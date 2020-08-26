  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Violence and Counter Violence in US Cities (Portland Or, Kenosha Wi), 2020

Lumpy Talbot said:
The 'protect white women' thing was a regular panic that swept through the southern States with tales of slave uprisings and so on. I suspect the fear mentality among the whites of the midwest and southern states still exists given it is a relatively recent phenomena and seems to have lasted for at least two or three generations.

There are regular panics reported in various states based on rumours of slave uprisings in the southern states in particular.

1598856407454.png
lots of liberals bought guns this year for the first time, they have to protect themselves if the police wont do their job. If Ted Wheeler was your Mayor you would be tooling up too
 

Hi there, do you have a list of the Communist Party members involved, or any evidence that Communists were involved at all, or are you just some sort of a doll that when you get a prod in the back you just trot-out mindless labels for which you have absolutely no evidence?
 
Funny how the people who complain about young people not being involved in politics are up in arms now. Not THAT kind of politics... country club politics, they want.

Well riots are always political.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
Hi there, do you have a list of the Communist Party members involved, or any evidence that Communists were involved at all, or are you just some sort of a doll that when you get a prod in the back you just trot-out mindless labels for which you have absolutely no evidence?
the Cofounfer of BLM is a communist, spin through to about 1:10
 
A good question for any Republican these days might be 'Do you really think Donald Trump gives sh*t one about the Republican Party?'
 
silverharp said:
the Cofounfer of BLM is a communist, spin through to about 1:10
Any evidence any of them were in the riot you carried in the post associating them with the riot? Or are you just fapping?
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
Any evidence any of them were in the riot you carried in the post associating them with the riot? Or are you just fapping?
The main suspect for the killing of the "patriot prayer" Trump supporter in Portland a couple of nights ago has BLM tattooed on his face.
 
benroe said:
If Biden wins Trump will disappear, the riots and protests won't, it might take a while for the penny to drop but eventually the deranged will realise he was not the problem, just a symptom.
Trump is the President, you know, he is supposed to be the Man With The Plan in a crisis.

Except he has none, except more violence.
 
A thread devoted to the issues associated with current outbreaks of riots in US cities.

At the moment, it is focused on two - Portland, Oregon and Kenosha, Michigan.

www.politico.com

After Portland shooting, Trump and Biden allies trade blame for clashes across the country

Republicans say more chaos and violence are in store if Joe Biden is elected, while Democrats say what’s happening is “Donald Trump’s America.”
www.politico.com www.politico.com

(This issue is clogging up other threads which were started to discuss different issues. Some of those posts will be moved to here.)
 
benroe said:
The main suspect for the killing of the "patriot prayer" Trump supporter in Portland a couple of nights ago has BLM tattooed on his face.
I hope whoever did it is caught, charged and gets a prison sentence equal in length to Rittenhouse
I assume you concur
 
owedtojoy said:
Trump is the President, you know, he is supposed to be the Man With The Plan in a crisis.

Except he has none, except more violence.
Its true, all of this is happening on his watch and hes saying elect me to sort this out, pretty crazy but hes pandering to his base which has proved remarkably effective so far.
 
silverharp said:
another attemped murder
"Another" one?

No one has been convicted of attempted murder, afaik, though there may be charges.

You could dial back the emotive language, and still post the tweet.
 
Man killed in Portland, is the headline, no mention of the fact that he was a Trump supporter and his murderer has BLM tattooed on his face.
And in case anyone was in any doubt,
 
