Was Allied bombing of Germany in WW2 justified?

I am currently reading Moral Combat by Michael Burleigh, a so-called 'moral history' of the Second World War. Towards the end of the book he discusses the Allied (primarily British) bombing of German cities, which resulted in huge numbers of casualties and wide-scale homelessness. One of the most (in)famous occasions was the bombing of Dresden.

In the first few decades after the war, some death toll estimates were as high as 250,000, which are now considered unreasonable. An independent investigation commissioned by the city council in 2010 reported a minimum of 22,700 victims with a maximum total number of fatalities of 25,000.
Bombing of Dresden in World War II - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Burleigh considers the bombings to have been morally justifiable, which is probably unsurprising given his own conservative politics. However, on reflection, I agree with him, on two grounds:

1. The Allies were involved in an existential battle with the most evil regime in modern history. If Germany had won the war, European civilisation as we know it would have ended. Genocide, mass murder and slavery would have been institutionalised across the continent. Therefore, the Allies were justified in carrying out almost any action that helped to prosecute the war successfully. And the bombings were successful, to some extent: they demoralised the German population, they encouraged the British people, they forced the Germans to remove heavy guns from the Eastern Front to defend their airspace, and they provided some encouragement and respite to the Soviet Army that was suffering massive losses in the East.

2. The Germans had it coming to them. This is a controversial and unpleasant statement to make, particularly as many Germans were of course not Nazis. However, many more were, either actively or passively. Their forces (SS and regular armies) were involved in almost incomprehensible atrocities everywhere they went, but particularly in the East. The mass, mechanised murder of the Jews is the most horrific, but not the only, example of German barbarism. The Germans, insofar as they were aware of these crimes (and there is little doubt that there was a substantial degree of unofficial knowledge), did little to protest or complain. It was, therefore, justified to make the population suffer some of what their own forces had inflicted on other people.

I am not dogmatic in my views on this, and I would be glad to hear other opinions on the matter
 


Bought the book, read it and agree with it. The Nazis were essentially amoral, or completely dedicated to the presumption that might makes right, a victory for them would have been inconscionable and a complete negation of any sort of morality or constraint in politics and international affairs.

Were the Allies pure White Knights? Of course not. But at least on bomber pilot captures Burleigh's theme "The wost war crime would have been to lose the war". Burliegh points out that these issue were publicly debated in the west during the war. But how can you fight an enemywho believes that "rules" are a sign of weakness, but takes every advantage of them for their own benefit?


Of course, the armchair moralists who never had to choose between freedom and the Gestapo may argue otherwise.
 
I feel mass bombings of civilians is always wrong. It was illegal under the Geneva Conventions, although this was ignored by all sides. After the war the Dutch tried to convict the Germans involved in the bombing of Rotterdam but the Allies ran a mile when they realised this would set a precedent and their own commanders could also be prosecuted.

The targeted bombing by the Americans was a lot more effective than British area bombing and their targeting the German oil industry certainly helped badly damage the nazi war effort.

I can't judge these men from this distance though, it was a horrible time for this world and I'm sure everyone on the Allied side felt their tactics were the best way to rid us of the scourge of fascism.
 
I happen to agree with the bombing of Germany and of Japan by the USA. The problem is that some people will moralise over what happened but fail to apply this to what was happening at that time. In 1940, most of Europe was suffering one way or another. What were the Allies supposed to do? What was the alternative?
 
If the blitz of British cities early in the war was wrong (and it was) then the softening up of the Germans in the latter years was equally wrong. Murdering civilians in warfare is always wrong. And there is little doubt: both sides deliberately went after civilians.
If the choice was

(1) Let the Nazis win and see the eclipse of all forms of morality and decency.
(2) Bomb 'em.

Which would you do?

PS You have to prove that the choice of the Allies was otherwise.
 
Murdering civilians in warfare is always wrong.
Even if the civilians in question are openly or tacitly supporting genocide and mass murder carried out by their own government and armed forces?

I disagree
 
I was nine years old when WW II was started by some of the people who later got bombed in Germany. We lived near Manchester. We had no air-raid shelters - we couldn't dig one as everything was flagstones or tarmac. We had no basement in our terraced house, nobody did. At the end of the street was a brick 'shelter' like a cheap domestic garage, it was full of broken things, used condoms, etc. So when there was an air raid we huddled under 'the stairs'; little kids as far in as possible, lying on old coats; our mothers grouped near the door into the kitchen.(the only adult male on our street was an Air Raid Warden who'd been gassed in WW I) Every time a bomb went off the house shook; as it did when the AA guns up the road fired. We were scared shltless, I would have been 10 or 11 by then; we didn't know if tomorrow would come again. I am sorry about Dresden and Hamburg and the rest; but they would have done that to us if they'd had the aircraft capable of it, as the Allies did by 1943/4/5. I feel no shame in the Allied war effort to eradicate the evil that was Nazi Germany. As noted in the second para of the OP, what the Nazis sowed - they reaped. The Red Army treatment of German civilians (particularly women) was but a reflection of the Wermacht's horrible assaults on the civilians of Poland and USSR. The Nazi Luftwaffe were the people who 'practiced their bombing tactics' on Guernica, Spain - how can one have pity for them? They surely had it coming to them.
 
Bought the book, read it and agree with it. The Nazis were essentially amoral, or completely dedicated to the presumption that might makes right, a victory for them would have been inconscionable and a complete negation of any sort of morality or constraint in politics and international affairs.

.
A bit like IBEC so :lol:

I'll get me coat
 
If the choice was

(1) Let the Nazis win and see the eclipse of all forms of morality and decency.
(2) Bomb 'em.

Which would you do?

PS You have to prove that the choice of the Allies was otherwise.
It's not an either or choice. I disagree with area bombing of cities, I have zero problem in WW2 with the Allies hitting targeted industries and choke points in the Germans supply lines even if it resulted in civilian casualties. Area bombing had very little effect compared to the loss of Allied air crew and the massive civilian deaths. It is also debatable whether it shortened the war by one day.

The war was won with or without area bombing. It would have been better to be able to convict the architects of German terror bombing and hang them as a leason that incinerating civilians on purpose was beyond the norms of human behaviour.
 
If the choice was

(1) Let the Nazis win and see the eclipse of all forms of morality and decency.
(2) Bomb 'em.

Which would you do?

PS You have to prove that the choice of the Allies was otherwise.
WTF are you talking about?

Once the Russians and the US entered the war the Nazis hadnt got a chance of winning, flattening civilian population centres was just state terrorism conducted by both side and utterly unjustifiable in any military sense.

Firebombing Dresden didnt win the war for the allies, blitzing London didnt in any way benefit the Germans during the Battle of Britain. It was senseless wholesale slaughter.
 
If it helped win the war, but it didn't. The red army was unstoppable. It was terror bombing not tactical manoeuvres it had no bearing on outcome of war. A few guns were moved off the eastern front, so what. 27,000 - 100,00 burnt civilians.
 
WTF are you talking about?

Once the Russians and the US entered the war the Nazis hadnt got a chance of winning, flattening civilian population centres was just state terrorism conducted by both side and utterly unjustifiable in any military sense.

Firebombing Dresden didnt win the war for the allies, blitzing London didnt in any way benefit the Germans during the Battle of Britain. It was senseless wholesale slaughter.
It's interesting to note that the Russians never bothered with a strategic bomber force. Instead focusing on tactical air power which had a decisive effect in a lot of their later campaigns.
 
I was nine years old when WW II was started by some of the people who later got bombed in Germany. We lived near Manchester. We had no air-raid shelters - we couldn't dig one as everything was flagstones or tarmac. We had no basement in our terraced house, nobody did. At the end of the street was a brick 'shelter' like a cheap domestic garage, it was full of broken things, used condoms, etc. So when there was an air raid we huddled under 'the stairs'; little kids as far in as possible, lying on old coats; our mothers grouped near the door into the kitchen.(the only adult male on our street was an Air Raid Warden who'd been gassed in WW I) Every time a bomb went off the house shook; as it did when the AA guns up the road fired. We were scared shltless, I would have been 10 or 11 by then; we didn't know if tomorrow would come again. I am sorry about Dresden and Hamburg and the rest; but they would have done that to us if they'd had the aircraft capable of it, as the Allies did by 1943/4/5. I feel no shame in the Allied war effort to eradicate the evil that was Nazi Germany. As noted in the second para of the OP, what the Nazis sowed - they reaped. The Red Army treatment of German civilians (particularly women) was but a reflection of the Wermacht's horrible assaults on the civilians of Poland and USSR. The Nazi Luftwaffe were the people who 'practiced their bombing tactics' on Guernica, Spain - how can one have pity for them? They surely had it coming to them.
Eh...Britain began bombing German cities first, not the other way round.
 
Eh...Britain began bombing German cities first, not the other way round.
They did that to goad hitler in to bombing their cities rather than their airfields and infrastructure. It is what won them the battle of britain
 
They did that to goad hitler in to bombing their cities rather than their airfields and infrastructure. It is what won them the battle of britain
Yeap, Churchill was delighted when they switched from hitting airfields and aircraft factories to area bombing cities. It gave them the breather they needed to build their air force back up after the close run Battle of Britain.
 
They where supposed to lose. Many Irish people
begrudge the allied victory of WW2. Bitter and spiteful
to the core.
Most of them don't realise we would be all Slave labourers to a German Empire... oh wait!!! Dammit!
 
WTF are you talking about?

Once the Russians and the US entered the war the Nazis hadnt got a chance of winning, flattening civilian population centres was just state terrorism conducted by both side and utterly unjustifiable in any military sense.

Firebombing Dresden didnt win the war for the allies, blitzing London didnt in any way benefit the Germans during the Battle of Britain. It was senseless wholesale slaughter.
Even after the US entered the war, the Nazis could still have fought the Allies to a standstill, and an Armistice would have left the Nazis in control of Europe.

If they had not a "chance of winning" why did the war last so long?

Your error is in thinking of Nazi Germany as just another country at war. You should educate yorself a bit better about the depth of evil in that regime, and what teh international landscape should have looked for if they one.

For example, while the RAF were levelling Hamburg, German soldiers were slaughtering innocent Russians, Ukrainians ad Belorussians. The film Come and See is completely accurate in that regard. How would you have stopped them?

[ame=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-Ro0SZf438&feature=fvwrel]YouTube - Come and See Trailer (with music)[/ame]
 
Even after the US entered the war, the Nazis could still have fought the Allies to a standstill, and an Armistice would have left the Nazis in control of Europe.

If they had not a "chance of winning" why did the war last so long?

Your error is in thinking of Nazi Germany as just another country at war. You should educate yorself a bit better about the depth of evil in that regime, and what teh international landscape should have looked for if they one.

For example, while the RAF were levelling Hamburg, German soldiers were slaughtering innocent Russians, Ukrainians ad Belorussians. The film Come and See is completely accurate in that regard. How would you have stopped them?

YouTube - Come and See Trailer (with music)
No one is doubting how evil nazi Germany was but this thread is about area bombing of cities and if it is justified. I think it wasn't and was from a lot of what I've read, it was counter productive.

They didn't have a chance of winning the war in the long run ever. Modern total war and all war really is about resources and production, a battle they had lost from the time Russia and later the USA had entered the war.
 
