Viktor Orban uses COVID-19 Emergency to confirm his Authoritarian & Undemocratic Rule over Hungary

"Never waste a good crisis" is an old political saying, and it is jsut as true about the Coronavirus pandemic as it is about anything. In Israel, Benjamin Nethanyahu has seized the opportunity to extend hs term in office. No doubt ruling parties everywhere slip in regulations or pieces of legislation they have long desired.



But no leader as yet has made such a blatant power-grab as the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban. With a majority generated by the Hungarian electoral system, the Hungarian Parliament passed a law allowing Orban to rule by decree indefinitely . This is to stave off mounting criticism of Orban in his handling of the crisis, but it is a gross over-reaction to what is not an inense outbreak by European standards. The Prime Minister already controls most of the media through his cronies, and has packed the judiciary with judges beholden to him. It is a classic case of populism mutating into authoritarianism, a trajectory long since plotted and predicted for Hungary.

