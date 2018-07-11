Violent Loyalism - It Hasn't Gone Away You Know...

hollandia

hollandia

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 11, 2012
Messages
30,149
The BBC reports tonight that there have been several cars burnt out and a bus in East Belfast and North Down. A security incident on the Sydenham bypass held passengers inside the city airport, whilst a pipe bomb was deployed in Short Strand. This comes as the PSNI ACC has stated that the UVF intend to orchestrate violence this evening against PSNI officers.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-44797991

The incidents come after the police issued a statement on Thursday evening warning that it had information "the East Belfast UVF intend to orchestrate and participate in serious disorder in east Belfast this evening" against police officers.

"I would strongly urge people to desist from engaging in any violent or criminal behaviour," said Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd
Click to expand...
What is the reason that loyalists now have the PSNI in their sights?
 


death or glory

death or glory

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 1, 2012
Messages
20,193
hollandia said:
The BBC reports tonight that there have been several cars burnt out and a bus in East Belfast and North Down. A security incident on the Sydenham bypass held passengers inside the city airport, whilst a pipe bomb was deployed in Short Strand. This comes as the PSNI ACC has stated that the UVF intend to orchestrate violence this evening against PSNI officers.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-44797991



What is the reason that loyalists now have the PSNI in their sights?
Click to expand...
They should be arrested and jailed, they are terrorising their community.

No need for violence and attacking the police.
 
The Sentinel

The Sentinel

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 8, 2013
Messages
1,270
death or glory said:
They should be arrested and jailed, they are terrorising their community.

No need for violence and attacking the police.
Click to expand...
Who are the UFV. What do they want to achieve?
 
death or glory

death or glory

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 1, 2012
Messages
20,193
The Sentinel said:
Who are the UFV. What do they want to achieve?
Click to expand...
I think they must be the dyslexic members of the UVF.

What they want to achieve is more power over their community.
 
Se0samh

Se0samh

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2011
Messages
16,589
death or glory said:
They should be arrested and jailed, they are terrorising their community.

No need for violence and attacking the police.
Click to expand...
death or glory said:
I think they must be the dyslexic members of the UVF.

What they want to achieve is more power over their community.
Click to expand...

Aren't they some of the unionist terrorists you admired for breaking a few "Tea Eggs" and who used those weapons whose efficiency at breaking said "Tea Eggs" you found so wonderful...or is it only when they attack their own, that you find them objectionable...:confused:...:roll:
 
F

FOURGREENFIELDS

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2017
Messages
1,403
It's the East Belfast UVF who are a bunch of murdering, drug dealing, extorting, criminal scumbags. They deal in heavy drugs, cocaine, crack, heroin and extort money from virtually every business in East Belfast. Many of them are informers working for the British Army spooks who operate from the MI5 base in Holywood Co. Down. They are allowed to indulge in their criminality by Britain's Intelligence Services.
They are wrecking all around them tonight because Belfast City Council said their massive, illegal bonfires were a danger to local communities and the Council went for a Court Injunction to get the statutory agencies i.e. The Department of Infrastructure to take action. The High Court backed the Council and so the PSNI moved in to back agency workers who were hired by the Dept. Of Infrastructure to remove bonfire material. The UVF in Belfast are violent hoodlums who don't believe in the democratic process and so are wrecking all around them now. However let's not kid ourselves, Britain's sinister spy agencies control these thugs and could call them off if they wanted.
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
Strawberry said:
Why are they attacking the PSNI?
Click to expand...
Getting masked up and showing your "weight" has it's kick.

People like the OP whisper sweet nothings which are interpreted as weakness into ears which gets carried on, etc. Besides that cluelessness and poverty- but what do people outside of the trashy myths the UVF and OO feed them or more to the point offer them?
 
C

Craigmore..

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 16, 2013
Messages
5,396
Quelle surprise!

Loyalists are beginning to perceive heavy handed treatment at the hand's of the PSNI. Especially in relation to the police response to the bonfire (which absolutely should of been cleared) in Bloomfield whilst Republicans are allowed to riot and attack Protestants with impunity in Londonderry.

It beggars belief that there was nobody in the Community around the Bloomfield Bonfire who could have had the influence to stop the bonfire. It also beggars belief that Nationalists have been attacking the Fountain going on a couple of weeks now. Bringing Guns out to attack the police was an escalation by Republicans in their efforts to intimidate Fountain Resident's.
 
F

FOURGREENFIELDS

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2017
Messages
1,403
Craigmore.. said:
Quelle surprise!

Loyalists are beginning to perceive heavy handed treatment at the hand's of the PSNI. Especially in relation to the police response to the bonfire (which absolutely should of been cleared) in Bloomfield whilst Republicans are allowed to riot and attack Protestants with impunity in Londonderry.

It beggars belief that there was nobody in the Community around the Bloomfield Bonfire who could have had the influence to stop the bonfire. It also beggars belief that Nationalists have been attacking the Fountain going on a couple of weeks now. Bringing Guns out to attack the police was an escalation by Republicans in their efforts to intimidate Fountain Resident's.
Click to expand...
Why don't the Uncle Andys and Big Mervyns run to their paymasters in Holywood and cry on their shoulders?
 
Strawberry

Strawberry

Moderator
Joined
Jul 13, 2014
Messages
16,642
Craigmore.. said:
Quelle surprise!

Loyalists are beginning to perceive heavy handed treatment at the hand's of the PSNI. Especially in relation to the police response to the bonfire (which absolutely should of been cleared) in Bloomfield whilst Republicans are allowed to riot and attack Protestants with impunity in Londonderry.

It beggars belief that there was nobody in the Community around the Bloomfield Bonfire who could have had the influence to stop the bonfire. It also beggars belief that Nationalists have been attacking the Fountain going on a couple of weeks now. Bringing Guns out to attack the police was an escalation by Republicans in their efforts to intimidate Fountain Resident's.
Click to expand...
Maybe I'm over tired or something but this almost made sense.
 
C

Craigmore..

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 16, 2013
Messages
5,396
FOURGREENFIELDS said:
Why don't the Uncle Andys and Big Mervyns run to their paymasters in Holywood and cry on their shoulders?
Click to expand...
It runs both ways. Cluan place was supposed to have got hit a good few times in the last wee while. It's been one way traffic to the small community of the Fountain. But it won't be like that tomorrow, at least for the majority if the day.
 
vivabrigada

vivabrigada

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2011
Messages
20,099
Craigmore.. said:
It runs both ways. Cluan place was supposed to have got hit a good few times in the last wee while. It's been one way traffic to the small community of the Fountain. But it won't be like that tomorrow, at least for the majority if the day.
Click to expand...

Newtownards Road closed in both directions (from the Albertbridge road to Dee Street) while police examine a suspect car which is thought to have been hijacked from the north of the city.

Homes evacuated and diversions in place.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top