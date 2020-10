Vitamin D deficiency substantially increases risk of contracting Covid-19

So who are these Worldometer people? Reading their About indicates that they're impeccable.Look at the Worldometer figures for Belgium - cases and mortality. Also look at the UK, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.All of them show large mortality rates at the beginning of the pandemic and are now showing much lower comparable rates despite there being significant and consistently higher cases numbers. The loss of life has changed from a torrent to a trickle.We are not in the midst of a dangerous pandemic currently from these numbers unless initial infections were several orders of magnitude higher than thought. Either that or there's been a small fix made that has sealed the breach that enables Covid to be deadly - an uptake in Vitamin D might be that.This means we're devising policy on false assumptions. That's what you get when you promote lumps out of the way into positions that aren't that important during normal times.I'm just looking at reliable figures from a respectable independent source. What am I supposed to think when I look at them? I'm not convinced by stupid, try something else.