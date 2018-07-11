Violent Loyalism - It Hasn't Gone Away You Know...

hollandia
Well-known member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2012
- Messages
- 30,149
The BBC reports tonight that there have been several cars burnt out and a bus in East Belfast and North Down. A security incident on the Sydenham bypass held passengers inside the city airport, whilst a pipe bomb was deployed in Short Strand. This comes as the PSNI ACC has stated that the UVF intend to orchestrate violence this evening against PSNI officers.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-44797991
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-44797991
What is the reason that loyalists now have the PSNI in their sights?The incidents come after the police issued a statement on Thursday evening warning that it had information "the East Belfast UVF intend to orchestrate and participate in serious disorder in east Belfast this evening" against police officers.
"I would strongly urge people to desist from engaging in any violent or criminal behaviour," said Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd