Vitamin D deficiency substantially increases risk of contracting Covid-19

I've been taking vitamin D since the beginning of January this year. The timing of that is purely coincidental. I developed asthma a few years ago and as a result I am keen to keep even ordinary colds, which never bothered me in the past at bay.



Since developing asthma, an ordinary cold has become a far more unpleasant experience than in the past and I've needed a course of steroids to clear up the ill effects. So you can imagine that the prospect of getting a bad flu or Covid fills me with a degree of dread.



I take 50μg (1000 iu) every day.



Whether it works or not, only time will tell, but it is inexpensive and there is no downside apparently.