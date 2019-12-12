McSlaggart
Some loyalists, fearing that the political system has now totally abandoned them, are beginning to consider alternative options. Activists have organized several events across Northern Ireland to demonstrate their frustration. Leaders of the paramilitary Ulster Volunteer Force and Ulster Defence Association have attended these gatherings, and a rare inside look granted to the Belfast News Letter suggests that some members of the public believe a return to violence is legitimate under the circumstances. Some hard-line loyalists have gone so far as to claim that they are planning a “war of attrition” to prevent Northern Ireland from slipping unwittingly into a united Ireland.
The only outcome from loyalist violence would greater movement of young unionists to the "mainland". The threat of violence is already having an impact on unionists long term plans.
After Brexit, What’s Left for Northern Ireland’s Unionists?
Faced with growing calls for a united Ireland, Britain’s most loyal subjects look to an uncertain future.
foreignpolicy.com
