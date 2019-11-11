Warning of Future Catastrophic Flooding in Irish Coastal Cities, including Dublin ....

Catastrophic storm surge in Dublin ‘inevitable’ over coming decades

Climate expert ‘would not go anywhere near’ many of capital’s coastal homes when buying
Prof Peter Thorne of Maynooth Univeristy warned that a combination of storm surge and high tide would lead to severe flooding in coastal Irish cities, like Cork, and even ones of the east coast like Dublin. Severe flooding in Dublin could affect the most expensive real estate in the country, and affect vital industries like financial services and software development, which are centred in the capital city.
He said Ireland had been lucky to “dodge a bullet” until now during major storm events – because they have struck during low or neap tides – but it was only a matter of time until the elements combined for a devastating surge.
The future of climate change action in this country may turn on investment in storm and flood defences. Can we afford to not take the necessary steps?

Twelve years ago. the city of Sheffield suffered severe flooding. The experts said it was a 1-in-200 year flood, but new flood defences were constructed, like flood walls around the city's waterways.

Last week, the city flooded again. It was a worse flood than the 2007 one, but the flood defences worked - just.

Sheffield Flood 2019: Dramatic images from one of the city's wettest days in living memory

Torrential rain has battered Sheffield and South Yorkshire in recent days. These photos show the extent of the damage caused by the floods.
Flood defences 'reduce impact' of heavy rain

The Environment Agency said investment after the 2007 floods had helped protect the area.
P.S. in co-operation with Met Eireann and Science Week, RTE will be showing a documentary each night on climate change and Ireland.
 


In Fairness unless Jesus comes back for another Crucifixion I’d say we’re fooked .

Sure it wasn’t that bad up on the cross . I’d do an hour for him myself but with fake nails obviously .
 
Prof Peter Thorne of Maynooth Univeristy warned that a combination of storm surge and high tide would lead to severe flooding in coastal Irish cities, like Cork, and even ones of the east coast like Dublin. Severe flooding in Dublin could affect the most expensive real estate in the country, and affect vital industries like financial services and software development, which are centred in the capital city.


The future of climate change action in this country may turn on investment in storm and flood defences. Can we afford to not take the necessary steps?

Twelve years ago. the city of Sheffield suffered severe flooding. The experts said it was a 1-in-200 year flood, but new flood defences were constructed, like flood walls around the city's waterways.

Last week, the city flooded again. It was a worse flood than the 2007 one, but the flood defences worked - just.

Sheffield Flood 2019: Dramatic images from one of the city's wettest days in living memory

Torrential rain has battered Sheffield and South Yorkshire in recent days. These photos show the extent of the damage caused by the floods.
Flood defences 'reduce impact' of heavy rain

The Environment Agency said investment after the 2007 floods had helped protect the area.
P.S. in co-operation with Met Eireann and Science Week, RTE will be showing a documentary each night on climate change and Ireland.
The RTE One programme is at 9.30 or so tonight.
 
Prof Peter Thorne of Maynooth Univeristy warned that a combination of storm surge and high tide would lead to severe flooding in coastal Irish cities, like Cork, and even ones of the east coast like Dublin. Severe flooding in Dublin could affect the most expensive real estate in the country, and affect vital industries like financial services and software development, which are centred in the capital city.


The future of climate change action in this country may turn on investment in storm and flood defences. Can we afford to not take the necessary steps?

Twelve years ago. the city of Sheffield suffered severe flooding. The experts said it was a 1-in-200 year flood, but new flood defences were constructed, like flood walls around the city's waterways.

Last week, the city flooded again. It was a worse flood than the 2007 one, but the flood defences worked - just.

Sheffield Flood 2019: Dramatic images from one of the city's wettest days in living memory

Torrential rain has battered Sheffield and South Yorkshire in recent days. These photos show the extent of the damage caused by the floods.
Flood defences 'reduce impact' of heavy rain

The Environment Agency said investment after the 2007 floods had helped protect the area.
P.S. in co-operation with Met Eireann and Science Week, RTE will be showing a documentary each night on climate change and Ireland.
😂
 
RTE already wetting themselves. Both literally and metaphorically. Major con---RTE blows the bejayzuzz out of Climate Change and then hightails it to government buildings to ask for a licence fee increase----see how we scratched your back, how about returning the favour and we'll put up a visual of a bunch of waterlogged peasants building a moat around Moate. Someone stop this farce
 
Howth will become an island if RTEs map is correct. Baldoyle be will under water.
 
Climate change is the biggest threat out there. It will take a 9/11 type catastrophe for people to realize the danger.
 
Who says RTE don't do comedy. This is bleedin farce. Trying to terrify the population. Climate Change is the gift that keeps on giving for venal politicians. Raises taxes and keeps a brainwashed bozo population distracted from the real emergencies like crappy health service and third world services
 
There has always been climate change

- there always will be...

As of now we are in a post glacial period with temperatures still on the up in the longer term

The reason people will get flooded out is because houses were built on areas prone to flood!
 
Wagmore said:
Who says RTE don't do comedy. This is bleedin farce. Trying to terrify the population. Climate Change is the gift that keeps on giving for venal politicians. Raises taxes and keeps a brainwashed bozo population distracted from the real emergencies like crappy health service and third world services
Furthermore, on global scale, Ireland's contribution to global warming is minuscule.
We're irrelevant.
China emits more CO2 than the US & EU combined.
www.forbes.com

China Emits More Carbon Dioxide Than The U.S. and EU Combined

The U.S. was historically the world's largest carbon dioxide emitter, but China now emits more than the U.S. and EU combined.
www.forbes.com

We're not the problem.
But hey, Crude oil is currently trading at $57.
There's 159 litres in a barrel.
We pay 1.44 per litre, making it €229, that's over $250/barrel.

Of course, the penny won't drop until we're all electric and the government has to levy tax on electricity to cover all the lost oil tax revenue.
Dieselgate 2.0.
 
Wagmore said:
Who says RTE don't do comedy. This is bleedin farce. Trying to terrify the population. Climate Change is the gift that keeps on giving for venal politicians. Raises taxes and keeps a brainwashed bozo population distracted from the real emergencies like crappy health service and third world services
Do you believe that climate change doesn’t exist, that it’s no big deal or that it is not man made?
 
jmcc said:
Has the secular saint Greta or Mary Robinson of the "elders" made an appearance yet?
Robinson was on the news this evening, she is planting trees to compensate for her air miles and eats veggies. Pity she doesn't realise its the gas coming out of a cows mouth, not its ar5e that causes the CO2.
 
toughbutfair said:
Do you believe that climate change doesn’t exist, that it’s no big deal or that it is not man made?
Not sure whether it exists, don't believe it's that big of a deal and def think there's fk all man can do about it if it is happening. What I do know is that they were ice skating up the Thames in the Middle Ages. If that happened today, these hysterics would be jumping off cliffs. None of us get out of here alive. That's what this is all about. Secular control freaks who don't believe in God and have replaced it with a punishing Climate God that is going to destroy us for not being good enough
 
Wagmore said:
Not sure whether it exists, don't believe it's that big of a deal and def think there's fk all man can do about it if it is happening. What I do know is that they were ice skating up the Thames in the Middle Ages. If that happened today, these hysterics would be jumping off cliffs. None of us get out of here alive. That's what this is all about. Secular control freaks who don't believe in God and have replaced it with a punishing Climate God that is going to destroy us for not being good enough
I’m not aware of secular and religious people having different views but I stand to be corrected.
 
toughbutfair said:
Do you believe that climate change doesn’t exist, that it’s no big deal or that it is not man made?
The evidence points to average temperatures rising due to human activity but the predictions of what will happen are useless. If the climate changes, it will not cause a linear increase in sea levels uniformly around the world, there are too many variables for nice simple predictions, no matter how scarey. We are far more likely to suffer from the effects of a shift in the Gulf Stream long before Dublin or Cork are submerged.
 
toughbutfair said:
I’m not aware of secular and religious people having different views but I stand to be corrected.
Climate Change is invariably a Libbie leftie Green Party fantasy. Invariably secular. The rest are the brainwashed masses like little Greta
 
