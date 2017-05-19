Voting fraud/ID/suppression thread

Dame_Enda
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2011
- Messages
- 55,535
This thread is for discussing the hot-button questions of Voter ID laws, allegations of voter suppression, and allegations of voter fraud.
Candidate for Wisconsins's elected Supreme Court Tim Burns breaks the mould by attacking Voter ID laws.He delved further into politics by sending out a fundraising letter praising the appointment of Mueller to investigate the Russian collusion allegations. https://twitter.com/patrickdmarley/status/865627983251361792
https://twitter.com/Burns4WI/status/864149782486556672
Wisconsins Voter ID was recently upheld by the state SC but could come before the court again with more liberal judges. 3 of the 4 SC Judges happen to be appointed by Governor Walker to fill vacancies, but such appointment are only until the elections. The SC Judges serve for 10 years.
Comes after the SC court refused to hear an appeal to reinstate NCs controversial Voter ID law which the state SC struck down. The NC State SC has a slightly Dem majority. Iowa also recently passed Voter ID.
