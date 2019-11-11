Warning of Future Catastrophic Flooding in Irish Coastal Cities, including Dublin ....

Catastrophic storm surge in Dublin ‘inevitable’ over coming decades Climate expert ‘would not go anywhere near’ many of capital’s coastal homes when buying

He said Ireland had been lucky to “dodge a bullet” until now during major storm events – because they have struck during low or neap tides – but it was only a matter of time until the elements combined for a devastating surge. Click to expand...

Sheffield Flood 2019: Dramatic images from one of the city's wettest days in living memory Torrential rain has battered Sheffield and South Yorkshire in recent days. These photos show the extent of the damage caused by the floods.

Flood defences 'reduce impact' of heavy rain The Environment Agency said investment after the 2007 floods had helped protect the area.

Prof Peter Thorne of Maynooth Univeristy warned that a combination of storm surge and high tide would lead to severe flooding in coastal Irish cities, like Cork, and even ones of the east coast like Dublin. Severe flooding in Dublin could affect the most expensive real estate in the country, and affect vital industries like financial services and software development, which are centred in the capital city.The future of climate change action in this country may turn on investment in storm and flood defences. Can we afford to not take the necessary steps?Twelve years ago. the city of Sheffield suffered severe flooding. The experts said it was a 1-in-200 year flood, but new flood defences were constructed, like flood walls around the city's waterways.Last week, the city flooded again. It was a worse flood than the 2007 one, but the flood defences worked - just.P.S. in co-operation with Met Eireann and Science Week, RTE will be showing a documentary each night on climate change and Ireland.