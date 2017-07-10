Wall progress thread

Dame_Enda
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2011
- Messages
- 55,710
Alabama Senate primary candidate Mo Brooks says theres a tacit deal between Big Business Republicans and the Democrats to block a border wall.
Brooks is a prominent member of the House Freedom Caucus. He has said he will close down the government until the wall is built.
GOP Senate candidate: Moderate Republicans are blocking the wall | TheHill
Brooks is a prominent member of the House Freedom Caucus. He has said he will close down the government until the wall is built.
GOP Senate candidate: Moderate Republicans are blocking the wall | TheHill