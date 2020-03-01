Viktor Orban uses COVID-19 Emergency to confirm his Authoritarian & Undemocratic Rule over Hungary

"Never waste a good crisis" is an old political saying, and it is jsut as true about the Coronavirus pandemic as it is about anything. In Israel, Benjamin Nethanyahu has seized the opportunity to extend hs term in office. No doubt ruling parties everywhere slip in regulations or pieces of legislation they have long desired.

But no leader as yet has made such a blatant power-grab as the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban. With a majority generated by the Hungarian electoral system, the Hungarian Parliament passed a law allowing Orban to rule by decree indefinitely. This is to stave off mounting criticism of Orban in his handling of the crisis, but it is a gross over-reaction to what is not an inense outbreak by European standards. The Prime Minister already controls most of the media through his cronies, and has packed the judiciary with judges beholden to him. It is a classic case of populism mutating into authoritarianism, a trajectory long since plotted and predicted for Hungary.

www.theguardian.com

Hungary passes law that will let Orbán rule by decree

Fears over coronavirus legislation that gives no time limit for state of emergency
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Parliament has been suspended, and all elections are postponed to after the state of emergency. The bill also makes the deliberate distribution of misleading information that obstructs responses to the pandemic punishable by up to five years in prison, and breaking quarantine punishable by up to three. The bill faced opposition over the possibility that the "fake news" prohibition in the bill could be abused for censorship of non-official statements.

Orban has often been accused of aiming to introduce a Dictatorship, and this seems like his moment. Conservatives, fake Conservatives and Fascists hae touted Orban's "illiberal democracy" as a suitable model, though it is really just the usual rule by a Big Man and his pet oligarchs, no different to Vladimir Putin's. Orban even received the laying on of hands from the current Conservative intellectual rave, Jordan Peterson.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1244621655261011969

Hargary is the second-largest recipient of EU aid, much of which is funnelled towards the Orban family and his oligarchic cronies. His regime has already been uner scrutiny and this calls into question the country's long term membership of the EU.
 
Ireland has 5 times the death rate as Hungary so they must be doing something right
 
Ireland has 5 times the death rate as Hungary so they must be doing something right
That is the point.

If Hungary is doing better, why does it need Emergency legislation far more draconian than anything Irleand (or any other country) has done? Why is it going to be in place indefinitely?

Clearly, an opportunistic power grab by an authoritarian who always aimed at a Dictatorship. We can call Hungary the "Orban Dictatorship" from now on.
 
no where looks like a democracy at the moment, check back in 2021
 
no where looks like a democracy at the moment, check back in 2021
Most countries have a 3-month limit on their Emergency legislation. Hungary has an infinite limit, and Elections also posponed indefinitely.

Germany 1933? COVID-19 as Reichstag Fire?

But Hungary has not been Democratic for years now, its Weimar Republic has been dead for a while.

Of course, Orban's fanboys will not admit that.
 
The Hungarian government has been far more effective in dealing with Covid 19 than our own has. The Irish regime has done away with freedom of assembly along with many other liberties. In France and Italy you now need permission from the state to leave your home. Hungary is far from alone in using authoritarian measures to fight the spread of this virus.

"The leader of the opposition Jobbik party, Peter Jakab, said that the law placed the whole of Hungarian democracy in quarantine. "

www.bbc.com

Hungary government gets sweeping powers

Critics accuse Prime Minister Viktor Orban of exploiting the coronavirus crisis to silence opposition.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

I see the OP is on the same side as the far-right Jobbik party.
 
The Hungarian government has been far more effective in dealing with Covid 19 than our own has. The Irish regime has done away with freedom of assembly along with many other liberties. In France and Italy you now need permission from the state to leave your home. Hungary is far from alone in using authoritarian measures to fight the spread of this virus.

"The leader of the opposition Jobbik party, Peter Jakab, said that the law placed the whole of Hungarian democracy in quarantine. "

www.bbc.com

Hungary government gets sweeping powers

Critics accuse Prime Minister Viktor Orban of exploiting the coronavirus crisis to silence opposition.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

I see the OP is on the same side as the far-right Jobbik party.
That is also shit
 
