adults to be one trick ponies, we should care. If our young adults are one trick ponies, what happens our society as these young adults develop into political, media, business and education leaders ? Educating our next generation of leaders is essential to keep societal development adapting to unforeseen change in the best possible way.
Is there any evidence of this lack of viewpoint diversity in Irish universities ?
Is there any evidence that viewpoint diversity is alive and flourishing in Irish universities ?
Is there some reason why the Irish institutes are resistant to what US universities are clearly not?
Contributions could be on events directly occurring within the third level institution or it could be on events external to the university that indirectly points to presence or absence of viewpoint diversity in university education.
I would especially love to hear viewpoints/evidence from people inside the Irish universities and those who recently (last 10 years) exited as a graduating student from an Irish university. I am a science and tech graduate from too long ago and hence I won;t have direct experience of what is happening in the humanities now.
I am a concerned citizen with a stake in the quality of our third level education system. I do see that Irish media is no different to other medias in terms of the biases they portray and this gives me some reason to believe all is not well at the universities.
https://youtu.be/kaQ-ZF9S3uk
https://youtu.be/uogEbb0WOJE
https://youtu.be/3H20jwYq8WI
This is why you see no-platforming happening in universities. No-platforming is the most externally visible sign that this problem exists. Anyone who might say something or even be perceived to say something negative against a victimized category runs the risk of being no-platformed. Another clear sign is when independently minded academics get their P45 handed to them.
In the US, this guy Jonathan Haidt has started an organisation to restore viewpoint diversity to US universities. He even compiles a ranking of US universities where the elite universities are unfortunately at the bottom of the pile in terms of viewpoint diversity. This should start helping in the coming years.
In the UK, you have a different approach being taken to tackle the no-platforming symptom of the problem: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/education/2018/05/03/universities-no-platform-controversial-speakers-will-face-government/
Why is this important ? Well we pay a lot of money for education and it is essential for our future success as a society. If our 3rd level institutions are educating our young adults to be one trick ponies, we should care. If our young adults are one trick ponies, what happens our society as these young adults develop into political, media, business and education leaders ? Educating our next generation of leaders is essential to keep societal development adapting to unforeseen change in the best possible way.
Is there any evidence of this lack of viewpoint diversity in Irish universities ?
Is there any evidence that viewpoint diversity is alive and flourishing in Irish universities ?
Is there some reason why the Irish institutes are resistant to what US universities are clearly not?
Contributions could be on events directly occurring within the third level institution or it could be on events external to the university that indirectly points to presence or absence of viewpoint diversity in university education.
I would especially love to hear viewpoints/evidence from people inside the Irish universities and those who recently (last 10 years) exited as a graduating student from an Irish university. I am a science and tech graduate from too long ago and hence I won;t have direct experience of what is happening in the humanities now.
I am a concerned citizen with a stake in the quality of our third level education system. I do see that Irish media is no different to other medias in terms of the biases they portray and this gives me some reason to believe all is not well at the universities.
Last edited: