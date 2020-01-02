Virgin Media 1 Debate

Tripadviser
Member
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2013
- Messages
- 46
Any comments yet ?
Mary Lou, after giving Martin a good slapping on the UI question, and we'll deserved it was too. Phucking cretin.Its like a peaceful Inquisition. Ivan and Matt interupting.
I understand he hasn’t ever held down a real job in his life.Jesus. Mick Barry. Not the brightest trot ...
Makes Ruth Coppinger seem intelligent.
He comes across as the sort of useless argumentative tit you meet canvassing who just shouts at candidates and thinks he has made a point.Matt and Ivan were a disgrace as moderators, that wasn't a debate it was a row.
Ivan comes across as bitter.