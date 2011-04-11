Was Allied bombing of Germany in WW2 justified?

In the first few decades after the war, some death toll estimates were as high as 250,000, which are now considered unreasonable. An independent investigation commissioned by the city council in 2010 reported a minimum of 22,700 victims with a maximum total number of fatalities of 25,000. Click to expand...

I am currently readingby Michael Burleigh, a so-called 'moral history' of the Second World War. Towards the end of the book he discusses the Allied (primarily British) bombing of German cities, which resulted in huge numbers of casualties and wide-scale homelessness. One of the most (in)famous occasions was the bombing of Dresden.Burleigh considers the bombings to have been morally justifiable, which is probably unsurprising given his own conservative politics. However, on reflection, I agree with him, on two grounds:1. The Allies were involved in an existential battle with the most evil regime in modern history. If Germany had won the war, European civilisation as we know it would have ended. Genocide, mass murder and slavery would have been institutionalised across the continent. Therefore, the Allies were justified in carrying out almost any action that helped to prosecute the war successfully. And the bombings were successful, to some extent: they demoralised the German population, they encouraged the British people, they forced the Germans to remove heavy guns from the Eastern Front to defend their airspace, and they provided some encouragement and respite to the Soviet Army that was suffering massive losses in the East.2. The Germans had it coming to them. This is a controversial and unpleasant statement to make, particularly as many Germans were of course not Nazis. However, many more were, either actively or passively. Their forces (SS and regular armies) were involved in almost incomprehensible atrocities everywhere they went, but particularly in the East. The mass, mechanised murder of the Jews is the most horrific, but not the only, example of German barbarism. The Germans, insofar as they were aware of these crimes (and there is little doubt that there was a substantial degree of unofficial knowledge), did little to protest or complain. It was, therefore, justified to make the population suffer some of what their own forces had inflicted on other people.I am not dogmatic in my views on this, and I would be glad to hear other opinions on the matter