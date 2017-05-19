Voting fraud/ID/suppression thread

Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,535
This thread is for discussing the hot-button questions of Voter ID laws, allegations of voter suppression, and allegations of voter fraud.

Candidate for Wisconsins's elected Supreme Court Tim Burns breaks the mould by attacking Voter ID laws.He delved further into politics by sending out a fundraising letter praising the appointment of Mueller to investigate the Russian collusion allegations. https://twitter.com/patrickdmarley/status/865627983251361792

https://twitter.com/Burns4WI/status/864149782486556672

Wisconsins Voter ID was recently upheld by the state SC but could come before the court again with more liberal judges. 3 of the 4 SC Judges happen to be appointed by Governor Walker to fill vacancies, but such appointment are only until the elections. The SC Judges serve for 10 years.

Comes after the SC court refused to hear an appeal to reinstate NCs controversial Voter ID law which the state SC struck down. The NC State SC has a slightly Dem majority. Iowa also recently passed Voter ID.
 
Last edited:


G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
Has Trump produced any evidence for his claim that HRC's popular vote victory was delivered by illegals?

Pie is very hot on evidence, as we know. petunia
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
Has there been any investigation of the irregularities that occurred in the Democrat ( yes I know, a misnomer if ever there was one ) Party selection process in certain US states that elected HRC despite massive numbers showing up at events centeed on Bernie Sanders ?

I suspect systemic rigging to prevent Sanders showing well in California in particular.

Fraud was definitely an ingedient in the mix.

[video=youtube;YXdWO8]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXdWO8[/video]

[video=youtube;MoGeDGHmnwJU]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoGeDGHmnwJU[/video]

[video=youtube;FHsFMLDXhqk]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FHsFMLDXhqk[/video]

[video=youtube;UqsRFVaaF14]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqsRFVaaF14[/video]



[video=youtube;D5ugmNoanx8]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5ugmNoanx8[/video]
 
Last edited:
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
LOL, anal-iser now claims Bernie was robbed :)

Produce your evidence, or at least some credible reports with links.
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
About time what Dubya Bush and his brother done in Florida was undemocratic if not criminal.

Wrong yahoo, my bad.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,535
The Eagle of the Ninth said:
Has Trump produced any evidence for his claim that HRC's popular vote victory was delivered by illegals?

Pie is very hot on evidence, as we know. petunia
Click to expand...
A "bipartisan commission on Election Integrity, chaired by Pence is being established. 2 Dems so far confirmed. It will have around 7 members. Kansas SoS Kris Kobach will be on it. Kobach was on CNN a few days ago said 9 prosecutions in his state for voter fraud, and 125 found to have committed voter fraud but cant be prosecuted because of statute of limitations.
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
eoghanacht said:
About time what Dubya Bush and his brother done in Florida was undemocratic if not criminal.

Wrong yahoo, my bad.
Click to expand...
Yes that was egregious. There was clear evidence that minority voters, expected to go for Gore, had been targeted. I will never forget how the poor and brown had to go to polling stations which would involve multiple bus rides to reach, and then run the gamut of dodgy white power types who were allowed to hang about, looking menacing.

It was a throw-back to the 1950s in Louisiana. The Russians were much more sophisticated actually when they interfered with the last election.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
eoghanacht said:
About time what Dubya Bush and his brother done in Florida was undemocratic if not criminal.

Wrong yahoo, my bad.
Click to expand...
That was necessary. To get the PNAC on track. The first country to have "regime change" was the US. Gore was too soft.
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
eoghanacht said:
Bernie was robbed https://www.google.ie/amp/s/mobile.nytimes.com/2016/07/23/us/politics/dnc-emails-sanders-clinton.amp.html
Click to expand...
No as your link shows, he was mocked by internal staffers on HRCs campaign. I'm sure his own also enjoyed taking the piss out of her.

He had no chance whatsoever of being the Dem candidate and he knew it. His object was to get some of his policies into her manifesto, and he succeeded, admirably.

We do ourselves no favours by repeating nonsense like anal-iser. The real election thief is the man in the WH.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
You wanted evidence. I gave you evidence. In response you lied. And you did not even give yourself the time to watch them before making a judgement on those links.

The most astounding bit is the way you peddle the official line that is a means of control of Sanders voters.

Once again, something is abundantly clear.

The Eagle of the ninth is a bullsh1tter.
 
Last edited:
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
Analyzer said:
That reply indicated that you did not watch the videos I provided.

You wanted evidence. I gave you evidence. In response you lied. And you did not even give yourself the y
Time to watch them before making a judgement on those links.

Once again, something is abundantly clear.

The Eagle of the ninth is a bullsh1tter.
Click to expand...
You produced those youtube videos only when I had called you out on having no supporting evidence for your wild claims, as the time stamp on my post and the subsequent edited one on yours will show.

Those videos are not evidence that the HRC campaign suppressed Bernie votes in the primaries.

The only bullsh*tter here is you.
 
gerhard dengler

gerhard dengler

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
46,739
Analyzer said:
Has there been any investigation of the irregularities that occurred in the Democrat ( yes I know, a misnomer if ever there was one ) Party selection process in certain US states that elected HRC despite massive numbers showing up at events centeed on Bernie Sanders ?

I suspect systemic rigging to prevent Sanders showing well in California in particular.

Fraud was definitely an ingedient in the mix.

[video=youtube;YXdWO8]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXdWO8[/video]

[video=youtube;MoGeDGHmnwJU]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoGeDGHmnwJU[/video]

[video=youtube;FHsFMLDXhqk]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FHsFMLDXhqk[/video]

[video=youtube;UqsRFVaaF14]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqsRFVaaF14[/video]



[video=youtube;D5ugmNoanx8]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5ugmNoanx8[/video]
Click to expand...
Thanks for these, analyser.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
The Eagle of the Ninth said:
You produced those youtube videos only when I had called you out on having no supporting evidence for your wild claims, as the time stamp on my post and the subsequent edited one on yours will show.

Those videos are not evidence that the HRC campaign suppressed Bernie votes in the primaries.

The only bullsh*tter here is you.
Click to expand...
I produced the evidence. You made a judgement about the videos without watching them.

You wanted evidence. And you then ignored.

No. YOU ARE THE BULLSH1TTER.

I have revealed you to be a bullsh1tter on numerous occassions.

And, you arrogantly, continue doing what you do best - BULLSH1TTING.
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
Analyzer said:
I produced the evidence. You made a judgement about the videos without watching them.

You wanted evidence. And you then ignored.

No. YOU ARE THE BULLSH1TTER.

I have revealed you to be a bullsh1tter on numerous occassions.

And, you arrogantly, continue doing what you do best - BULLSH1TTING.
Click to expand...
Oh stop raving.

Its not my problem if you have to scrabble round for silly little propaganda videos from YouTube when I have pointed out that you didn't and frankly cant produce any evidence that the HRC campaign suppressed or nullified Bernie votes so that she would be nominated the Dem candidate.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
You are STILL bullsh1tting.

You have STILL not watched the evidence that you demanded.

And you have still defiantly insisted on dismissing the comments by the contributors, without listening to the accounts provided.

You are just a superficial bullsh1t merchant. I am actually doing you a favour saying that.
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
Analyzer said:
You are STILL bullsh1tting.

You have STILL not watched the evidence that you demanded.

And you have still defiantly insisted on dismissing the comments by the contributors, without listening to the accounts provided.

You are just a superficial bullsh1t merchant. I am actually doing you a favour saying that.
Click to expand...
Still waiting for that evidence.

Put it in your own words, why don't you? petunia
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
The Eagle of the Ninth said:
Still waiting for that evidence.

Put it in your own words, why don't you? petunia
Click to expand...
You asked. You were given it. And you dismissed it before watching. You don't want to know.

You would rather remain in the realm tjat is you comfort zone - bullsh1t.
 
Zapped(CAPITALISMROTS)

Zapped(CAPITALISMROTS)

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 7, 2015
Messages
6,493
Twitter
daxxdrake
Whatever the rights and wrongs of the Democratic Primaries..( and Sanders was definitely opposed by the majority of the head honchos in control of the party) Hilary was so wrong as a candidate, that it allowed for the possibility of a Trump Presidency.
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
The Eagle of the Ninth said:
No as your link shows, he was mocked by internal staffers on HRCs campaign. I'm sure his own also enjoyed taking the piss out of her.

He had no chance whatsoever of being the Dem candidate and he knew it. His object was to get some of his policies into her manifesto, and he succeeded, admirably.

We do ourselves no favours by repeating nonsense like anal-iser. The real election thief is the man in the WH.
Click to expand...
Eagle, this may comes as a shock but.....just because someone has a difference in opinion that doesn't make them wrong.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top