Vulture funds using charity status to avoid BILLIONS in taxation.

So while we all lose our lives over a few hundred thousand being squirreled away in Console it appears vulture funds are using children's charity status to deprive the state of billions (legally). Stephen Donnelly from the Social Democrats was on RTE radio about half an hour ago discussing it.
If we manage to expose this and nip it in the bud then Donnelly has truly done the state some service. I'm starting to like the social Democrats more and more.
Vulture funds using charities to avoid paying tax, says DonnellySocial Democrats TD Stephen Donnelly claimed that vulture funds “are about to pull off the largest avoidance of tax on Irish profits in the history of the State”.
He said “the scale is likely to be in the tens of billions of euro in missed taxes” on profits “earned off the backs of distressed Irish families”, through the purchase of distressed mortgage loan book portfolios.
The Wicklow TD claimed that “the level of taxes being missed by the Irish State is likely to be well over half of the total value of all of the distressed loan books sold by Nama, IBRC and private banks”.
Could they be any more scumbaggish really? I imagine that all board meetings end with maniacal laughter and a Virgin sacrifice to their dark gods.Mr Donnelly said Mars Capital, an Irish subsidiary of a US vulture fund, was owned by a registered charity, the Matheson Foundation, which may own up to 200 companies.
The Matheson Foundation contributes to the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, Barnardos and Temple Street hospital.
In its first year of operation, Mr Donnelly said Matheson paid €250 in total corporation tax to the Irish State, despite annual revenues of €14 million,
Companies such as Mars Capital are known as section 10 companies. Mr Donnelly said section 10 was introduced in 1997 to allow global companies to structure global assets in Ireland and avoid paying tax.
The Tanaiste is now investigating the matter after the rock has been lifted and everyone is scurrying around like woodlice.
