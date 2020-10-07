Vitamin D deficiency substantially increases risk of contracting Covid-19

Last edited:
See Low Levels of 25-Hydoxyitamin D Linked to COVID-19 Risk | School of Medicine This risk assessment is based on analysis of over 100,000 blood samples. A link within the link above connects to the statistical scientific study.
Far higher than average C-19 infection rates among black and hispanic Americans mentioned in the research may be caused in part by a lower absorption of sunlight through their dark skin since exposure to sunshine is a major source of vitamin D. In Ireland, low levels of sunshine from November to February in the range of 1.8 to 2.4 hours on average a day contribute to vitamin D deficiency.
The remedy is simple: consumption of mackerel and salmon. Mackerel's extremely oily taste which some people dislike can be overcome by prolonged grilling but that may destroy the vitamin D.
