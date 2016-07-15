Vulture funds using charity status to avoid BILLIONS in taxation.

So while we all lose our lives over a few hundred thousand being squirreled away in Console it appears vulture funds are using children's charity status to deprive the state of billions (legally). Stephen Donnelly from the Social Democrats was on RTE radio about half an hour ago discussing it.
If we manage to expose this and nip it in the bud then Donnelly has truly done the state some service. I'm starting to like the social Democrats more and more.

Social Democrats TD Stephen Donnelly claimed that vulture funds “are about to pull off the largest avoidance of tax on Irish profits in the history of the State”.
He said “the scale is likely to be in the tens of billions of euro in missed taxes” on profits “earned off the backs of distressed Irish families”, through the purchase of distressed mortgage loan book portfolios.
The Wicklow TD claimed that “the level of taxes being missed by the Irish State is likely to be well over half of the total value of all of the distressed loan books sold by Nama, IBRC and private banks”.
Vulture funds using charities to avoid paying tax, says Donnelly

Mr Donnelly said Mars Capital, an Irish subsidiary of a US vulture fund, was owned by a registered charity, the Matheson Foundation, which may own up to 200 companies.
The Matheson Foundation contributes to the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, Barnardos and Temple Street hospital.
In its first year of operation, Mr Donnelly said Matheson paid €250 in total corporation tax to the Irish State, despite annual revenues of €14 million,
Companies such as Mars Capital are known as section 10 companies. Mr Donnelly said section 10 was introduced in 1997 to allow global companies to structure global assets in Ireland and avoid paying tax.
Could they be any more scumbaggish really? I imagine that all board meetings end with maniacal laughter and a Virgin sacrifice to their dark gods.


The Tanaiste is now investigating the matter after the rock has been lifted and everyone is scurrying around like woodlice.
 
firefly123 said:
So while we all lose our lives over a few hundred thousand being squirreled away in Console it appears vulture funds are using children's charity status to deprive the state of billions (legally). Stephen Donnelly from the Social Democrats was on RTE radio about half an hour ago discussing it.
If we manage to expose this and nip it in the bud then Donnelly has truly done the state some service. I'm starting to like the social Democrats more and more.

Vulture funds using charities to avoid paying tax, says Donnelly
The SDs are closer to what I'd like to see than any other party.

Any party that prioritises cleaning up the sh!t and who focus on transparency, accountability and punitive consequences for crooks and cheats will get my vote.

I'm convinced if these things were done then a lot of the sh!t we tolerate simply wouldn't happen.
 
Well so they say anyway.

3 seats and no leader.

Revenue will have a field day with these Vulture Funds.
 
"Could they be any more scumbaggish really? I imagine that all board meetings end with maniacal laughter and a Virgin sacrifice to their dark gods."

No the biggest laugh at their board meetings was a few months ago when they announced they would be making 400 million from the loan portfolio they "bought" off Baldy and NAMA for just 144 million barely a year earlier.

Amoral scum, ideal bedfellows with current FG

BTW
Correct on Console
Nation gets convulsed with a nickel and dime greed merchant while billions of tax payers funds are filched from us all perfectly legally and in fact cheerled by FG.
 
firefly123 said:
Could they be any more scumbaggish really? I imagine that all board meetings end with maniacal laughter and a Virgin sacrifice to their dark gods.
Problably not. I hope things are going to come to a head globally for these c***s once and for all.

Solutions must be global though. No point in individual countries trying to solve this although they certainly shouldn't accommodate it.

The Tanaiste is now investigating the matter after the rock has been lifted and everyone is scurrying around like woodlice.
Unfortunately in Ireland this means little.

If it was America and it was the FBI there might be some hope... but an Irish Tanaiste... investigating any matter... more likely to result in sweet f*** all than seeing any punitive consequences for the scumbags.
 
hammer said:
Well so they say anyway.

3 seats and no leader.

Revenue will have a field day with these Vulture Funds.
No leader would be better than the joke ye have.

As for Revenue having a field day with these guys?
By a field day I assume you mean working closely with them to see if they can come up with any further scams to filch money out of the country.
 
Jack Walsh said:
"Could they be any more scumbaggish really? I imagine that all board meetings end with maniacal laughter and a Virgin sacrifice to their dark gods."

No the biggest laugh at their board meetings was a few months ago when they announced they would be making 400 million from the loan portfolio they "bought" off Baldy and NAMA for just 144 million barely a year earlier.

Amoral scum, ideal bedfellows with current FG

BTW
Correct on Console
Nation gets convulsed with a nickel and dime greed merchant while billions of tax payers funds are filched from us all perfectly legally and in fact cheerled by FG.
Well now there's your problem right there - rules, regs and laws that are rigged in favour of scumbags so that what they do isn't illegal despite much of it being totally immoral.

They should be illegal however, and the the focus needs to be on changing laws and hammering these f***ers and making it an issue for our lazy arsed politicians.

Better that than getting all hot and bothered about immoral stuff which the scumbags are facilitated in doing by bent rules, regs and laws written by their crony mates.

There is going to be a crunch point in the developed world.

It's been coming since 2008 and if the tossers in 'establishments' around the world don't get their fingers out and start addressing these things the consequences could really be dire.

People have had it with the obscenely rich being indulged at the expense of everyone else.
 
Iheard this Dail contribution by Deputy Donnelly and am amazed that none of our investigative journalists have taken up the issue
 
Don't be talking down the economy haven't we gone from a dark place to the fastest growing economy in the EZ!

What we should be doing as citizens is depositing a small donation as a thank you to the greatest Fin Min Ireland, neigh the world, has ever seen Mick Noonan, somewhere like the Isle of Man.

The several pensions, golden handshake and adjustment money etc etc don't even go near the debt or small nation owes this man..

TK Whitaker, who are ye?
 
hammer said:
Well so they say anyway.

3 seats and no leader.

.
and FG with all the other seats and a FF leader

about time FG started to govern for the citizens and not for the old boys club and big business
 
hammer said:
Well so they say anyway.

3 seats and no leader.

Revenue will have a field day with these Vulture Funds.
Fine Gael has 50 seats and a 'leader' yet they managed to miss this particular scam. So far the three SD guys have managed to expose a hell of a lot more haven't they?
 
Lets hope its thoroughly investigated by Revenue.

Where did he get his figures for Billions in taxes also.
 
Jack Walsh said:
No leader would be better than the joke ye have.

As for Revenue having a field day with these guys?
By a field day I assume you mean working closely with them to see if they can come up with any further scams to filch money out of the country.
Indeed - the government could hardly be more blatant crafting the tax legislation to favour their cronies.

The REITS are tax exempt already, some loophole was "found" in a new piece of legislation (wink, wink) that let DOB walk away tax free from his Stephen's Green flip and now this.

Let's face it - the government is NOT the honest tax payers friend. It'll be hilarious to see our government go to court against the EU to STOP Apple having to pay tax here.
 
eoghanacht said:
Don't be talking down the economy haven't we gone from a dark place to the fastest growing economy in the EZ!

What we should be doing as citizens is depositing a small donation as a thank you to the greatest Fin Min Ireland, neigh the world, has ever seen Mick Noonan, somewhere like the Isle of Man.

The several pensions, golden handshake and adjustment money etc etc don't even go near the debt or small nation owes this man..

TK Whitaker, who are ye?
You said it!
I am sick of all these people sitting on the sidelines, cribbing and moaning.
 
If Donnelly is correct, then he has done this state some service.
As has Catherine Murphy.
I like the cut of their economic/political gib.

Unfortunately their social/cultural policies leave a hell of a lot to be desired though
 
hammer said:
Lets hope its thoroughly investigated by Revenue.

Where did he get his figures for Billions in taxes also.
He got it from adding 20 million a week that is potentially being dodged over a year and then adding the years. Billions.
 
Spanner Island said:
The SDs are closer to what I'd like to see than any other party.

Any party that prioritises cleaning up the sh!t and who focus on transparency, accountability and punitive consequences for crooks and cheats will get my vote.

I'm convinced if these things were done then a lot of the sh!t we tolerate simply wouldn't happen.
They already got my vote in the last election...

In the latest poll they are down -1% i believe...

FF 33%..... a party who have bankrupted the country twice in my lifetime and several enquiries into the conduct of some of it's members plus having a senior figure within jailed.........says it all....

The majority of people are happy with corruption...more than likely afraid if they were to vote for someone who takes these things seriously that their own little stroke will be found out and they would get their hand slapped.....

Never underestimate the self serving silence of the urbanized peasant....
 
There will be phonecalls, a few secret handshakes, a few cash transactions and the whole thing will be buried.
 
