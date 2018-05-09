  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
    Misinformation and/or conspiracy theories about this topic, even if intended as humor, will not be tolerated!

Was the 1960s the best music decade?

The Rahenyite

The Rahenyite

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2017
Messages
937
Been listening to a lot of 1960s music lately, having previously just known the big bands ie The Beatles, Kinks, The Who, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones and some big hits and when I contrast this to other decades like the 1950s (which I've also listened to recently), 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s I find it to the best decade. The vocals, the harmonies, the simple arrangements and much more. Think of the legendary acts that blew the 1960s by storm....the five bands I already mentioned, Bob Dylan, The Righteous Brothers, The Hollies, Stevie Wonder, Cliff Richard (when he was cool), The Animals and many more. My top 3 albums of all time are from 6 months in the mid-60s, The Beatles-Revolver and Rubber Soul & The Beach Boys-Pet Sounds.


*I'm counting the decades of music being commercially organised, ie the creation of charts and the beginning of albums both of which started in the 1950s. *
 

T

TakeitAll

Well-known member
Joined
May 23, 2014
Messages
1,644
The Rahenyite said:
Been listening to a lot of 1960s music lately, having previously just known the big bands ie The Beatles, Kinks, The Who, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones and some big hits and when I contrast this to other decades like the 1950s (which I've also listened to recently), 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s I find it to the best decade. The vocals, the harmonies, the simple arrangements and much more. Think of the legendary acts that blew the 1960s by storm....the five bands I already mentioned, Bob Dylan, The Righteous Brothers, The Hollies, Stevie Wonder, Cliff Richard (when he was cool), The Animals and many more. My top 3 albums of all time are from 6 months in the mid-60s, The Beatles-Revolver and Rubber Soul & The Beach Boys-Pet Sounds.


*I'm counting the decades of music being commercially organised, ie the creation of charts and the beginning of albums both of which started in the 1950s. *
Click to expand...
Cliff Richard cool?
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
8,645
The 70's were the best decade. And obviously the 80's.
 
PAGE61

PAGE61

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 19, 2018
Messages
1,198
Im a big Beatles fan but I find pet sounds a bit of a let down, I remember when it wasn't been promoted as such a great album, I always thought their album friends was much better. The sixties were more prolific with bands and records in the pop field .
 
Catalpast

Catalpast

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
25,560
60's was the best decade no question in Music

Thing is we thought back in 1968 if its this great now

- can you imagine how brilliant it will be in 2018! :cool:

OK I know....:|
 
The Rahenyite

The Rahenyite

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2017
Messages
937
Catalpast said:
60's was the best decade no question in Music

Thing is we thought back in 1968 if its this great now

- can you imagine how brilliant it will be in 2018! :cool:

OK I know....:|
Click to expand...
For me 1966 is the best year, Revolver and Pet Sounds both came out that year.
 
N

Niall996

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2011
Messages
11,823
66 to 77 the best decade and a bit.
 
S

SamsonS

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 22, 2009
Messages
4,943
I suppose the 50's was still people singing other peoples songs. The other thing, the 60's had was the sheer quantity of albums - Dylan released 5 albums, including a double album, Blond on Blond, in just 3 years. In the same 3 years Beatles released 6 albums.
 
N

Niall996

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2011
Messages
11,823
Catalpast said:
Usually seen a two different Musical Decades though
Click to expand...
They shouldn't be though. The decade thing is arbitrary. The beginning of the sixties bore no relation to the end of the sixties. The best decade (as in ten years) is 1966 to 77 (adjusted to include punk!). The best ten years with an 'ies' at the end, the 70's. Only because there was more. The best of the sixties was in the last two or three years. But it was possible the best two or three years of all time.
 
G

Golden Phoenix

Well-known member
Joined
May 21, 2015
Messages
921
The Sixties AND the Seventies..............the Golden Age for the 3 minute single.
 
PAGE61

PAGE61

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 19, 2018
Messages
1,198
Music ended with the beginning of Punk ...Punk is the modern art of music, anyone can do it and it has little to do with music ,more to do with attitude
 
The Nal

The Nal

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 22, 2010
Messages
2,342
60s defo.

Helen Shapiro, Engelbert Humperdinck, Tom Jones, Jim Reeves, The Archies, The Allisons, Rolf Harris, Cilla Black, Mary Hopkin, Pat Boone.....
 
G

Golden Phoenix

Well-known member
Joined
May 21, 2015
Messages
921
PAGE61 said:
Surprisingly (after I looked it up) of the top 15 selling single......most did not come from this "decade"
Click to expand...
But the songs that live on...........that are still remembered, still played on radio stations across the world every day..........the classics..........
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
60,461
I think it was the most original musical period. While I personally prefer the 1980s, it does seem that there hasnt really been much original musically since the 1960s except the use of synthesiser music in the 1980s. So not the best, but the most original is the answer. I think the 1960s was better than the 70s though (except for Blondie).
 
jackdonny9876

jackdonny9876

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 4, 2017
Messages
374
hard to say there were some good stuff later on but I think the 20s is when it really hit a peak
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom