Waterford: call the next General Election.

Waterford (4 seats): Senator Paudie Coffey (Fine Gael), Deputy Mary Butler (Fianna Fáil), Deputy David Cullinane (Sinn Féin), Cllr. John Pratt (Labour Party), Una Dunphy (People Before Profit), Senator Grace OSullivan (Green Party), Lee Walsh (Independent)



The Irish Times (1st February 2017) has reported that hospital campaigners are considering running a candidate in this constituency at the next general election over the issue of cardiac services in University Hospital Waterford.



On 1st November 2017 it was announced that Senator Grace OSullivan would be the Green Party candidate in this constituency.



It was announced that Lee Walsh would be the Renua candidate for this constituency. His campaign was launched in Waterford City on 16th November. However, he subsequently decided to contest the election as an Independent candidate.



Una Dunphy was selected as the People Before Profit candidate for the Waterford constituency in November 2017.



As reported by the Irish Times (27th November 2017), at the Fine Gael selection convention on 27th November 2017, Deputy John Deasy announced that would not be available to run in a snap general election due to health concerns. This left Senator Paudie Coffey as the only candidate to be selected at that convention, with the party to add another candidate later. Cllrs. John Cummins and Damien Geoghegan were also nominated to contest this convention  while Cllr. Geoghegan withdrew his nomination, Cllr, Cummins did contest this.



Deputy David Cullinane was unanimously selected as the Sinn Féin candidate for this constituency at a selection convention on 2nd December 2017.



As reported by The Avondhu (7th December 2017), Cllr. John Pratt will be the Labour Party candidate for this constituency, having defeated Brendan Byrne in a vote at the party selection convention on 1st December 2017.



As reported in The Irish Examiner (11th March), the Fianna Fáil selection convention was held in Lawlors Hotel, Dungarvan on 10th March, with two candidates contesting this. This was won by Deputy Mary Butler, who won 225 votes at this convention to Cllr. Eamon Quinlans 108 votes.



An interview with the Munster Express (9th October 2018) has provoked some speculation that Deputy John Halligan may not contest the next general election, with him being quoted as follows: I think Ive done a lot and maybe Ive done my time, maybe. Its certainly something I am going to have to think about but Ive not reached that point yet.