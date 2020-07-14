Vladimir Putin's new vaccine watch thread

roc_
Putin says it's well tested, no one has seen the evidence of proper testing.
He's going to roll it out across his country, which we know has been badly hit by Covid 19 (for all the apparent suppression of information going on in this regard).
He has given it to his own daughter.
Saviour of the world or sociopath?
The Irish Indo spin on it here:
Russian vaccine: Experts urge caution over coronavirus vaccine claim
Experts have urged caution over Russia’s coronavirus vaccine claim, saying they have seen no evidence that suggests it is safe and effective.
amp.independent.ie