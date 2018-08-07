AyaanMyHero said: Is there any evidence of this lack of viewpoint diversity in Irish universities ?

Is there any evidence that viewpoint diversity is alive and flourishing in Irish universities ?

Is there some reason why the Irish institutes are resistant to what US universities are clearly not? Click to expand...

The group has not been banned, the democratic decision was taken not to actively support it with recognition and funding. Click to expand...

The UCD SU (which is a testing ground for future gombeen politicians to promise change to a gullible audience then sit on their backsides for a year) has been implicated in some "questionable" activities regarding free speech and freedom of opinion.The most famous example would be Katie Ascough's impeachment on the grounds she held pro-life views. She made these views explicitly clear before her election. Luckily, the thought police in her cabinet did their best to have her ousted once she disagreed to contradict her own position on the matter.Oh, you also have the rejection in Limerick of their first ever club which just happened to be a pro-life club.Luckily some modern-day luminary summed it up with the following :And there we have it, folks. If Trump gets elected, then the system is broken and we need to purge "dem fascists" before a race war breaks out.If a club in a University is denied funding, then it is "a democratic decision." As if all democratic decisions are somehow irrefutable due to the caveat of being democratic.