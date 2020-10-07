  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
    Misinformation and/or conspiracy theories about this topic, even if intended as humor, will not be tolerated!

Vitamin D deficiency substantially increases risk of contracting Covid-19

See Low Levels of 25-Hydoxyitamin D Linked to COVID-19 Risk | School of Medicine This risk assessment is based on analysis of over 100,000 blood samples. A link within the link above connects to the statistical scientific study.

Far higher than average C-19 infection rates among black and hispanic Americans mentioned in the research may be caused in part by a lower absorption of sunlight through their dark skin since exposure to sunshine is a major source of vitamin D. In Ireland, low levels of sunshine from November to February in the range of 1.8 to 2.4 hours on average a day contribute to vitamin D deficiency.

The remedy is simple: consumption of mackerel and salmon. Mackerel's extremely oily taste which some people dislike can be overcome by prolonged grilling but that may destroy the vitamin D.
 
I have a less smelly solution

And a bit cheaper and easier

20201008_084744.jpg
 
I'm on a predominantly fish diet as my better half doesn't eat meat. Mackerel is a fantastic low-cost source of protein. If you don't particularly like the taste you can spread some dijon mustard on top and grill it, rub in some chilli flakes with garlic, lime juice and black pepper, or use smoked mackerel to make pate. It's best of all though just fried in butter with a drizzle of lemon juice.

When I lived in Spain I had a vitamin D deficiency, which was odd as the sun usually provides all you need. I started a course of D and still take it every day, so I was unknowingly ahead of the curve with Covid. 😛
 
I'm full of vitamin D as I nearly got sunburnt at the weekend in Spain! Hate mackeral though. Luckily we love Salmon. You don't even have to fully cook that so you get more benefits. Doing a covid test tomorrow and one of my children who had it done at the weekend tells me it's horrific.
 
Can't see why it wouldn't be.

Now, I like a mackerel as good as the next man, in fact it's pretty much all I'd order in a Korean food stall (Saba). I even finish off the bones if it has the bj fried out of it. Squeeze a calamansi lime over it, chuck in the kimchi and a bit of rice, and heaven thy name is mackerel.

From the boots website, the percentage is the amount required to avoid deficiency.

Vitamin D35 µg100%
 
How many capsules of the Boots vitamins are needed to be certain of avoiding vitamin D deficiency for someone on a less than perfect diet in the least sunny winter months?
 
According to the Lancet, about 10 micro grammes, so I guess two of the above if you had no other source like balanced diet and sunshine.


reference nutrient intakes of vitamin D, which range from 400 IU/day in the UK to 600–800 IU/day in the USA.
Click to expand...

400 IU (international units) is abut 10 microgrammes of Vitamin D

see : Dietary Supplement Ingridient Database

  • Vitamin D: 1 IU is the biological equivalent of 0.025 mcg cholecalciferol or ergocalciferol
Click to expand...

Other publications imply an even greater amount of Vitamin D i.e.


I am somewhat taken aback by the diversity of opinions of what makes for a required daily intake

Either way I imagine vitamin supplements are as efficient and convenient a means to improve daily intake as any.

Plus your kitchen would stink after a week of cooking oily fish.
 
Increased appetites for certain foods can prevent vitamin deficiencies provided a person's diet isn't distorted by junk food. When I mentioned to two black acquaintances that they might need to eat oily fish to compensate for lack of sunshine in the Irish winter,they both said they loved mackerel.
 
So who are these Worldometer people? Reading their About indicates that they're impeccable.

Look at the Worldometer figures for Belgium - cases and mortality. Also look at the UK, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.

All of them show large mortality rates at the beginning of the pandemic and are now showing much lower comparable rates despite there being significant and consistently higher cases numbers. The loss of life has changed from a torrent to a trickle.

We are not in the midst of a dangerous pandemic currently from these numbers unless initial infections were several orders of magnitude higher than thought. Either that or there's been a small fix made that has sealed the breach that enables Covid to be deadly - an uptake in Vitamin D might be that.

This means we're devising policy on false assumptions. That's what you get when you promote lumps out of the way into positions that aren't that important during normal times.

I'm just looking at reliable figures from a respectable independent source. What am I supposed to think when I look at them? I'm not convinced by stupid, try something else.
 
Its one or the other allied to immediate better treatment obviously. But its safe to say initial infections were much much higher, testing didn't kick in until it was well underway after all.

Hopefully the Vit D information helps the situation out over the winter.
 
Statistics should clarify soon the extent to which the massive drop in the ratio of deaths to cases testing positive was due to both massive increases in testing and restriction of tests mostly to cases hospitalised in the initial upwards spike in deaths.
Another critical factor is limited preliminary evidence that a very high percentage of those who recover or have initially mild symptoms experience long term damage to lungs and heart.See Long-term Health Consequences of COVID-19
 
I've been taking vitamin D since the beginning of January this year. The timing of that is purely coincidental. I developed asthma a few years ago and as a result I am keen to keep even ordinary colds, which never bothered me in the past at bay.

Since developing asthma, an ordinary cold has become a far more unpleasant experience than in the past and I've needed a course of steroids to clear up the ill effects. So you can imagine that the prospect of getting a bad flu or Covid fills me with a degree of dread.

I take 50μg (1000 iu) every day.

Whether it works or not, only time will tell, but it is inexpensive and there is no downside apparently.
 
Vitamin D taken through D rich foods could be absorbed better than from pills maybe.
 
