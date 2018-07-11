Violent Loyalism - It Hasn't Gone Away You Know...

It's the East Belfast UVF who are a bunch of murdering, drug dealing, extorting, criminal scumbags. They deal in heavy drugs, cocaine, crack, heroin and extort money from virtually every business in East Belfast. Many of them are informers working for the British Army spooks who operate from the MI5 base in Holywood Co. Down. They are allowed to indulge in their criminality by Britain's Intelligence Services.

They are wrecking all around them tonight because Belfast City Council said their massive, illegal bonfires were a danger to local communities and the Council went for a Court Injunction to get the statutory agencies i.e. The Department of Infrastructure to take action. The High Court backed the Council and so the PSNI moved in to back agency workers who were hired by the Dept. Of Infrastructure to remove bonfire material. The UVF in Belfast are violent hoodlums who don't believe in the democratic process and so are wrecking all around them now. However let's not kid ourselves, Britain's sinister spy agencies control these thugs and could call them off if they wanted.