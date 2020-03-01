Viktor Orban uses COVID-19 Emergency to confirm his Authoritarian & Undemocratic Rule over Hungary

owedtojoy
"Never waste a good crisis" is an old political saying, and it is jsut as true about the Coronavirus pandemic as it is about anything. In Israel, Benjamin Nethanyahu has seized the opportunity to extend hs term in office. No doubt ruling parties everywhere slip in regulations or pieces of legislation they have long desired.
But no leader as yet has made such a blatant power-grab as the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban. With a majority generated by the Hungarian electoral system, the Hungarian Parliament passed a law allowing Orban to rule by decree indefinitely. This is to stave off mounting criticism of Orban in his handling of the crisis, but it is a gross over-reaction to what is not an inense outbreak by European standards. The Prime Minister already controls most of the media through his cronies, and has packed the judiciary with judges beholden to him. It is a classic case of populism mutating into authoritarianism, a trajectory long since plotted and predicted for Hungary.
Parliament has been suspended, and all elections are postponed to after the state of emergency. The bill also makes the deliberate distribution of misleading information that obstructs responses to the pandemic punishable by up to five years in prison, and breaking quarantine punishable by up to three. The bill faced opposition over the possibility that the "fake news" prohibition in the bill could be abused for censorship of non-official statements.
Orban has often been accused of aiming to introduce a Dictatorship, and this seems like his moment. Conservatives, fake Conservatives and Fascists hae touted Orban's "illiberal democracy" as a suitable model, though it is really just the usual rule by a Big Man and his pet oligarchs, no different to Vladimir Putin's. Orban even received the laying on of hands from the current Conservative intellectual rave, Jordan Peterson.
Hargary is the second-largest recipient of EU aid, much of which is funnelled towards the Orban family and his oligarchic cronies. His regime has already been uner scrutiny and this calls into question the country's long term membership of the EU.
Hungary passes law that will let Orbán rule by decree
Fears over coronavirus legislation that gives no time limit for state of emergency
www.theguardian.com
