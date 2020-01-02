Virgin Media 1 Debate



seanof

seanof

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 31, 2017
Messages
1,532
Varadkar just said that ordinary people like Guards and Farmers become landlords to provide a pension for themselves. Guards need an extra pension fund?
 
lastofthebohemians

lastofthebohemians

Well-known member
Joined
May 31, 2012
Messages
1,333
Twitter
Daniel King/ex Daniel/Daxxdrake
I have heard three times now Martins Father bought a house in 1959! :geek:
 
Gin Soaked

Gin Soaked

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2016
Messages
4,143
nonpolitic said:
Matt and Ivan were a disgrace as moderators, that wasn't a debate it was a row.

Ivan comes across as bitter.
Click to expand...
He comes across as the sort of useless argumentative tit you meet canvassing who just shouts at candidates and thinks he has made a point.
 
Gin Soaked

Gin Soaked

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2016
Messages
4,143
The whole build houses thing is constrained by stupid planning rules and a lack of labour..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top