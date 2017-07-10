Wall progress thread

Dame_Enda



L



It is like something out of Swift in a way. You can just see the chapter heading. 'A wall. How it may not be built and why the Mexicans should pay for it's non-arrival'.
 
L



The Americans are going to have to not build this wall out into the Pacific and east across the Gulf of Mexico as far as Florida y'know.

They could station a floating casino at either end. Don's legacy.
 
G



Trump will simply pretend the wall got built. Most Americans will believe him.
 
M



If they put solar panels on it there could be a real boost for American renewables :)
 
Dame_Enda



The success of the Hungarian fence in reducing monthly illegal immigration to the low hundreds illustrates walls work.
 
Don Wan



Dame_Enda said:
The success of the Hungarian fence in reducing monthly illegal immigration to the low hundreds illustrates walls work.
As long as Americans are addicted to drugs and cheap labour the wall will never happen.
 
raetsel



Lumpy Talbot said:
It is like something out of Swift in a way. You can just see the chapter heading. 'A wall. How it may not be built and why the Mexicans should pay for it's non-arrival'.
Or Pythonesque. I'm just slightly surprised that Trump hasn't appointed a Minister For Silly Walks yet................

:)
 
Socratus O' Pericles



Youse Americans make me laugh.
 
