Vladimir Putin's new vaccine watch thread

Putin says it's well tested, no one has seen the evidence of proper testing.

He's going to roll it out across his country, which we know has been badly hit by Covid 19 (for all the apparent suppression of information going on in this regard).

He has given it to his own daughter.

Saviour of the world or sociopath?

The Irish Indo spin on it here:

amp.independent.ie

Russian vaccine: Experts urge caution over coronavirus vaccine claim

Experts have urged caution over Russia’s coronavirus vaccine claim, saying they have seen no evidence that suggests it is safe and effective.
amp.independent.ie amp.independent.ie
 


Great idea for a thread. It’s going to be rolled out in October. I don’t believe a word of it that he let his daughter have the vaccine. Propaganda. If it was true it should be he, not she who takes the vaccine for starters as he is in the at risk age group, whereas she is not.
Reminds me of the mad cow when a U.K. minister made his daughter eat a burger on TV to demonstrate beef was fine.

Edit: It was John Gummer

www.devonlive.com

BSE crisis: When John Selywn Gummer fed his daughter beefburger

As Mad Cow Disease spread the agriculture minister wanted to prove there was no danger from British Beef
www.devonlive.com www.devonlive.com
 
It’s as credible on the face of it as that doctor who said demons cause illnesses.
Submit the testing to the WHO, go through the normal channels. Until then I don’t care.
I don’t think he’s a sociopath. He’s trying to maintain order, offering a definite end in sight is a way to do that.

People shouldn’t get upset, people shouldn't be outraged, people shouldn’t get too invested.
 
There is a problem if he does begin mass vaccinations without it being fully tried and tested and something going wrong. You’ll have the anti Vaxxer crowd in seventh heaven. They rushed out the swine flue vaccine which resulted in adverse cases of sleep disorder.
 
I suspect many "vaccine skeptics" will be getting themselves in a twist over this, as I have noted many of them are also fans of Putin, due to a lot of their media diet having a very similar genesis as this vaccine!
 
roc_ said:
I suspect many "vaccine skeptics" will be getting themselves in a twist over this, as I have noted many of them are also fans of Putin, due to a lot of their media diet having a very similar genesis as this vaccine!
So an anti vaxxer is offered a vaccine for this that is proven effective and what will they do. Refuse it or take it. If taking it meant you didn't have to wear masks anymore, could go on holidays, live a more normal life. It's amazing how Putin is trying to turn this into the space race. He'll look pretty stupid if he rushes this and it turns out to be either useless or worse damaging.
 
