Viewpoint Diversity in Irish universities

I think it is safe to say that many US universities have a problem that is concentrated in non-scientific faculties and the university management. It is the problem of a dominant ideology based around social justice and victim-hood where in the worst cases, the proponents of the ideology have lost any tolerance for any other competing/conflicting viewpoints existing on the campuses. There following videos explain why this is a problem.

https://youtu.be/kaQ-ZF9S3uk
https://youtu.be/uogEbb0WOJE
https://youtu.be/3H20jwYq8WI

This is why you see no-platforming happening in universities. No-platforming is the most externally visible sign that this problem exists. Anyone who might say something or even be perceived to say something negative against a victimized category runs the risk of being no-platformed. Another clear sign is when independently minded academics get their P45 handed to them.

In the US, this guy Jonathan Haidt has started an organisation to restore viewpoint diversity to US universities. He even compiles a ranking of US universities where the elite universities are unfortunately at the bottom of the pile in terms of viewpoint diversity. This should start helping in the coming years.

In the UK, you have a different approach being taken to tackle the no-platforming symptom of the problem: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/education/2018/05/03/universities-no-platform-controversial-speakers-will-face-government/

Why is this important ? Well we pay a lot of money for education and it is essential for our future success as a society. If our 3rd level institutions are educating our young adults to be one trick ponies, we should care. If our young adults are one trick ponies, what happens our society as these young adults develop into political, media, business and education leaders ? Educating our next generation of leaders is essential to keep societal development adapting to unforeseen change in the best possible way.

Is there any evidence of this lack of viewpoint diversity in Irish universities ?
Is there any evidence that viewpoint diversity is alive and flourishing in Irish universities ?
Is there some reason why the Irish institutes are resistant to what US universities are clearly not?

Contributions could be on events directly occurring within the third level institution or it could be on events external to the university that indirectly points to presence or absence of viewpoint diversity in university education.

I would especially love to hear viewpoints/evidence from people inside the Irish universities and those who recently (last 10 years) exited as a graduating student from an Irish university. I am a science and tech graduate from too long ago and hence I won;t have direct experience of what is happening in the humanities now.

I am a concerned citizen with a stake in the quality of our third level education system. I do see that Irish media is no different to other medias in terms of the biases they portray and this gives me some reason to believe all is not well at the universities.
 
They have no interest in "viewpoint diversity" if you don't share their viewpoints then you are automatically a Nazi.
 
That could be the case but it would be great to get any supporting material that informs your opinion.
 
What?
 
Fenian Boy said:
They have no interest in "viewpoint diversity" if you don't share their viewpoints then you are automatically a Nazi.
What if you are an actual Nazi though?
 
Basically you are asking whether Universities should have morons as well as normal people?
 
another right wing fanboy...............we're infested enough here as it is

where is the tide of right wing male victimhood coming from?................

Yeah - the wimmin are dominating everything at Irish universities - I believe they are going to take out the mens toilets in the UCD Arts block - just so they can..............

F^ckin seriously...............
 
The places where students are being thought there are 100 different genders never mind the science a man can simply put on a dress and mutilate his penis and all of a sudden he becomes a woman.
 
razorblade said:
The places where students are being thought there are 100 different genders never mind the science a man can simply put on a dress and mutilate his penis and all of a sudden he becomes a woman.
Daft it is. I have sympathy with that tiny minority where genitals at birth appear to be "questionable". Everybody else should just get on with it and play the hand they have been dealt.
 
Meh. "Diversity" is not the main issue facing Universities at the moment. Far more pressing the lowering of standards of primary and taught post-graduate degrees because of the adoption of the Bologna Process and the need for universities to generate revenue.

In short, departments are discouraged from failing students, even if those students are not meeting course standards.

And this has nothing to do with whether students are native to the country, are EU citizens or come from outside of the EU.
 
AyaanMyHero said:
Is there any evidence of this lack of viewpoint diversity in Irish universities ?
Is there any evidence that viewpoint diversity is alive and flourishing in Irish universities ?
Is there some reason why the Irish institutes are resistant to what US universities are clearly not?
The UCD SU (which is a testing ground for future gombeen politicians to promise change to a gullible audience then sit on their backsides for a year) has been implicated in some "questionable" activities regarding free speech and freedom of opinion.

The most famous example would be Katie Ascough's impeachment on the grounds she held pro-life views. She made these views explicitly clear before her election. Luckily, the thought police in her cabinet did their best to have her ousted once she disagreed to contradict her own position on the matter.

Oh, you also have the rejection in Limerick of their first ever club which just happened to be a pro-life club.
Pro-life society first ever rejected by University of Limerick clubs council

Luckily some modern-day luminary summed it up with the following :
The group has not been banned, the democratic decision was taken not to actively support it with recognition and funding.
And there we have it, folks. If Trump gets elected, then the system is broken and we need to purge "dem fascists" before a race war breaks out.

If a club in a University is denied funding, then it is "a democratic decision." As if all democratic decisions are somehow irrefutable due to the caveat of being democratic.
 
twokidsmanybruises said:
Meh. "Diversity" is not the main issue facing Universities at the moment. Far more pressing the lowering of standards of primary and taught post-graduate degrees because of the adoption of the Bologna Process and the need for universities to generate revenue.

In short, departments are discouraged from failing students, even if those students are not meeting course standards.

And this has nothing to do with whether students are native to the country, are EU citizens or come from outside of the EU.
This thread was more fun when it had vague and not-so-vague, conspiratorial accusations, hyperbole and downright lies.

Shame on you for injecting some facts and sense into it.

:mad:
 
We had a private and basically secret reading group when I was in University to read and discuss "naughty" texts by the likes Arthur Moeller Van Den Bruck, Julius Evola, Alain De Benoist, etc- and of course we had Muslim members. The thing is that OP's heroine is a creepy Somali in my opinion Somali hooker who is an authoritarian libtard who's only difference from Mitsui2 is that they hate Muslims. Basically what the OP wants is the right to bully Muslims.
 
twokidsmanybruises said:
Meh. "Diversity" is not the main issue facing Universities at the moment. Far more pressing the lowering of standards of primary and taught post-graduate degrees because of the adoption of the Bologna Process and the need for universities to generate revenue.

In short, departments are discouraged from failing students, even if those students are not meeting course standards.

And this has nothing to do with whether students are native to the country, are EU citizens or come from outside of the EU.
Just looked it up there, why is it a problem? Is the bologna process maku g us not fail student? Is this common to all unis involved?
 
These multiple genders and all the other horse sh1t that has been going on for the past few years is as a direct result of makey uppey degrees in makey uppey subjects like Feminist studies and courses on gender and diversity. People used to just get on with getting on with things, now we have to listen to some feminists bitch that some guy with a dick in a dress has more rights than a biological woman, because feelz. We have idiots wanting art and sculpture removed because somewhere in the bowels of history some of it was owned by or dedicated to someone who owned slaves. People really do need to grow the fook up. Universities should be forced to drop those bullsh1t courses or lose their funding.
 
The reason why there is a lack of what you're calling "viewpoint diversity" in universities is because education inevitably leads to less viewpoint diversity as bad theories are discarded and better theories are refined.

The entire point of education is to provide people with the skills they need to assess the plausibility of different viewpoints and discard those that are less reasonable. You should be less worried about lack of diversity among the highly educated and more worried about why your own viewpoints are so far beyond the general consensus.

Universities don't contain many social conservatives for the same reason they don't contain many climate change-denying climatologists or evolution-denying biologists.
 
twokidsmanybruises said:
Meh. "Diversity" is not the main issue facing Universities at the moment. Far more pressing the lowering of standards of primary and taught post-graduate degrees because of the adoption of the Bologna Process and the need for universities to generate revenue.

In short, departments are discouraged from failing students, even if those students are not meeting course standards.

And this has nothing to do with whether students are native to the country, are EU citizens or come from outside of the EU.
No expert on this quality issue. Sounds pretty bad. But in general reducing quality of ones output is the surest way to get zero revenue in the long term. My point is that, concerning as it is to pass a failing student, there will possibly be some self rectification effect within 10 years i.e. business will reject the students as employees for quality reasons, word gets out that the university sucks and the pass policy changes.

However, you triggered a point that is relevant to the thread. If, as a journalism student, you write an essay that proposes a view and you do not consider, in that essay, alternative or conflicting arguments, then that essay should get poor marks. If this is not happening, then it is relevant to this thread.
 
