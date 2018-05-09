Was the 1960s the best music decade?

Been listening to a lot of 1960s music lately, having previously just known the big bands ie The Beatles, Kinks, The Who, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones and some big hits and when I contrast this to other decades like the 1950s (which I've also listened to recently), 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s I find it to the best decade. The vocals, the harmonies, the simple arrangements and much more. Think of the legendary acts that blew the 1960s by storm....the five bands I already mentioned, Bob Dylan, The Righteous Brothers, The Hollies, Stevie Wonder, Cliff Richard (when he was cool), The Animals and many more. My top 3 albums of all time are from 6 months in the mid-60s, The Beatles-Revolver and Rubber Soul & The Beach Boys-Pet Sounds.





*I'm counting the decades of music being commercially organised, ie the creation of charts and the beginning of albums both of which started in the 1950s. *